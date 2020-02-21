In dieser YOGA AKTUELL-Ausgabe erschienen:

Haben britische Kolonialherren sich den Yoga einst angeeignet, ihn aus dem Kontext gerissen und verfälscht? – Überprüfung einer fragwürdigen These. Bento ist der Name eines Portals von SPIEGEL ONLINE. Dort erhalten vor allem junge Autoren die Gelegenheit, über vielerlei aktuelle Themen zu schrei- ben, die sie bewegen. Es ist ein gutes Projekt, das oft spannende und lebendige Berichte hervorbringt. Die freie Journalistin Tasnim Rödder versuchte sich am 24.10.2019 an dem Thema Nazis, Sexismus, kulturelle Aneignung: Die problematischen Seiten von Yoga. „Yoga ist mehr als Entspannung und Fitness“, hieß es in einem Untertitel. Gleich zu Beginn sei gesagt, dass die Autorin sich um Ausgewogenheit bemüht und letztlich nicht ablehnend urteilt, eben aber auch einige vermeintliche oder tatsächliche Schattenseiten abhandeln möchte. Dabei kommt sie auf einen Kritikpunkt zu sprechen, der mir noch nie zu Ohren gekommen ist und der recht seltsam erscheint. Im Folgenden möchte ich ihn näher unter die Lupe nehmen. Die Autorin beginnt mit der Feststellung, „was wir in Fitnessstudios in Berlin oder Bergisch Gladbach praktizieren, entspricht nur zu einem Bruchteil der Idee des Yoga.“ Sie führt dann aus, dass gemäß Texten wie der Hatha-Yoga-Pradipika der „sportliche Yoga“ nur als Vorbereitung für das stille Sitzen, die Meditation diene. Denn Yoga sei ein Lebensstil, zu dem Achtsamkeit, Atmung, Ernährung etc. gehören. Schließlich kommt ihre These: „Das Yoga, das wir heute praktizieren, ist ein Produkt der Kolonialzeit.“ Sie wirft einen kurzen Blick auf die Geschichte des Yoga in Indien und führt aus, dass Yoga, nach einer langen Periode der Vergessenheit, im 19. Jahrhundert wieder populär wurde: „Die Briten eigneten sich die Asanas als Fitness-Übungen an.“ So habe sich ein sehr physisch betontes Verständnis des Yoga entwickelt, das dann im 20. Jahrhundert nach Europa kam. Die Schlussfolgerung sei, dass man Yoga als eine Art kultureller Aneignung sehen könne, und dieser Begriff bezeichne die […]

