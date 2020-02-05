In dieser YOGA AKTUELL-Ausgabe erschienen:

Von der Atembeobachtung zur gezielten Erkundung und Weitung der Atemräume . Im ersten Beitrag dieser Serie sprachen wir vom Hinschauen und Beobachten: Bevor wir beginnen, den Atem gezielt zu lenken, wie das im Pranayama geschieht, ist es wichtig, ihn zunächst in seinem natürlichen oder normalen Zustand zu erleben. Das Wort „normal“ trifft es besser als der Begriff „natürlich“, weil im Alltag nicht alle Menschen einen natürlich-gesunden, sanft-fließenden Atem haben. Dysfunktionale Muster wie zum Beispiel ein unrhythmischer oder chronisch verstärkter Atem sind ein häufig anzutreffendes Phänomen und für viele Menschen ihr Normalzustand. Das spürende und beobachtende In-Kontakt-Gehen mit der eigenen Atmung, wie es im Praxisteil des letzten Beitrags vorgestellt wurde, ist wichtig, um den eigenen Atem, wie er sich im Moment zeigt, erlebend zu begreifen, bevor man mit intensiveren Pranayama-Übungen beginnt. Der Atem sollte uns zum guten Freund werden. Eine Atembeobachtungspraxis von zweimal 20 Minuten am Tag über mehrere Wochen hinweg ist eine gute Vorbereitung dafür. Menschen mit Herz-Kreislauf-Erkrankungen, Bluthochdruck, Brustschmerzen, Asthma, COPD, Migräne, Nierenerkrankungen, Glaukom, Ängsten oder Depressionen würde man ein klassisches Pranayama, dessen zentrales Merkmal willentlich verlängerte Atemanhalte oder Kumbhakas sind, nicht empfehlen, bevor sie zu einer gesunden Atmung im Alltag gefunden haben, mit welcher in der Regel auch eine deutliche Verbesserung ihrer Beschwerden einhergeht. Das gilt auch für die Übungen, die ich in diesem Beitrag vorstellen möchte. Diese sind zwar noch kein Pranayama im klassischen Sinne, sondern eine Erweiterung der Idee der Atembeobachtung. Darüber hinaus stellen sie aber ein erstes Eingreifen in den Atemprozess dar, das – je nachdem, wie man übt – auch intensiver sein kann. Ich nenne diese Praxis die Erkundung der Atemräume. Wohin fließt der Atem? Ein für die Atemarbeit wichtiger Aspekt dreht sich um die Frage, wohin der Atem fließen kann oder soll, welche Bereiche unseres Körpers wir also mit dem Atem füllen. Hier […]

Dr. Ralph Skuban
http://www.skaivalya-yoga.de
Dr. Ralph Skuban ist promovierter Sozialwissenschaftler und Buchautor. Er leitete über zwei Jahrzehnte lang eine Einrichtung für Demenzkranke. Die intensiven Begegnungen mit Alter und Krankheit, dem zerfallenden Geist und Tod des Menschen führten ihn zur Mystik des Ostens, insbesondere zur Philosophie und Praxis des Yoga. Ralph Skuban publiziert Bücher und hält Seminare zu Themen der spirituellen Philosophie. Er begleitet regelmäßig Teacher-Trainings und gründete kürzlich zusammen mit seiner Frau eine eigene Yogaschule. Seine Übertragungen und Kommentare wichtiger spiritueller Grundlagenwerke gehören mittlerweise zur Standardliteratur in vielen Yogalehrer-Ausbildungen. Ralph Skuban lebt in der Nähe von München.

