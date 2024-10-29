Literatur zum Artikel Neue Medizin der Seele von Dr. med. Holger C. Bringmann aus YOGA AKTUELL Ausgabe 06/2024 (= Nr. 149):

Rose, Sabrina & Zell, Ethan & Strickhouser, Jason. (2020). The Effect of Meditation on Health: a Metasynthesis of Randomized Controlled Trials. Mindfulness. 11. 10.1007/s12671-019-01277-6.

Sedlmeier P, Eberth J, Schwarz M, Zimmermann D, Haarig F, Jaeger S, Kunze S. The psychological effects of meditation: a meta-analysis. Psychol Bull. 2012 Nov;138(6):1139-71. doi: 10.1037/a0028168. Epub 2012 May 14. PMID: 22582738.

Sedlmeier, P., Loße, C., & Quasten, L. C. (2018). Psychological effects of meditation for healthy practitioners: An update. Mindfulness, 9(2), 371–387. https://doi.org/10.1007/s12671-017-0780-4

Wachholtz, A. B., & Austin, E. T. (2013). Contemporary spiritual meditation: Practices and outcomes. In K. I. Pargament, J. J. Exline, & J. W. Jones (Eds.), APA handbook of psychology, religion, and spirituality (Vol. 1): Context, theory, and research (pp. 311–327). American Psychological Association. https://doi.org/10.1037/14045-017

Bringmann HC, Berghöfer A, Jeitler M, Michalsen A, Brunnhuber S, Haller H. Meditation-Based Lifestyle Modification in Mild-to-Moderate Depression: Outcomes and Moderation Effects of Spirituality. J Integr Complement Med. 2023;00(00):1–11. doi:10.1089/jicm.2023.0179

Matko K, Sedlmeier P, Bringmann HC. Differential Effects of Ethical Education, Physical Hatha Yoga, and Mantra Meditation on Well-Being and Stress in Healthy Participants—An Experimental Single-Case Study. Front Psychol. 2021;12(August):1–24. doi:10.3389/fpsyg.2021.672301

Bringmann HC, Vennemann J, Gross J, Matko K, Sedlmeier P. “To Be Finally at Peace with Myself”: A Qualitative Study Reflecting Experiences of the Meditation-Based Lifestyle Modification Program in Mild-to-Moderate Depression. J Altern Complement Med. 2021;27(9):786–795. doi:10.1089/acm.2021.0038

Bringmann HC, Bringmann N, Jeitler M, Brunnhuber S, Michalsen A, Sedlmeier P. Meditation-Based Lifestyle Modification: Development of an Integrative Mind-Body Program for Mental Health and Human Flourishing. Complement Med Res. 2021;28(3):252–262. doi:10.1159/000512333

Bringmann HC, Michalsen A, Jeitler M, et al. Meditation‐based lifestyle modification in mild to moderate depression—A randomized controlled trial. Depress Anxiety. 2022;39(5):363–375. doi:10.1002/da.23249

Matko K, Burzynski M, Pilhatsch M, Brinkhaus B, Michalsen A, Bringmann HC. How Does Meditation-Based Lifestyle Modification Affect Pain Intensity, Pain Self-Efficacy, and Quality of Life in Chronic Pain Patients? An Experimental Single-Case Study. J Clin Med. 2023;12(11):3778. doi:10.3390/jcm12113778