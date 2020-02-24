In dieser YOGA AKTUELL-Ausgabe erschienen:

Seva, der selbstlose Dienst an anderen, liegt den freiwilligen Helfern von BrajCare besonders am Herzen. Wie die Organisation benachteiligte Witwen im heiligen Pilgerort Vrindavan unterstützt und wie viel diese Frauen, die eigentlich nichts haben, zurückgeben, erzählt BrajCare-Mitbegründerin Bhanu-nandini im Interview. Von der Familie verstoßen, auf sich gestellt und auf Bettelgaben angewiesen: Viele hinduistische Witwen kommen nach Vrindavan, zur Geburtsstätte von Krishna, in der Hoffnung, Erlösung von ihrem vermeintlich schlechten Karma zu erlangen. Was verwitwete Frauen und Mädchen in Indien oftmals erfahren müssen und wie ihr Leben in Vrindavan aussieht, wollten wir von Bhanu-nandini wissen. Sie ist Mitbegründerin des Hilfsprojekts BrajCare und kümmert sich in der indischen Region Braj um Witwen, die dort Zuflucht suchen, sich der Liebe Krishnas hingeben und eine neue Heimat finden. Interview YOGA AKTUELL: Du engagierst dich für „BrajCare“ und koordinierst Aktionen von Deutschland aus sowie vor Ort. Wie ist das Projekt entstanden? Bhanu-nandini: Ich glaube, wir alle, die bewusst in dieser Welt leben, befassen uns mit dem Thema Mitgefühl. Wir lesen viel darüber, wir meditieren über Mitgefühl, wir versuchen, soweit es geht, sehr einfühlsam und empathisch miteinander umzugehen. Bei einem meiner jährlichen Besuche in Indien vor einigen Jahren habe ich mich für meine spirituelle Praxis an den heiligen See bei Vrindavan gesetzt. Ich habe versucht, mich zu vertiefen, und wahrgenommen, dass ich an ein paar Witwen vorbeigelaufen bin, die gebettelt haben. Ich habe sie da täglich gesehen. Und da, in diesem Zustand – ich versuchte mich mit dem Göttlichen zu verbinden –, habe ich mich gefragt: Wie kann ich hier in Ruhe meditieren, und neben mir sind Frauen, die betteln müssen? Daraufhin habe ich ein paar Freunde gefragt, ob wir etwas für sie kochen – so haben wir die erste Witwenspeisung in die Wege geleitet. Das ist in der lokalen Community sehr gut angekommen, und da […]

