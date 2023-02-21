0,00 €

    Suchen ...
    Meghan Currie – © Ryno Bengawan of Meghan Currie Yoga
    YogaAsanas ( Yoga-Übungen )Yoga-Lehrer

    What impact has your sadhana on your sequencing?

    Lesezeit ca. 12 min.
    Von Eva-Maria Kopel

    What does it mean for you to uncover your intrinsic genius and where would you look to find it? How would you go about in uncovering it? And how can you express this intrinsic genius in your time on the mat as well as in creating a sequence as a yoga teacher?

    Die deutsche Version gibt’s hier.

    Flowing with and learning from Meghan Currie

    The first 100-hour-part of Meghan Currie’s Advanced Yoga Teacher Training was dedicated to “Sequencing & Sadhana.” Honestly, Meghan’s playful, fluid and creative sequencing is what got me hooked right from the beginning after I flowed with her for the first time. With “Sequencing & Sadhana being the first part of her Advanced YTT I was curious about how she creates her fluid, playful pieces of art.

    What I’ve learned is that your own sadhana is key as to how you sequence and teach. To gain more trust into your own sadhana and yourself (because let’s be real: who as a teacher doesn’t doubt their own knowledge and creativity every once in a while?!), it’s key to remember that there is an intrinsic genius in each and every one of us. And therefore, the teachings of Vedanta are literally nourishment for your soul: The teachings remind us that we are already whole just the way we are. **

    ** Vedanta is the end portion of the Vedas (i.e. the Upanishads) which teach the Brahma Vidya, the knowledge of the limitless being (which, according to the Upanishads, is THE SELF)

    Vedanta says:

    You are the whole, you are full and complete as you are.
    You are everything you want to be already.
    You are the gold in and through all the ornaments.
    All you need is to know yourself, to remove the darkness of ignorance, to know yourself as such.
    That is freedom (moksha). Every being is searching for freedom from pain and suffering, freedom from the sense of smallness and inadequacy.
    We all want to be happy, at all times and in all places.
    We cannot find that in the world, the world is changing, that is the wonder of creation, of this life.
    Therefore, I have to look somewhere else. Somewhere I have not yet thought of so far, somewhere closer than the closest.
    Myself. That is Vedanta.

    – Shāradā Devī from www.devischool.info

    What does “intrinsic genius” mean?

    As a yoga teacher we often are an amalgamation of our mentors and yoga teachers that influenced us most on our own yoga journey. Certain phrases and words as well as mini sequences are deeply engrained in us because our muses, role models and gurujis unconsciously instilled them in us; they molded us into the teachers we’ve become. However, having taken on so many aspects from others, it can feel difficult and challenging to peel back all those layers we’ve taken on to uncover our own intrinsic genius. For some of us teachers, this question arises: “What is truly mine? Can I create sequences and flows that stem from my own inner being? How can I tap into what is intrinsically mine?”

    INTRINSIC = belonging to the essential nature of a thing: Occurring as a natural part of something
    GENIUS = an exceptional natural capacity
    (Meghan Currie Manual, module 1, p. 3)

    What does this mean for us as yoga teachers?

    You have it in you and if you consciously tap into it, you can harness it for your own practice and let it transform the way you are teaching and sharing yoga. And most importantly, remember you don’t have to become someone else to become a genius because who you are right now is already enough. You are whole and complete and there is no need to add anything or take anything away.

    Your body is wise, you are unique and have innate gifts to share. Who you are, with all of your experiences that have brought you to this very moment, is more than enough.
    – MEGHAN CURRIE

    What does sadhana mean?

    When we think of sadhana, we often limit it to our time on the mat. However, pouring coffee into our mug in the morning, smiling at strangers, consciously smelling the rain, kissing and hugging our loved ones, compassionately petting our furry friends – all of these things can be labeled sadhana. As soon as you invest presence and sprinkle some awareness into any action, it can be considered sadhana.

    Everything can be sadhana. The way you eat, the way you sit, the way you stand, the way you breathe, the way you conduct your body, mind and your energies and emotions – this is sadhana. Sadhana does not mean any specific kind of activity, sadhana means you are using everything as a tool for your wellbeing.
    – SADHGURU

    Why is sadhana important for sequencing?

    The way we live our lives and practice on our mats informs how we sequence and teach. All our individual experiences in life have left an imprint in us. What we extracted from these experiences and how we see ourselves informs who we are and how we tell our own story. The truth is that all of us have a unique story to tell. Everything we experience leaves an imprint in us: physically, mentally, emotionally.

    The same applies for our sadhana and the time we spend on the mat: the more deeply we experience asanas or sequences in our bodies, minds, and the emotional world, the more they leave an imprint on us. Just thinking of certain poses, we know what they feel like on our bodies and we instantly know what muscles to engage, where to expand, lengthen, or soften. In so doing, they become embodied knowledge. Without being in the poses, we can feel their effects in our bodies because they’ve become second nature already.

    Meghan finds that sadhana and sequencing create a positive feedback loop as they nourish and increase the potency of each other. And here’s why…

    Embodied knowledge: the way you spend time on your mat matters

    How do you spend your time on the mat when you’re not teaching yourself? Usually, I love to be led by someone to completely switch off my mind and be present with my breath and in my body. However, during the YTT Meghan encouraged us to explore with some free-flow practices on the mat to get a feel for what our bodies really wanted to do, move, stretch, release…

    Honestly, I personally find it very difficult to surrender to this process, to being playful, to flowing organically, and to tapping into my intrinsic genius. Even though this is still a part I struggle with, I know that at the end of this messy process there will be a big reward waiting for me on the other side: I just have to be patient with myself, free myself from any immediate outcomes (which honestly is the hardest part!), and catch whatever impulses and movement patterns come up in this explorative process. Remember: resistance is part of the process! And this messy part is key. As Meghan puts it: “Accessing our creativity can feel vulnerable, messy and imperfect, but imperfection is the laboratory for fresh new discoveries.” So go have some fun exploring the rich unknown.

    How to practice embodiment on the mat? – some tips to start your own free-flow practice:

    • Start easy with familiar movements (e.g. cat-cow, sun salutations, etc.) and see where it leads you
    • Turn on music and dance and flow in sync with the rhythm of the music
    • Ask yourself questions and let your body find the answers, e.g.: connect to the waters of your body and let it move you, what does gratitude feel like in your body and how does it move you? – let your body uniquely express it; let your body speak to you
    • Note a particular movement or sequence that feels right and begin to build from there, adding intensity and complexity with each cycle

    Why is embodied knowledge important?

    If we move from an intuitive, embodied experience, we’re merging body and mind, the conscious and the subconscious; the felt experience eventually becomes the embodied knowledge. We experience and feel asanas or sequences in our body so often that they become second nature, i.e. embodied knowledge. By embracing the embodiment, we can then share from a place of deep knowing.

    This sounds sensible, but have you been teaching yoga this way thus far?

    Organic vs. mechanic in sequencing and theming

    What is your main style of sequencing? Do you just mentally go through your sequence and jot it down or do you organize your class organically from a felt experience?

    Pursuing an embodied way of sequencing and theming, we ask our bodies questions to move accordingly and generate these sensations and felt experiences. There is so much magic in organic, embodied movements; we’re using the intelligence of our body. In order to be able to listen to our bodies, we need to slow down. This builds self-trust in ourselves and we regain trust in our bodies in the most natural way. In organically flowing with our bodies, we’re becoming more intimate with the language of our own body and start to surrender to its own intelligence. Gently peeling away layer by layer to finally access the more subconscious levels of our own intelligence, we discover the intrinsic genius within. When we’re led by organic, embodied movements, the feelings and sensations take precedence and the flow becomes more organic and less rigid.

    “It’s not necessarily the meaning you think, it is the meaning you feel.”
    – STEVE FOWKES

    If you’ve been mainly relying on your intellect when it comes to sequencing, there are also benefits to that: this promotes safer sequences for the students, plus, having structure gives a feeling of being more organized. The major drawback would be that one might be too disconnected from the body so that you miss these little aha-moments and very rich sensations of the transitions when flowing from pose to pose.

