In dieser YOGA AKTUELL-Ausgabe erschienen:

Ravi Ravindra ist Physiker, Religionswissenschaftler und Sanskrit-Gelehrter, vor allem aber ein auf dem spirituellen Weg weit vorangekommener Mensch. YOGA-AKTUELL-Redakteurin Doris Iding sprach mit ihm u.a. über den Atem als Verbindung zum Göttlichen und über die Allgegenwärtigkeit des Heiligen. Der indische Gelehrte Ravi Ravindra erinnert an das, worum es beim Yoga geht: an das Zur-Ruhe-Kommen des Geistes. Im Yogastudio Yogashala in München erlebe ich Ravindra bei einer Meditation und einem Vortrag und genieße die Gegenwart eines Meisters. Dieser gibt sich in meinen Augen dadurch zu erkennen, dass er der Präsenz so viel Raum und Stille einräumt, dass sich das Heilige darin ganz unprätentiös entfalten kann. Interview YOGA AKTUELL: Als Erstes möchte ich mich für die Meditation gestern Abend bedanken. Sie war wunderschön. Besonders gut gefallen hat mir, dass Sie so viele Pausen zwischen den einzelnen Sätzen gemacht haben und damit das Heilige eingeladen haben, da zu sein. Meistens füllen wir die Pausen mit Worten oder Gedanken. Sie haben gestern während der Meditation gesagt, dass das Heilige die ganze Zeit da ist … Ravi Ravindra: Jede Religion sagt, dass Gott im ganzen Universum vorhanden ist. Das heißt, er ist überall. Und das heißt auch, dass er hier in diesem Raum ist, der Teil des Universums ist, ob wir ihn als Gott, Krshna oder Allah bezeichnen. Jede Religion sagt, dass das Heilige überall ist und dass es subtil ist. Wie können wir uns davon berühren lassen, wenn es bereits da ist? Wir können es nicht kontrollieren. Das würde sonst bedeuten, dass wir mächtiger sind als diese Kraft. Aber wir können diese Kraft einladen. Das ist auch die Absicht des Gebets. Nicht so, dass ich sie, wenn es mir schlecht geht, anrufe und sie mir hilft. Nicht diese Art des Gebets. Es ist eher die Art des Gebets, in der ich Raum mache für Krshna […]

Mit YOGA AKTUELL Plus kannst du den kompletten Beitrag lesen.

Melde dich direkt hier an und profitiere u.a. von folgenden Vorteilen:

  • Zugriff auf tausende exklusive Artikel, Beiträge und Interviews zu Yoga, Ayurveda, Gesundheit und Spiritualität 
  • Digitaler Zugriff auf alle YOGA AKTUELL- Ausgaben ab 2015
 

Anzeige:

Verwandte ArtikelMehr vom Autor