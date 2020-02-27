In dieser YOGA AKTUELL-Ausgabe erschienen:

Dr. Kausthub Desikachar hat kürzlich eine neue Übersetzung der Hatha-Yoga-Pradipika publiziert. In diesem Interview verdeutlicht er, warum die Hatha-Yoga-Pradipika für seinen Vater T.K.V. Desikachar und seinen Großvater T. Krishnamacharya so wichtig war, warum sie für jeden Yogaschüler relevant ist und worin die grundlegenden Unterschiede zum heute häufiger rezipierten Yogasutra liegen. In der Hatha-Yoga-Pradipika impliziert das Wort Hatha-Yoga eigentlich Pranayama. Interview Evelyn Einhäuser für YOGA AKTUELL: Was ist Hatha-Yoga gemäß der Hatha-Yoga-Pradipika? Dr. Kausthub Desikachar: Hatha-Yoga wird heute oft als physischer Yoga missverstanden, der mit einer herausfordernden Asana-Praxis verbunden ist. In der Hatha-Yoga-Pradipika impliziert das Wort Hatha-Yoga aber eigentlich Pranayama. Das Wort hatha besteht aus den Silben ha und tha: ha steht für die Energie, die durch die Surya-Nadi fließt, und tha repräsentiert die Energie, die durch die Chandra-Nadi fließt. Hatha-Yoga ist die Verbindung dieser beiden Energien und wird mit Hilfe von Pranayama erreicht. Man muss sich heute wieder verdeutlichen, dass die Yogis früher nicht auf der Suche nach körperlichen Übungen waren, sondern die Energien und die Dualität im Körper ausbalancieren wollten. Du hast die Hatha-Yoga-Pradipika mehrmals mit deinem Vater T.K.V. Desikachar studiert, der diese wiederum unter seinem Lehrer T. Krishnamacharya gelernt hatte. War die Hatha-Yoga-Pradipika ein wichtiger Text für deinen Vater und deinen Großvater, und wenn ja, wieso? Ja, ich habe die Pradipika dreimal mit meinem Vater durchgenommen. Sie war ein sehr wichtiger Text sowohl für meinen Vater als auch für meinen Großvater, da er einer der wenigen Yogatexte ist, der detailliert Techniken von bestimmten Werkzeugen wie Asana, Pranayama und Mudra diskutiert und auch über die Meditationstechnik Nada-Anusandhana Auskunft gibt. Er spricht zudem über interessante Themen wie Ernährungsrichtlinien für die Praktizierenden und die Vorteile der Praxis, besonders in Bezug auf ihren therapeutischen Nutzen. Für Yogis wie T.K.V. Desikachar und T.  Krishnamacharya war Yogatherapie immer ein bedeutender Teilbereich des Yoga, und […]

Mit YOGA AKTUELL Plus kannst du den kompletten Beitrag lesen.

Melde dich direkt hier an und profitiere u.a. von folgenden Vorteilen:

  • Zugriff auf tausende exklusive Artikel, Beiträge und Interviews zu Yoga, Ayurveda, Gesundheit und Spiritualität 
  • Digitaler Zugriff auf alle YOGA AKTUELL- Ausgaben ab 2015
 

Anzeige:

Verwandte ArtikelMehr vom Autor