    Ultimately, we need both: the embodiment and the intellect to create an inspirational and authentic class.

    3 TIPS TO LEVEL-UP YOUR TEACHING AND SEQUENCING:

    1. Build an Experience Library:

    Create two to three sequences and keep practicing them. The more often you flow through them, the more you embody your sequences and they eventually become second nature. Focus on alignment and activation points so that you can feel the movement in your body while cueing; you intrinsically know what’s needed to fully incorporate that sequence.

    Why? The more you familiarize yourself with how the asanas and how the flow feels in your body, the more efficiently you can guide others through these movements. In knowing the sequences, including their sensations, you’re guiding your students from the heart through a full-body-prayer when you share your creations. 

    2. Taste the flavour of each pose: 

    Have you ever thought about the fact that each pose has a unique flavor? You can taste these flavors by asking yourself about the purpose of a pose, the parts that need to be stabilized or mobilized in order to get into it, and what should be educated to enrich the students’ experience of a pose.
    While cueing, consider the actions that are most necessary to get students into the pose (e.g. in Warrior II: focus on position of feet, alignment of knees and position of hips and shoulders). When you get students into the pose for the first time, sprinkle in a few cues. When you come into the pose for the second time, leave more space to let them have their own experience. The taste of each pose might change according to your sequence and the intended storyline or heartbeat of your class.
     

    3. Focus more on transitional cues instead of dropping asana names: 

    We’ve all done it: dropping an asana’s name to efficiently get the students into a pose without paying that much attention to the details of the transitions while flowing from pose A to B. Intend to focus more on transitional cues. What are you engaging, tucking, or tilting while you’re in a pose? Where do you cinch, soften, or lengthen? Get a feel for your poses and share it from these bodily sensations and movements. In so doing you’re guiding your students through a full-body-prayer; the flow becomes more organic, less mechanic, more present, less automatic.
    “Neither a lofty degree of intelligence nor imagination nor both together go to the making of a genius. Love, love, love, that’s the soul of a genius.”
    – WOLFGANG AMADEUS MOZART

    More about Meghan:
    www.meghancurrieyoga.com
    Try her online studio with a 14-day free trial: studio.meghancurrieyoga.com/catalog
    Upcoming trainings: Exquisite Mettamorphosis – a 27-day / 200-hour intensive training from May 1st until May 29th at Pondok Pitaya (located in west Bali, 90 minutes drive north of Seminyak)
    Wie beeinflusst deine Sadhana dein Sequencing?
    Eva-Maria Kopel
    Eva-Maria Kopelhttp://www.evamariakopel.com
    Eva-Maria Kopel ist Redakteurin bei YOGA AKTUELL. Als Yoga-Lehrerin, Health Coach und Resilienztrainerin interessiert sie sich für die Atmung und das Nervensystem sowie das Immunsystem unserer Seele. Für vier Jahre war sie auf Weltreise, wo sie ihr Herz an Lateinamerika verloren hat. Seit 2013 rollt sie schon ihre Matte aus – am liebsten in Ubud auf Bali.
      Allgemeine Geschäftsbedingungen

      1. Geltungsbereich

      Für alle Bestellungen über unseren Online-Shop durch Verbraucher und Unternehmer gelten die nachfolgenden AGB.

      Verbraucher ist jede natürliche Person, die ein Rechtsgeschäft zu Zwecken abschließt, die überwiegend weder ihrer gewerblichen noch ihrer selbständigen beruflichen Tätigkeit zugerechnet werden können. Unternehmer ist eine natürliche oder juristische Person oder eine rechtsfähige Personengesellschaft, die bei Abschluss eines Rechtsgeschäfts in Ausübung ihrer gewerblichen oder selbständigen beruflichen Tätigkeit handelt.

      Gegenüber Unternehmern gelten diese AGB auch für künftige Geschäftsbeziehungen, ohne dass wir nochmals auf sie hinweisen müssten. Verwendet der Unternehmer entgegenstehende oder ergänzende Allgemeine Geschäftsbedingungen, wird deren Geltung hiermit widersprochen; sie werden nur dann Vertragsbestandteil, wenn wir dem ausdrücklich zugestimmt haben.

      2. Vertragsschluss

      Der Kaufvertrag kommt zustande mit Yoga Verlag GmbH.

      Mit Einstellung der Produkte in den Online-Shop geben wir ein verbindliches Angebot zum Vertragsschluss über diese Artikel ab. Sie können unsere Produkte zunächst unverbindlich in den Warenkorb legen und Ihre Eingaben vor Absenden Ihrer verbindlichen Bestellung jederzeit korrigieren, indem Sie die hierfür im Bestellablauf vorgesehenen und erläuterten Korrekturhilfen nutzen. Der Vertrag kommt zustande, indem Sie durch Anklicken des Bestellbuttons das Angebot über die im Warenkorb enthaltenen Waren annehmen. Unmittelbar nach dem Absenden der Bestellung erhalten Sie noch einmal eine Bestätigung per E-Mail.

      3. Einsicht in den Vertragstext

      Der Vertragstext wird gespeichert. Sie können die allgemeinen Vertragsbedingungen jederzeit auf dieser Seite einsehen.

      4. Zeitschriftenabonnement (Print)

      Zeitschriftenabonnements werden im Abonnement, sofern nicht ausdrücklich anders vereinbart, zur Fortsetzung bis auf Widerruf vorgemerkt. Der Widerruf entfaltet keine Wirksamkeit für bereits erhaltene, sondern nur für zukünftige Lieferungen.

      5. Abonnement-Verlängerung bzw. -Kündigung

      1. Ein bestehendes Probe-Abonnement (3 Hefte) geht automatisch in ein 1-Jahres-Abo (6 Hefte pro Jahr) über, wenn nicht 14 Tage nach Erhalt der dritten Probeabonummer schriftlich gekündigt wurde.
      2. Ein bestehendes 1-Jahres-Abonnement (6 Hefte) verlängert sich automatisch um ein weiteres Jahr, wenn nicht sechs Wochen vor Bezugsende eine schriftliche Kündigung erfolgt.
      3. Ein bestehendes 2-Jahres-Abonnement (12 Hefte) verlängert sich automatisch um ein weiteres Jahr, wenn nicht sechs Wochen vor Bezugsende eine schriftliche Kündigung erfolgt.
      4. Ein bestehendes Geschenk-Abonnement (6 Hefte) endet automatisch nach einem Jahr.
      5. Ein bestehendes Flexible-Abo verlängert sich automatisch alle zwei Monate um eine weitere Ausgabe. Das Flexible-Abo kann jederzeit gekündigt werden.


      6. Lieferung und Versandkosten

      1. Die Lieferung erfolgt, sofern nicht anders vereinbart, an die von Ihnen angegebene Lieferadresse. Wir sind zu Teillieferungen berechtigt.
      2. Angaben über die Lieferzeit sind nur verbindlich, wenn wir Ihnen einen bestimmten Liefertermin ausdrücklich zugesichert haben.
      3. Abo-, Bücher- und Zeitschriftensendungen innerhalb Deutschlands sind versandkostenfrei
      4. Teil- oder Nachlieferungen sind versandkostenfrei.
      5. Bei Lieferungen ins Ausland berechnen wir Versandkosten, deren jeweilige Höhe Sie auf der Bestellübersichtsseite entnehmen können. Ausgenommen hiervon sind Zeitschriften-Abonnements.

      Adressänderungen sind uns unverzüglich mitzuteilen.

      7. Eigentumsvorbehalt

      Die gelieferte Ware bleibt bis zur vollständigen Begleichung aller bestehenden Ansprüche gegenüber dem Besteller im Eigentum der Yoga Verlag GmbH.

