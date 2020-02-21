In dieser YOGA AKTUELL-Ausgabe erschienen:

Ayahuasca-Reisen ins Amazonasbecken: „Kulturkolonialismus“ oder positive Verbindung zweier Welten? Peru. Ich sitze auf der Terrasse eines kleinen Hotels, das wegen des Hochwassers wie auf Stelzen in der Lagune Yarinacocha im Amazonasdschungel steht. An einem Tisch in der Nähe ein junger Deutscher, der den Kellner nach Ayahuasca fragt; der wiederum zeigt auf mich. Der junge Mann: „Hallo, ich heiße Hans. Ich bin gerade aus Deutschland gekommen, vor vier Stunden gelandet.“ Der Ayahuasca-Tourist Hans ist schlank und groß, hat blonde Locken, geht leicht vornübergebeugt. Er ist sehr jung, wirkt höchstens wie achtzehn, ist aber schon zwanzig, sagt er. „Weißt du, wo ich hier Ayahuasca nehmen kann – bei einem echten Schamanen, bei dem man nicht zahlt? Nur die falschen Schamanen nehmen Geld, hab ich gehört, die echten machen das aus religiösen Gründen.“ Es ist heiß. Er wischt sich den Schweiß ab. Wirkt gehetzt. „Morgen würde ich gerne schon mal Ayahuasca nehmen. Hab nicht viel Zeit in Peru.“ Er hat es eilig, geht geradlinig auf sein Ziel los. „Ein echter Nordeuropäer“, denke ich. „Werden wir so erzogen? Immer linear geradeaus, Schienenblick, bloß nicht nach rechts, nicht nach links schauen?“ Da ist also so einer von denen, die außer dem „Kick“ nichts interessiert – auch nicht die Kultur der Menschen, die den „Kick“ herstellen. Er will keine Beziehung zu irgendjemandem aufbauen, er will einfach die Droge. Er wirkt so harmlos und jung, dass man ihm über das Haar streichen möchte. „Setz dich doch erst mal, trink Wasser. Tranquilo. Du bist hier im Dschungel. Dein Körper muss sich erst mal umstellen.“ Das ist meine mütterliche Seite. Und dann lege ich los: „Also, erst mal ist es so, dass die Schamanen immer bezahlt wurden. Zum Beispiel mit einer Hängematte. Dafür muss man erst mal aus Pflanzenfasern Fäden herstellen, feste Fäden, die dann geknüpft werden. Das dauert […]

Iris Disse
http://www.durgas-tiger-school.com
Iris Disse ist Filme-, Theater- und Radiomacherin, Autorin und Dozentin für Kommunikation auf Festivals und an Universitäten. Seit 1994 pendelt sie zwischen Europa und Ecuador. Ihre Hörspiele und Filme wurden mehrfach prämiert. Sie arbeitet viel mit Indigenen aus Lateinamerika zusammen. In ihrem internationalen Yoga- und Kulturzentrum in Ecuador, der Durga’s Tiger School of Tantra, Yoga, Arts & Shamanism, kann man sich das ganze Jahr über zum Yoga-Alliance-zertifizierten Yogalehrer ausbilden lassen.

