Quellenangaben zur ersten Folge der Yogini-Serie von Dr. Wiebke Mohme (Beitrag über Lopamudra) in YOGA AKTUELL Nr. 139:

Originaltexte:

Mahabharata:

Vanaparva: Tirtha-Yatra-Parva

https://sacred-texts.com/hin/m03/m03096.htm

Rgveda:

https://www.wisdomlib.org/hinduism/book/rig-veda-english-translation/d/doc830929.html

Artikel:

Sangeeta Roy. Educational status of women in the Vedic period: An introduction. Int J Appl Res 2017;3(8):357-358

https://de.scribd.com/book/386742327/Gleanings-from-Rig-Veda-When-Science-Was-Religion

https://historyofphilosophy.net/women-india

Anzeige





https://de.scribd.com/document/423210457/Brahmavadini

https://www.researchgate.net/publication/330220793_Status_of_Women_in_Ancient_India

https://theinnerworld.in/spirituality/know-your-roots/god-dwells-where-women-are-honoured/

https://www.researchgate.net/publication/330220793_Status_of_Women_in_Ancient_India

https://mumbaimirror.indiatimes.com/others/sunday-read/day-of-the-joker/articleshow/71239049.cms

Vedic Woman (ins Deutsche übertragen von der Autorin des Artikels): https://de.scribd.com/doc/47841958/I-AM-Women-of-India-from-Vedic-Times-to-the-Present

https://de.wikibrief.org/wiki/Lopamudra

Tempel in Tirunelveli: http://www.agasthiyarravikumar.org/temple_history.html