      8. Zahlungsbedingungen

      In unserem Shop stehen Ihnen grundsätzlich die folgenden Zahlungsarten zur Verfügung:

      1. Vorkasse: Bei Auswahl der Zahlungsart Vorkasse nennen wir Ihnen unsere Bankverbindung in separater E-Mail und liefern die Ware nach Zahlungseingang.
      2. Kreditkarte: Mit Abgabe der Bestellung geben Sie Ihre Kreditkartendaten an. Nach Ihrer Legitimation als rechtmäßiger Karteninhaber wird unmittelbar nach Versendung der Ware die Zahlungstransaktion automatisch durchgeführt und Ihre Karte belastet.
      3. SEPA-Lastschriftverfahren: Mit Abgabe der Bestellung erteilen Sie uns ein SEPA-Lastschriftmandat. Über das Datum der Kontobelastung werden wir Sie informieren (sog. Prenotification). Mit Einreichung des SEPA-Lastschriftmandats fordern wir unsere Bank zur Einleitung der Zahlungstransaktion auf. Die Zahlungstransaktion wird automatisch durchgeführt und Ihr Konto belastet. Die Kontobelastung erfolgt nach Versand der Ware.
      4. PayPal: Im Bestellprozess werden Sie auf die Webseite des Online-Anbieters PayPal weitergeleitet. Um den Rechnungsbetrag über PayPal bezahlen zu können, müssen Sie dort registriert sein bzw. sich erst registrieren, mit Ihren Zugangsdaten legitimieren und die Zahlungsanweisung an uns bestätigen. Nach Abgabe der Bestellung im Shop fordern wir PayPal zur Einleitung der Zahlungstransaktion auf. Die Zahlungstransaktion wird durch PayPal nach Versendung der Ware automatisch durchgeführt. Weitere Hinweise erhalten Sie beim Bestellvorgang.
      5. Sofort by klarna: Nach Abgabe der Bestellung werden Sie auf die Webseite des Online-Anbieters Sofort GmbH weitergeleitet. Um den Rechnungsbetrag über Sofort bezahlen zu können, müssen Sie über ein für Online-Banking freigeschaltetes Bankkonto verfügen, sich entsprechend legitimieren und die Zahlungsanweisung an uns bestätigen. Weitere Hinweise erhalten Sie beim Bestellvorgang. Die Zahlungstransaktion wird unmittelbar danach von Sofort durchgeführt und Ihr Konto belastet.

      Kunden mit Wohnsitz außerhalb Deutschlands können nur per Kreditkarte (VISA, MASTER, AMEX), PayPal oder Vorauskasse bezahlen. Die Yoga Verlag GmbH behält sich das Recht vor, im Einzelfall bestimmte Zahlungsarten auszuschließen.

      Wir behalten uns zudem das Recht vor, bei Abonnement-Verträgen die Abo-Preise entsprechend den eingetreten Kostensteigerungen aufgrund von Steuererhöhungen, Wechselkursschwankungen oder Materialpreissteigerungen zu erhöhen. Die Preiserhöhung tritt jedoch erst bei der automatischen Abo-Erneuerung in Kraft und wird dem Abonnenten rechtzeitig mitgeteilt, so dass dieser gegf. von seinem Rücktrittsrecht gebrauch machen kann.

      9. Haftung

      1. Soweit nicht ausdrücklich etwas anderes vereinbart ist, richten sich Ihre Gewährleistungsansprüche nach den gesetzlichen Bestimmungen des Kaufrechts (§§ 433 ff. BGB).
      2. Für Ansprüche aufgrund von Schäden, die durch uns, unsere gesetzlichen Vertreter oder Erfüllungsgehilfen verursacht wurden, haften wir stets unbeschränkt
        • bei vorsätzlicher oder grob fahrlässiger Pflichtverletzung,
        • bei Garantieversprechen, soweit vereinbart, oder
        • soweit der Anwendungsbereich des Produkthaftungsgesetzes eröffnet ist.
      3. Bei Verletzung wesentlicher Vertragspflichten, deren Erfüllung die ordnungsgemäße Durchführung des Vertrages überhaupt erst ermöglicht und auf deren Einhaltung der Vertragspartner regelmäßig vertrauen darf, (Kardinalpflichten) durch leichte Fahrlässigkeit von uns, unseren gesetzlichen Vertretern oder Erfüllungsgehilfen ist die Haftung der Höhe nach auf den bei Vertragsschluss vorhersehbaren Schaden begrenzt, mit dessen Entstehung typischerweise gerechnet werden muss. Im Übrigen sind Ansprüche auf Schadensersatz ausgeschlossen.

      10. Transportschäden

      Für Verbraucher gilt:
      Werden Waren mit offensichtlichen Transportschäden angeliefert, so reklamieren Sie solche Fehler bitte möglichst sofort beim Zusteller und nehmen Sie bitte unverzüglich Kontakt zu uns auf. Die Versäumung einer Reklamation oder Kontaktaufnahme hat für Ihre gesetzlichen Ansprüche und deren Durchsetzung, insbesondere Ihre Gewährleistungsrechte, keinerlei Konsequenzen. Sie helfen uns aber, unsere eigenen Ansprüche gegenüber dem Frachtführer bzw. der Transportversicherung geltend machen zu können.

      Für Unternehmer gilt:
      Die Gefahr des zufälligen Untergangs und der zufälligen Verschlechterung geht auf Sie über, sobald wir die Sache dem Spediteur, dem Frachtführer oder der sonst zur Ausführung der Versendung bestimmten Person oder Anstalt ausgeliefert haben. Unter Kaufleuten gilt die in § 377 HGB geregelte Untersuchungs- und Rügepflicht. Unterlassen Sie die dort geregelte Anzeige, so gilt die Ware als genehmigt, es sei denn, dass es sich um einen Mangel handelt, der bei der Untersuchung nicht erkennbar war. Dies gilt nicht, falls wir einen Mangel arglistig verschwiegen haben.

      11. Gewährleistung und Garantien

      Soweit nicht nachstehend ausdrücklich anders vereinbart, gilt das gesetzliche Mängelhaftungsrecht. Beim Kauf gebrauchter Waren durch Verbraucher gilt: wenn der Mangel nach Ablauf eines Jahres ab Ablieferung der Ware auftritt, sind die Mängelansprüche ausgeschlossen. Mängel, die innerhalb eines Jahres ab Ablieferung der Ware auftreten, können im Rahmen der gesetzlichen Verjährungsfrist von zwei Jahren ab Ablieferung der Ware geltend gemacht werden.

      Für Unternehmer beträgt die Verjährungsfrist für Mängelansprüche bei neu hergestellten Sachen ein Jahr ab Gefahrübergang. Der Verkauf gebrauchter Waren erfolgt unter Ausschluss jeglicher Gewährleistung. Die gesetzlichen Verjährungsfristen für den Rückgriffsanspruch nach § 445a BGB bleiben unberührt.

      Gegenüber Unternehmern gelten als Vereinbarung über die Beschaffenheit der Ware nur unsere eigenen Angaben und die Produktbeschreibungen des Herstellers, die in den Vertrag einbezogen wurden; für öffentliche Äußerungen des Herstellers oder sonstige Werbeaussagen übernehmen wir keine Haftung.

      Ist die gelieferte Sache mangelhaft, leisten wir gegenüber Unternehmern zunächst nach unserer Wahl Gewähr durch Beseitigung des Mangels (Nachbesserung) oder durch Lieferung einer mangelfreien Sache (Ersatzlieferung).

      Die vorstehenden Einschränkungen und Fristverkürzungen gelten nicht für Ansprüche aufgrund von Schäden, die durch uns, unsere gesetzlichen Vertreter oder Erfüllungsgehilfen verursacht wurden

      • bei Verletzung des Lebens, des Körpers oder der Gesundheit
      • bei vorsätzlicher oder grob fahrlässiger Pflichtverletzung sowie Arglist
      • bei Verletzung wesentlicher Vertragspflichten, deren Erfüllung die ordnungsgemäße Durchführung des Vertrages überhaupt erst ermöglicht und auf deren Einhaltung der Vertragspartner regelmäßig vertrauen darf (Kardinalpflichten)
      • im Rahmen eines Garantieversprechens, soweit vereinbart
      • soweit der Anwendungsbereich des Produkthaftungsgesetzes eröffnet ist.

