Bestimmte Räucherstoffe unterstützen die tiefe Innenschau, dienen dem Schutz und der Raumreinigung und sind ein bewährtes Mittel gegen Winterdepressionen. Gerade in den Rauhnächten haben Räucherrituale Tradition. Der Winter ist eine Zeit voller Mystik und Geheimnisse, die sich hervorragend anbietet, um den Fokus auf unser Inneres und auf das Wesentliche zu richten, um sich auszuruhen und Kraft zu tanken. Genauso macht es uns die Natur vor, wir brauchen nur nach draußen zu schauen: Alles befindet sich im Zustand tiefer, regenerativer Einkehr. Um derartige Prozesse zu unterstützen und um leichter in die inneren Seelenlandschaften einzutauchen, aber auch, um Abschied von Altem und Vergangenem zu nehmen oder um sich krankmachende Keime und im Winter umhertreibende Dämonen vom Leib zu halten, bedient sich der Mensch seit etlichen Generationen diverser Räucherstoffe, die er besonders in den Tagen der so genannten Rauhnächte zur Anwendung bringt, auch wenn Räuchern natürlich das ganze Jahr über möglich ist. Gleichzeitig werden mit diversen Anliegen verknüpfte Rituale durchgeführt, die uns je nach Intention gleichermaßen mit der inneren und mit der äußeren Natur, aber auch mit der in diesen Tagen außergewöhnlich nah und fast schon greifbar erscheinenden Anderswelt in Verbindung bringen können. Rauhnächte – die „Zeit außerhalb der Zeit“ Die so genannten Rauhnächte, die auch als Raunächte oder als Rauchnächte bekannt sind, beginnen urtümlich am 21. Dezember (Wintersonnenwende) und enden am 2. Januar. In der christlichen Tradition liegen sie hingegen im Zeitraum vom 25. Dezember bis 6. Januar. Volkstümlich werden die Rauhnächte auch als die „Zeit außerhalb der Zeit“ bezeichnet. Sie ergeben sich nämlich aus der Tagesdifferenz von Sonnenjahr (365 Tage) und Mondjahr (354 Tage). Letzterem haben die heidnischen Europäer zu damaliger Zeit elf Tage und zwölf Nächte hinzugefügt, um den Unterschied auszugleichen. Unsere Vorfahren waren davon überzeugt, dass in diesem mystischen und von der Mondmonatsrechnung losgelösten Zeitraum die Naturgesetze außer Kraft […]

Kevin Johann
Kevin Johann, geboren 1987, ist Erziehungswissenschaftler (M.A.), Naturpädagoge, passionierter Hobbygärtner sowie freischaffender Autor und Forscher zu den Themenkomplexen Ethnobotanik, veränderte / erweiterte Bewusstseinszustände und geistbewegendes Wissen. Seit über 10 Jahren beschäftigt er sich intensiv mit dem Gebiet ganzheitlich-spiritueller Selbst- und Naturerfahrungen, unter anderem mit (Pflanzen-) Meditationen, Yoga und schamanischen Ritualen. Sein Buch Der Schamanengarten – Über die Anzucht und Verwendung geistbewegender Ritualpflanzen erscheint 2016 im Nachtschatten Verlag.

