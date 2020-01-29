In dieser YOGA AKTUELL-Ausgabe erschienen:

Die Kunst der alltäglichen Selbstverantwortung: eine Einladung, dein Leben anhand von grundlegenden Fragen und Aspekten zu reflektieren – damit du bewusst einen erfüllenden Weg einschlagen kannst. Das ‚Schlachtfeld‘ des spirituellen Kriegers ist der Alltag. Denn hier findet die eigentliche Bewährungsprobe statt, und es zeigt sich, wie sehr wir Präsenz verwirklicht haben, oder ob wir uns ständig in Gedankenmustern verlieren. Richard Stiegler Wenn du dich im Leben und in der Spiritualität wirklich entfalten willst, ist es notwendig, von Zeit zu Zeit innezuhalten und zu reflektieren: Wo stehe ich gerade im Leben? Was bewegt oder ängstigt mich, was macht mir Freude und Hoffnung, wie und mit wem verbringe ich die Zeit? Erlebe ich meine Beschäftigungen und Aktivitäten, meine Beziehungen und Begegnungen, mein Leben im Großen und Ganzen als zufriedenstellend oder als sinnlos? Es gibt vier Bedürfnisse, die jeder Mensch erlebt und die mehr oder weniger zusammenhängen: 1 Grundbedürfnisse 2 Beziehung3 Verantwortung4 Spiritualität Ein zufriedenstellendes Leben kann sich nur dann entfalten, wenn all diese Bereiche gewissenhaft angesprochen und gelebt werden. Wenn man einen davon vernachlässigt oder einer zu viel Zeit und Energie in Anspruch nimmt, dann ist es kaum möglich, ein glückliches Leben zu führen. Mir bleiben nur circa 16 Stunden am Tag und 365 Tage im Jahr, um mein Leben in eine bestimmte Richtung zu gestalten … Und worauf will ich am Ende meines Lebens zurückblicken? Ich möchte dich hier einladen, jeden dieser vier Aspekte zu reflektieren, um dir deine gegenwärtige Lebenssituation und deine nächsten Lebensschritte bewusster zu machen. 1 Grundbedürfnisse Die meisten Menschen in der westlichen Konsumgesellschaft leben in einem so ausgeprägten und selbstverständlichen Überfluss, dass sie sich kaum darauf besinnen, was tatsächlich zum Leben notwendig ist. Ist es mir möglich, die Wellen von Verlangen, Bedürfnisbefriedigung und Wunschlosigkeit, die immer wieder in unterschiedlichen Nuancen kommen und gehen, mit Faszination, Freude, Geduld und […]