      Informationen zu gegebenenfalls geltenden zusätzlichen Garantien und deren genaue Bedingungen finden Sie jeweils beim Produkt und auf besonderen Informationsseiten im Onlineshop.

      Sie erreichen unseren Leserservice Werktags von 8:00h bis 18:00h unter Tel. 0049(0)8370/ 92 17 5-0  Fax: 0049(0)8370/ 92 17 5-22  Email: service@yoga-aktuell.de

      11. Streitbeilegung

      Die Europäische Kommission stellt eine Plattform zur Online-Streitbeilegung (OS) bereit, die Sie hier finden https://ec.europa.eu/consumers/odr/.
      Wir sind nicht bereit oder verpflichtet, an Streitbeilegungsverfahren vor einer Verbraucherschlichtungsstelle teilzunehmen.

      12. Schlussbestimmungen

      1. Sollten eine oder mehrere Bestimmungen dieser AGB unwirksam sein oder werden, wird dadurch die Wirksamkeit der anderen Bestimmungen im Übrigen nicht berührt.
      2. Auf Verträge zwischen uns und Ihnen ist ausschließlich deutsches Recht anwendbar.

      Anbieterinfo

      Anschrift: Yoga-Verlags-GmbH - Wendelins 1d - D-87487 Wiggensbach - Germany - tel: +49/(0)8370/92 17 5-0 - fax: +49/(0)8370/92 17 5-22 -
      email: service@yoga-aktuell.de - internet: www.yoga-aktuell.de -

      HRB: 7783 AG Kempten - IDNr: DE 209087893
      Geschäftsführer: Matthias Beck, Uwe Haardt.

      Ergänzende AGB für digitale Angebote

      1. Geltungsbereich und Anbieter

      1. Diese Allgemeinen Geschäftsbedingungen gelten für alle temporären Zugriffe auf YOGA AKTUELL Ausgaben, die Sie auf der Webseite www.yoga-aktuell.de tätigen.
      2. Das Angebot in unserem Portal richtet sich ausschließlich an Kunden, die das 18. Lebensjahr vollendet haben.
      3. Vertragssprache ist ausschließlich deutsch.
      4. Sie können die jeweils gültigen Allgemeinen Geschäftsbedingungen auf unserer Website unter https://www.yoga-aktuell.de/agb abrufen und ausdrucken.

      2. Vertragsschluss

      1. Unsere Produktpräsentation im Portal stellt einen Antrag auf den Abschluss eines Vertrages über den kostenpflichtigen Zugang dar.
      2. Mit Anklicken des Buttons „Jetzt Kaufen“ schließen Sie mit uns einen Vertrag über den Zugang und Mitgliedschaft zu den jeweils angegebenen Preisen.

      3. Preise

      Die in unserem Portal genannten Preise enthalten die gesetzliche Mehrwertsteuer und sonstige Preisbestandteile. Versandkosten fallen nicht an.

      4. Zahlungsbedingungen, Verzug

      1. Zum Abschluss eines DigitalAbos akzeptieren wir grundsätzlich folgende Bezahlmethoden: Kreditkarte, Paypal und SEPA-Lastschrift
      2. Die Auswahl der jeweils verfügbaren Bezahlmethoden obliegt uns. Wir behalten uns insbesondere vor, Ihnen für die Bezahlung nur ausgewählte Bezahlmethoden anzubieten.
      3. Geraten Sie mit einer Zahlung in Verzug, sind Sie zur Zahlung der gesetzlichen Verzugszinsen in Höhe von 5 Prozentpunkten über dem Basiszinssatz verpflichtet. Für jedes Mahnschreiben, das nach Eintritt des Verzugs an Sie versandt wird, wird Ihnen eine Mahngebühr in Höhe von 2,50 EUR berechnet, sofern nicht im Einzelfall ein niedrigerer bzw. höherer Schaden nachgewiesen wird.

      5. Lieferung

      1. Die Lieferung des erworbenen Zugriffes bzw. Mitgliedschaft erfolgt durch die automatische technische Zuteilung der nötigen digitalen Rechte für die im Kundenkonto angegebene E-Mail-Adresse. Die Einrichtung wird unmittelbar nach der Bestellung gestartet. Nach dem erneuten Login auf der Webseite sind die digitalen Ausgaben von YOGA AKTUELL und weitere Inhalte einsehbar.
      2. Der Zugang kann nur auf eine registrierte E-Mail Adresse gewährt werden.
      3. Es liegt in Ihrem Verantwortungsbereich, geeignete Software (z.B. aktueller Browser, aktuelles Betriebssystem) und geeignete Hardware (z.B. Internet-Verbindung) bereitzuhalten, die ein ordnungsgemäßes Öffnen und Ansehen der YOGA AKTUELL Ausgaben sowie weiterer digitaler Inhalte ermöglicht.

      6. Digital-Abo-Verlängerung bzw. -Kündigung

      1. Ein bestehendes YOGA AKTUELL Plus – 1 Monat-Digital-Abo verlängert sich nach 30 Tagen Zugriff auf das ihm entsprechende digitale Angebot immer automatisch um weitere 30 Tage. Eine Kündigung ist jederzeit möglich. Erfolgt die Kündigung vor Ablauf der erworbenen Zugriffszeit, werden bereits entrichtete Gebühren nicht zurückerstattet. Das ihm entsprechende digitale Angebot bleibt in diesem Fall bis zum regulären Ende der gebuchten Abo-Periode (Mitgliedschaft) zugänglich.
      2. Ein bestehendes YOGA AKTUELL Plus – 6 Monate-Digital-Abo verlängert sich nach 6 Monaten Zugriff auf das ihm entsprechende digitale Angebot immer automatisch um weitere 6 Monate. Eine Kündigung ist jederzeit möglich. Erfolgt die Kündigung vor Ablauf der erworbenen Zugriffszeit, werden bereits entrichtete Gebühren nicht zurückerstattet. Das ihm entsprechende digitale Angebot bleibt in diesem Fall bis zum regulären Ende der gebuchten Abo-Periode (Mitgliedschaft) zugänglich.

      7. Widerrufsrecht für das DIGITAL ABO

      Das Widerrufsrecht erlischt gemäß § 356 Abs. 5 BGB bei einem Vertrag über die Lieferung von nicht auf einem körperlichen Datenträger befindlichen digitalen Inhalten (Digital-Abos), wenn der Unternehmer mit der Ausführung des Vertrags begonnen hat, nachdem der Verbraucher ausdrücklich zugestimmt hat, dass der Unternehmer mit der Ausführung des Vertrags vor Ablauf der Widerrufsfrist beginnt und seine Kenntnis davon bestätigt hat, dass er durch seine Zustimmung mit Beginn der Ausführung des Vertrags sein Widerrufsrecht verliert.

      8. Gewährleistung und Haftung

      1. Soweit nicht ausdrücklich etwas anderes vereinbart ist, richten sich Ihre Gewährleistungsansprüche nach den gesetzlichen Bestimmungen des Kaufrechts (§§ 433 ff. BGB).
      2. Für Ansprüche aufgrund von Schäden, die durch uns, unsere gesetzlichen Vertreter oder Erfüllungsgehilfen verursacht wurden, haften wir stets unbeschränkt
        • bei vorsätzlicher oder grob fahrlässiger Pflichtverletzung,
        • bei Garantieversprechen, soweit vereinbart, oder
        • soweit der Anwendungsbereich des Produkthaftungsgesetzes eröffnet ist.
      3. Bei Verletzung wesentlicher Vertragspflichten, deren Erfüllung die ordnungsgemäße Durchführung des Vertrages überhaupt erst ermöglicht und auf deren Einhaltung der Vertragspartner regelmäßig vertrauen darf, (Kardinalpflichten) durch leichte Fahrlässigkeit von uns, unseren gesetzlichen Vertretern oder Erfüllungsgehilfen ist die Haftung der Höhe nach auf den bei Vertragsschluss vorhersehbaren Schaden begrenzt, mit dessen Entstehung typischerweise gerechnet werden muss. Im Übrigen sind Ansprüche auf Schadensersatz ausgeschlossen.

      9. Urheber- und Nutzungsrechte

      1. Alle durch uns bereitgestellten Inhalte, Beiträge, Artikel, Fotos und YOGA AKTUELL Ausgaben sind urheberrechtlich geschützt.
      2. Sie erwerben ein zeitlich begrenztes, einfaches, nicht übertragbares Nutzungsrecht ausschließlich für den nicht kommerziellen Gebrauch. Ihnen werden keine Verwertungsrechte eingeräumt. Insbesondere dürfen Sie den erworbenen Zugang und die dadurch sichtbaren Inhalte – weder digital noch in gedruckter Form, vollständig oder auszugsweise – nicht verbreiten (§ 17 UrhG), öffentlich zugänglich machen (§ 19a UrhG) oder in anderer Form an Dritte weitergeben. Das Recht zur Vervielfältigung (§ 16 UrhG) ist auf Vervielfältigungshandlungen beschränkt, die ausschließlich dem eigenen Gebrauch dienen.
      3. Die Einräumung der Nutzungsrechte durch uns an Sie steht unter der aufschiebenden Bedingung der vollständigen Kaufpreiszahlung.
      4. Wir sind berechtigt, zur Ansicht bereitgestellte digitale Inhalte mit sichtbaren und unsichtbaren Kennzeichnungen individuell zu personalisieren, um die Ermittlung und rechtliche Verfolgung des ursprünglichen Bestellers im Falle einer missbräuchlichen Nutzung zu ermöglichen.
      5. Im Fall einer unberechtigten Nutzung der digitalen Inhalte durch den Käufer oder einen Dritten verpflichtet sich der Käufer zur Zahlung einer Vertragsstrafe in Höhe von 10.000,- Euro pro Verletzungshandlung.

      10. Schlussbestimmungen

      1. Sollten eine oder mehrere Bestimmungen dieser AGB unwirksam sein oder werden, wird dadurch die Wirksamkeit der anderen Bestimmungen im Übrigen nicht berührt.
      2. Auf Verträge zwischen uns und Ihnen ist ausschließlich deutsches Recht anwendbar.
      Datenschutzerklärung

      Wir freuen uns über Ihr Interesse an unserem Online-Angebot. Der Schutz Ihrer Privatsphäre ist für uns sehr wichtig. Nachstehend informieren wir Sie ausführlich über den Umgang mit Ihren Daten.

      1. Zugriffsdaten und Hosting

      Sie können unsere Webseiten besuchen, ohne Angaben zu Ihrer Person zu machen. Bei jedem Aufruf einer Webseite speichert der Webserver lediglich automatisch ein sogenanntes Server-Logfile, das z.B. den Namen der angeforderten Datei, Ihre IP-Adresse, Datum und Uhrzeit des Abrufs, übertragene Datenmenge und den anfragenden Provider (Zugriffsdaten) enthält und den Abruf dokumentiert. Diese Zugriffsdaten werden ausschließlich zum Zwecke der Sicherstellung eines störungsfreien Betriebs der Seite sowie der Verbesserung unseres Angebots ausgewertet. Dies dient der Wahrung unserer im Rahmen einer Interessensabwägung überwiegenden berechtigten Interessen an einer korrekten Darstellung unseres Angebots gemäß Art. 6 Abs. 1 S. 1 lit. f DSGVO. Alle Zugriffsdaten werden spätestens sieben Tage nach Ende Ihres Seitenbesuchs gelöscht.

      Hosting

      Die Dienste zum Hosting und zur Darstellung der Webseite werden teilweise durch unsere Dienstleister im Rahmen einer Verarbeitung in unserem Auftrag erbracht. Soweit im Rahmen der vorliegenden Datenschutzerklärung nichts anderes erläutert wird, werden alle Zugriffsdaten sowie alle Daten, die in dafür vorgesehenen Formularen auf dieser Webseite erhoben werden, auf ihren Servern verarbeitet. Bei Fragen zu unseren Dienstleistern und der Grundlage unserer Zusammenarbeit mit ihnen wenden Sie sich bitte an die in dieser Datenschutzerklärung beschriebenen Kontaktmöglichkeit.

      2. Datenverarbeitung zur Vertragsabwicklung, zur Kontaktaufnahme und Kundenkommunikation

      2.1 Datenverarbeitung zur Vertragsabwicklung

      Zum Zwecke der Vertragsabwicklung (inkl. Anfragen zu und Abwicklung von ggf. bestehenden Gewährleistungs- und Leistungsstörungsansprüchen sowie etwaiger gesetzlicher Aktualisierungspflichten) gemäß Art. 6 Abs. 1 S. 1 lit. b DSGVO erheben wir personenbezogene Daten, wenn Sie uns diese im Rahmen Ihrer Bestellung freiwillig mitteilen. Pflichtfelder werden als solche gekennzeichnet, da wir in diesen Fällen die Daten zwingend zur Vertragsabwicklung benötigen und wir ohne deren Angabe die Bestellung nicht versenden können. Welche Daten erhoben werden, ist aus den jeweiligen Eingabeformularen ersichtlich.

      Weitere Informationen zu der Verarbeitung Ihrer Daten, insbesondere zu der Weitergabe an unsere Dienstleister zum Zwecke der Bestellungs-, Zahlungs- und Versandabwicklung, finden Sie in den nachfolgenden Abschnitten dieser Datenschutzerklärung. Nach vollständiger Abwicklung des Vertrages werden Ihre Daten für die weitere Verarbeitung eingeschränkt und nach Ablauf der steuer- und handelsrechtlichen Aufbewahrungsfristen gemäß Art. 6 Abs. 1 S. 1 lit. c DSGVO gelöscht, sofern Sie nicht ausdrücklich in eine weitere Nutzung Ihrer Daten gemäß Art. 6 Abs. 1 S. 1 lit. a DSGVO eingewilligt haben oder wir uns eine darüber hinausgehende Datenverwendung vorbehalten, die gesetzlich erlaubt ist und über die wir Sie in dieser Erklärung informieren.

      Warenwirtschaftssystem

      Zur Bestell- und Vertragsabwicklung setzen wir Warenwirtschaftssysteme externer Dienstleister ein. Unsere Dienstleister sind im Rahmen einer Auftragsverarbeitung für uns tätig. Bei Fragen zu unseren Dienstleistern und der Grundlage unserer Zusammenarbeit mit ihnen wenden Sie sich bitte an die in dieser Datenschutzerklärung beschriebenen Kontaktmöglichkeit.

      2.2 Kundenkonto

      Soweit Sie hierzu Ihre Einwilligung nach Art. 6 Abs. 1 S. 1 lit. a DSGVO erteilt haben, indem Sie sich für die Eröffnung eines Kundenkontos entscheiden, verwenden wir Ihre Daten zum Zwecke der Kundenkontoeröffnung sowie zur Speicherung Ihrer Daten für weitere zukünftige Bestellungen auf unserer Webseite. Die Löschung Ihres Kundenkontos ist jederzeit möglich und kann entweder durch eine Nachricht an die in dieser Datenschutzerklärung beschriebene Kontaktmöglichkeit oder über eine dafür vorgesehene Funktion im Kundenkonto erfolgen. Nach Löschung Ihres Kundenkontos werden Ihre Daten gelöscht, sofern Sie nicht ausdrücklich in eine weitere Nutzung Ihrer Daten gemäß Art. 6 Abs. 1 S. 1 lit. a DSGVO eingewilligt haben oder wir uns eine darüber hinausgehende Datenverwendung vorbehalten, die gesetzlich erlaubt ist und über die wir Sie in dieser Erklärung informieren.

      2.3 Kontaktaufnahme

      Im Rahmen der Kundenkommunikation erheben wir zur Bearbeitung Ihrer Anfragen gemäß Art. 6 Abs. 1 S. 1 lit. b DSGVO personenbezogene Daten, wenn Sie uns diese bei einer Kontaktaufnahme mit uns (z.B. per Kontaktformular oder E-Mail) freiwillig mitteilen. Pflichtfelder werden als solche gekennzeichnet, da wir in diesen Fällen die Daten zwingend zur Bearbeitung Ihrer Kontaktaufnahme benötigen. Welche Daten erhoben werden, ist aus den jeweiligen Eingabeformularen ersichtlich. Nach vollständiger Bearbeitung Ihrer Anfrage werden Ihre Daten gelöscht, sofern Sie nicht ausdrücklich in eine weitere Nutzung Ihrer Daten gemäß Art. 6 Abs. 1 S. 1 lit. a DSGVO eingewilligt haben oder wir uns eine darüber hinausgehende Datenverwendung vorbehalten, die gesetzlich erlaubt ist und über die wir Sie in dieser Erklärung informieren.

      3. Datenverarbeitung zum Zwecke der Versandabwicklung

      Zur Vertragserfüllung gemäß Art. 6 Abs. 1 S. 1 lit. b DSGVO geben wir Ihre Daten an den mit der Lieferung beauftragten Versanddienstleister weiter, soweit dies zur Lieferung bestellter Waren erforderlich ist.

       Datenweitergabe an Versanddienstleister zum Zwecke der Versandankündigung

      Sofern Sie uns hierzu während oder nach Ihrer Bestellung Ihre ausdrückliche Einwilligung erteilt haben, geben wir aufgrund dieser gemäß Art. 6 Abs. 1 S. 1 lit. a DSGVO Ihre E-Mail-Adresse an den ausgewählten Versanddienstleister weiter, damit dieser vor Zustellung zum Zwecke der Lieferungsankündigung bzw. -abstimmung Kontakt mit Ihnen aufnehmen kann.
      Die Einwilligung kann jederzeit durch eine Nachricht an die in dieser Datenschutzerklärung beschriebene Kontaktmöglichkeit oder direkt gegenüber dem Versanddienstleister unter im Folgenden aufgeführten Kontaktadresse widerrufen werden. Nach Widerruf löschen wir Ihre hierfür angegebenen Daten, soweit Sie nicht ausdrücklich in eine weitere Nutzung Ihrer Daten eingewilligt haben oder wir uns eine darüber hinausgehende Datenverwendung vorbehalten, die gesetzlich erlaubt ist und über die wir Sie in dieser Erklärung informieren.

      DHL Paket GmbH
      Sträßchensweg 10
      53113 Bonn
      Deutschland

      DPD Deutschland GmbH
      Wailandtstraße 1
      63741 Aschaffenburg
      Deutschland

      4. Datenverarbeitung zur Zahlungsabwicklung

      Bei der Abwicklung von Zahlungen in unserem Online-Shop arbeiten wir mit diesen Partnern zusammen: technische Dienstleister, Kreditinstitute, Zahlungsdienstleister.

      4.1 Datenverarbeitung zur Transaktionsabwicklung

      Je nach ausgewählter Zahlungsart geben wir die für die Abwicklung der Zahlungstransaktion notwendigen Daten an unsere technischen Dienstleister, die im Rahmen einer Auftragsverarbeitung für uns tätig sind, oder an die beauftragten Kreditinstitute oder an den ausgewählten Zahlungsdienstleister weiter, soweit dies zur Abwicklung der Zahlung erforderlich ist. Dies dient der Vertragserfüllung gemäß Art. 6 Abs. 1 S. 1 lit. b DSGVO. Zum Teil erheben die Zahlungsdienstleister die für die Abwicklung der Zahlung erforderlichen Daten selbst, z.B. auf ihrer eigenen Webseite oder über eine technische Einbindung im Bestellprozess. Es gilt insoweit die Datenschutzerklärung des jeweiligen Zahlungsdienstleisters.
      Bei Fragen zu unseren Partnern für die Zahlungsabwicklung und der Grundlage unserer Zusammenarbeit mit ihnen wenden Sie sich bitte an die in dieser Datenschutzerklärung beschriebenen Kontaktmöglichkeit.

      4.2 Datenverarbeitung zum Zwecke der Betrugsprävention und der Optimierung unserer Zahlungsprozesse

      Gegebenenfalls geben wir unseren Dienstleistern weitere Daten, die sie zusammen mit den für die Abwicklung der Zahlung notwendigen Daten als unsere Auftragsverarbeiter zum Zwecke der Betrugsprävention und der Optimierung unserer Zahlungsprozesse (z.B. Rechnungsstellung, Abwicklung von angefochtenen Zahlungen, Unterstützung der Buchhaltung) verwenden. Dies dient gemäß Art. 6 Abs. 1 S. 1 lit. f DSGVO der Wahrung unserer im Rahmen einer Interessensabwägung überwiegenden berechtigten Interessen an unserer Absicherung gegen Betrug bzw. an einem effizienten Zahlungsmanagement.

      5. Werbung per E-Mail, Post

      5.1 E-Mail-Newsletter mit Anmeldung

      Wenn Sie sich zu unserem Newsletter anmelden, verwenden wir die hierfür erforderlichen oder gesondert von Ihnen mitgeteilten Daten, um Ihnen regelmäßig unseren E-Mail-Newsletter aufgrund Ihrer Einwilligung gemäß Art. 6 Abs. 1 S. 1 lit. a DSGVO zuzusenden.
      Die Abmeldung vom Newsletter ist jederzeit möglich und kann entweder durch eine Nachricht an die unten beschriebene Kontaktmöglichkeit oder über einen dafür vorgesehenen Link im Newsletter erfolgen.
      Nach Abmeldung löschen wir Ihre E-Mail-Adresse aus der Empfängerliste, soweit Sie nicht ausdrücklich in eine weitere Nutzung Ihrer Daten gemäß Art. 6 Abs. 1 S. 1 lit. a DSGVO eingewilligt haben oder wir uns eine darüber hinausgehende Datenverwendung vorbehalten, die gesetzlich erlaubt ist und über die wir Sie in dieser Erklärung informieren.

      5.2 Newsletterversand

      Der Newsletter wird gegebenenfalls auch durch unsere Dienstleister im Rahmen einer Verarbeitung in unserem Auftrag versendet. Bei Fragen zu unseren Dienstleistern und der Grundlage unserer Zusammenarbeit mit ihnen wenden Sie sich bitte an die in dieser Datenschutzerklärung beschriebenen Kontaktmöglichkeit.

      5.3 Postwerbung und Ihr Widerspruchsrecht

      Darüber hinaus behalten wir uns vor, Ihren Vor- und Nachnamen sowie Ihre Postanschrift für eigene Werbezwecke zu nutzen, z.B. zur Zusendung von interessanten Angeboten und Informationen zu unseren Produkten per Briefpost. Dies dient der Wahrung unserer im Rahmen einer Interessensabwägung überwiegenden berechtigten Interessen an einer werblichen Ansprache unserer Kunden gemäß Art. 6 Abs. 1 S. 1 lit. f DSGVO. Sie können der Speicherung und Verwendung Ihrer Daten zu diesen Zwecken jederzeit durch eine Nachricht an die in dieser Datenschutzerklärung beschriebenen Kontaktmöglichkeit widersprechen.

      6. Cookies und weitere Technologien

      6.1 Allgemeine Informationen

      Um den Besuch unserer Webseite attraktiv zu gestalten und die Nutzung bestimmter Funktionen zu ermöglichen, verwenden wir auf verschiedenen Seiten Technologien einschließlich sogenannter Cookies. Cookies sind kleine Textdateien, die automatisch auf Ihrem Endgerät gespeichert werden. Einige der von uns verwendeten Cookies werden nach Ende der Browser-Sitzung, also nach Schließen Ihres Browsers, wieder gelöscht (sog. Sitzungs-Cookies). Andere Cookies verbleiben auf Ihrem Endgerät und ermöglichen uns, Ihren Browser beim nächsten Besuch wiederzuerkennen (persistente Cookies).

      Schutz der Privatsphäre bei Endgeräten
      Bei Nutzung unseres Online-Angebots setzen wir unbedingt notwendige Technologien ein, um den ausdrücklich gewünschten Telemediendienst zur Verfügung stellen zu können. Die Speicherung von Informationen in Ihrem Endgerät oder der Zugriff auf Informationen, die bereits in Ihrem Endgerät gespeichert sind, bedürfen insoweit keiner Einwilligung.

      Bei nicht unbedingt erforderlichen Funktionen bedarf die Speicherung von Informationen in Ihrem Endgerät oder der Zugriff auf Informationen, die bereits in Ihrem Endgerät gespeichert sind, Ihrer Einwilligung. Wir weisen Sie darauf hin, dass bei Nichterteilung der Einwilligung ggf. Teile der Webseite nicht uneingeschränkt nutzbar sein können. Ihre etwaig erteilten Einwilligungen bleiben solange bestehen, bis Sie die jeweiligen Einstellungen in Ihrem Endgerät anpassen oder zurücksetzen.

      Etwaig nachgelagerte Datenverarbeitung durch Cookies und weitere Technologien
      Wir verwenden solche Technologien, die für die Nutzung bestimmter Funktionen unserer Webseite (z.B. Warenkorbfunktion) zwingend erforderlich sind. Durch diese Technologien werden IP-Adresse, Zeitpunkt des Besuchs, Geräte- und Browser-Informationen sowie Informationen zu Ihrer Nutzung unserer Webseite (z. B. Informationen zum Inhalt des Warenkorbs) erhoben und verarbeitet. Dies dient im Rahmen einer Interessensabwägung überwiegenden berechtigten Interessen an einer optimierten Darstellung unseres Angebots gemäß Art. 6 Abs. 1 S. 1 lit. f DSGVO.

      Zudem verwenden wir Technologien zur Erfüllung der rechtlichen Verpflichtungen, denen wir unterliegen (z.B. um Einwilligungen in die Verarbeitung Ihrer personenbezogenen Daten nachweisen zu können) sowie zu Webanalyse und Online-Marketing. Weitere Informationen hierzu einschließlich der jeweiligen Rechtsgrundlage für die Datenverarbeitung finden Sie in den nachfolgenden Abschnitten dieser Datenschutzerklärung.
      Gegebenenfalls verwenden wir darüber hinaus Technologien, die in dieser Datenschutzerklärung nicht einzeln aufgelistet sind. Nähere Informationen zu diesen Technologien einschließlich der jeweiligen Rechtsgrundlage für die Datenverarbeitung finden Sie auf der Usercentrics Plattform.
      Diese erreichen Sie, indem Sie auf die Fingerabdruck-Schaltfläche in der rechten bzw. linken unteren Ecke der Seite klicken.

      Die Cookie-Einstellungen für Ihren Browser finden Sie unter den folgenden Links: Microsoft Edge™ / Safari™ / Chrome™ / Firefox™ / Opera™

      Soweit Sie in die Verwendung der Technologien gemäß Art. 6 Abs. 1 S. 1 lit. a DSGVO eingewilligt haben, können Sie Ihre Einwilligung jederzeit widerrufen durch eine Nachricht an die in der Datenschutzerklärung beschriebenen Kontaktmöglichkeit.
      Alternativ können Sie auf die Fingerabdruck-Schaltfläche in der rechten bzw. linken unteren Ecke der Seite klicken. Bei der Nichtannahme von Cookies kann die Funktionalität unserer Webseite eingeschränkt sein.

      6.2 Einsatz von Usercentrics Consent Management Plattform zur Verwaltung von Einwilligungen

      Auf unserer Webseite setzen wir die Usercentrics Consent Management Plattform („Usercentrics“) ein, um Sie über die Cookies und die anderen Technologien zu informieren, die wir auf unserer Webseite verwenden, sowie Ihre gegebenenfalls gesetzlich erforderliche Einwilligung in die Verarbeitung Ihrer personenbezogenen Daten durch diese Technologien einzuholen, zu verwalten und zu dokumentieren. Dies ist gemäß Art. 6 Abs. 1 S. 1 lit. c DSGVO zur Erfüllung unserer rechtlichen Verpflichtung gemäß Art. 7 Abs. 1 DSGVO erforderlich, Ihre Einwilligung in die Verarbeitung Ihrer personenbezogenen Daten nachweisen zu können, der wir unterliegen. Usercentrics ist ein Angebot der Usercentrics GmbH, Sendlinger Straße 7, 80331 München, Deutschland die in unserem Auftrag Ihre Daten verarbeitet. Bei Besuch unserer Webseite speichert der Webserver von Usersentrics ein sogenanntes Server-Logfile, das auch Ihre anonymisierte IP-Adresse, Datum und Uhrzeit des Besuchs, Geräte- und Browser-Informationen sowie Informationen zu Ihrem Einwilligungsverhalten enthält. Ihre Daten werden nach drei Jahren gelöscht, sofern Sie nicht ausdrücklich in eine weitere Nutzung Ihrer Daten gemäß Art. 6 Abs. 1 S. 1 lit. a DSGVO eingewilligt haben oder wir uns eine darüber hinausgehende Datenverwendung vorbehalten, die gesetzlich erlaubt ist und über die wir Sie in dieser Erklärung informieren.

      7. Einsatz von Cookies und anderen Technologien zu Webanalyse und Werbezwecken

      Soweit Sie hierzu Ihre Einwilligung nach Art. 6 Abs. 1 S. 1 lit. a DSGVO erteilt haben, verwenden wir auf unserer Webseite die nachfolgenden Cookies und andere Technologien von Drittanbietern. Nach Zweckfortfall und Ende des Einsatzes der jeweiligen Technologie durch uns werden die in diesem Zusammenhang erhobenen Daten gelöscht. Sie können Ihre Einwilligung jederzeit mit Wirkung für die Zukunft widerrufen. Weitere Informationen zu Ihren Widerrufsmöglichkeiten finden Sie in dem Abschnitt "Cookies und weitere Technologien". Weitere Informationen einschließlich der Grundlage unserer Zusammenarbeit mit den einzelnen Anbietern finden Sie bei den einzelnen Technologien. Bei Fragen zu den Anbietern und der Grundlage unserer Zusammenarbeit mit ihnen wenden Sie sich bitte an die in dieser Datenschutzerklärung beschriebenen Kontaktmöglichkeit.

      7.1 Einsatz von Google-Diensten zu Webanalyse und Werbezwecken

      Wir verwenden die nachfolgend dargestellten Technologien der Google Ireland Ltd., Gordon House, Barrow Street, Dublin 4, Irland („Google“). Die durch die Google Technologien automatisch erhobenen Informationen über Ihre Nutzung unserer Webseite werden in der Regel an einen Server der Google LLC, 1600 Amphitheatre Parkway Mountain View, CA 94043, USA übertragen und dort gespeichert. Für die USA liegt kein Angemessenheitsbeschluss der Europäischen Kommission vor. Unsere Zusammenarbeit mit ihnen stützt sich auf Standarddatenschutzklauseln der Europäischen Kommission.  Sofern Ihre IP-Adresse über die Google Technologien erhoben wird, wird sie vor der Speicherung auf den Servern von Google durch die Aktivierung der IP-Anonymisierung gekürzt. Nur in Ausnahmefällen wird die volle IP-Adresse an einen Server von Google übertragen und dort gekürzt. Soweit bei den einzelnen Technologien nichts Abweichendes angeben ist, erfolgt die Datenverarbeitung auf Grundlage einer für die jeweilige Technologie geschlossenen Vereinbarung zwischen gemeinsam Verantwortlichen gemäß Art. 26 DSGVO. Weitergehende Informationen über die Datenverarbeitung durch Google finden Sie in den Datenschutzhinweisen von Google.

       Google Analytics

      Zum Zweck der Webseitenanalyse werden mit Google Analytics Daten (IP-Adresse, Zeitpunkt des Besuchs, Geräte- und Browser-Informationen sowie Informationen zu Ihrer Nutzung unserer Webseite) automatisch erhoben und gespeichert, aus denen unter Verwendung von Pseudonymen Nutzungsprofile erstellt werden. Hierzu können Cookies eingesetzt werden. Ihre IP-Adresse wird grundsätzlich nicht mit anderen Daten von Google zusammengeführt. Die Datenverarbeitung erfolgt auf Grundlage einer Vereinbarung über die Auftragsverarbeitung durch Google.

       Google Ads

      Zur Webseitenanalyse und Ereignisverfolgung messen wir über das Google Ads Conversion Tracking Ihr nachfolgendes Nutzungsverhalten, wenn Sie über eine Werbeanzeige von Google Ads auf unsere Website gelangt sind. Hierzu können Cookies eingesetzt und Daten (IP-Adresse, Zeitpunkt des Besuchs, Geräte- und Browser-Informationen sowie Informationen zu Ihrer Nutzung unserer Webseite anhand von uns vorgegebenen Ereignissen wie z.B. Besuch einer Webseite oder Newsletteranmeldung) erfasst werden, aus denen unter Verwendung von Pseudonymen Nutzungsprofile erstellt werden.

       Google reCAPTCHA

      Zum Zwecke des Schutzes vor Missbrauch unserer Web-Formulare sowie vor Spam durch automatisierte Software (sog. Bots) erhebt Google reCAPTCHA Daten (IP-Adresse, Zeitpunkt des Besuchs, Browser-Informationen sowie Informationen zu Ihrer Nutzung unserer Webseite) und führt mittels eines sog. JavaScript sowie Cookies eine Analyse Ihrer Nutzung unserer Webseite durch. Daneben werden andere, durch Google Dienste in Ihrem Browser gespeicherte Cookies ausgewertet. Ein Auslesen oder Speichern von personenbezogenen Daten aus den Eingabefeldern des jeweiligen Formulars findet nicht statt.

       YouTube Video Plugin

      Zur Einbindung von Inhalten Dritter werden über das YouTube Video Plugin in dem von uns verwendeten erweiterten Datenschutzmodus Daten (IP-Adresse, Zeitpunkt des Besuchs, Geräte- und Browser-Informationen) erhoben, an Google übermittelt und anschließend von Google verarbeitet, nur wenn Sie ein Video abspielen.

      7.2 Informationen zum Drittlandtransfer (Datenübermittlung in Drittländer)

      Wir setzten Technologien von Dienstleistern auf unserer Webseite ein, deren Serverstandorte sich in Drittländern, außerhalb der EU bzw. des EWR, befinden können. Hierzu gehören unter anderem die USA. Besteht wie im Falle der USA kein Angemessenheitsbeschluss der EU-Kommission, ist ein angemessenes Datenschutzniveau mittels anderer geeigneter Garantien zu gewährleisten. Der EuGH hat im Juli 2020 entschieden, dass das Privacy-Shield- Abkommen zwischen der EU und den USA nicht mehr genutzt werden kann, um personenbezogene Daten in die USA zu übermitteln. Das heißt, der sektorielle Angemessenheitsbeschluss ist damit aufgehoben.

      Geeignete Garantien in Form von vertraglich vereinbarten Standardvertragsklauseln der EU-Kommission bzw. verbindlichen internen Datenschutzvorschriften (Binding Corporate Rules) sind grundsätzlich möglich, bedürfen jedoch einer durch die Vertragsparteien vorherige Überprüfung, ob ein angemessenes Schutzniveau gewährleistet werden kann. Nach dem Urteil des EuGH kann es hierzu erforderlich sein, zusätzliche Schutzmaßnahmen zu ergreifen.

      Wir haben mit den von uns eingesetzten Technologien Dritter, die personenbezogene Daten in einem Drittland wie den USA verarbeiten, grundsätzlich die von der EU-Kommission erlassenen und weiterhin gültigen Standarddatenschutzklauseln vereinbart. Sofern möglich, vereinbaren wir dabei auch zusätzliche Garantien, die dafür sorgen sollen, dass ein ausreichender Datenschutz in den USA bzw. sonstigen Drittländern gewährleistet ist.

      Ungeachtet dessen kann es vorkommen, dass trotz aller vertraglicher und technischer Maßnahmen das Datenschutzniveau im Drittland nicht dem der EU entspricht. Für diese Fälle bitten wir Sie, falls nötig, im Rahmen der Cookie-Einwilligung, um Ihre Einwilligung nach Art. 49 Abs. 1 lit. a DSGVO zur Übermittlung Ihrer personenbezogenen Daten an ein Drittland. Dies bezieht sich insbesondere auf die Datenübermittlung in die USA.

      Es besteht insbesondere das Risiko, dass (US-)Behörden ggf. aus EU-Sicht nicht hinreichend beschränkte Zugriffsrechte auf Ihre personenbezogenen Daten erhalten, ohne dass wir als Datenexporteur oder Sie dies als Betroffener mitbekommen und Ihnen möglicherweise keine Rechtsbehelfsmöglichkeiten zur Verfügung stehen, um dies zu unterbinden oder gegen solche Zugriffe vorzugehen.

      8. Social Media

      8.1 Social Plugins von Facebook (by Meta), Twitter, Pinterest, Whatsapp

      Auf unserer Webseite werden Social Buttons von sozialen Netzwerken verwendet. Diese sind lediglich als HTML-Links in die Seite eingebunden, so dass beim Aufruf unserer Webseite noch keine Verbindung mit den Servern des jeweiligen Anbieters hergestellt wird. Klicken Sie auf einen der Buttons, öffnet sich die Webseite des jeweiligen sozialen Netzwerks in einem neuen Fenster Ihres Browsers Dort können Sie z.B. den Like- oder Share-Button betätigen.

      8.2 Unsere Onlinepräsenz auf Facebook (by Meta), Instagram (by Meta), Youtube

      Soweit Sie hierzu Ihre Einwilligung nach Art. 6 Abs. 1 S. 1 lit. a DSGVO gegenüber dem jeweiligen Social Media Betreiber erteilt haben, werden bei Besuch unserer Onlinepräsenzen auf den in der oben genannten sozialen Medien Ihre Daten für Marktforschungs- und Werbezwecke automatisch erhoben und gespeichert, aus denen unter Verwendung von Pseudonymen Nutzungsprofile erstellt werden. Diese können verwendet werden, um z.B. Werbeanzeigen innerhalb und außerhalb der Plattformen zu schalten, die mutmaßlich Ihren Interessen entsprechen. Hierzu werden im Regelfall Cookies eingesetzt. Die detaillierten Informationen zur Verarbeitung und Nutzung der Daten durch den jeweiligen Social Media Betreiber sowie eine Kontaktmöglichkeit und Ihre diesbezüglichen Rechte und Einstellungsmöglichkeiten zum Schutz Ihrer Privatsphäre, entnehmen Sie bitte den unten verlinkten Datenschutzhinweisen der Anbieter. Sollten Sie diesbezüglich dennoch Hilfe benötigen, können Sie sich an uns wenden.

      Facebook (by Meta) ist ein Angebot der Meta Platforms Ireland Ltd., 4 Grand Canal Square, Dublin 2, Irland („Meta Platforms Ireland“). Die durch Meta Platforms Ireland automatisch erhobenen Informationen über Ihre Nutzung unserer Online-Präsenz auf Facebook (by Meta) werden in der Regel an einen Server der Meta Platforms, Inc., 1 Hacker Way, Menlo Park, California 94025, USA übertragen und dort gespeichert. Für die USA liegt kein Angemessenheitsbeschluss der Europäischen Kommission vor. Unsere Zusammenarbeit mit ihnen stützt sich auf Standarddatenschutzklauseln der Europäischen Kommission.  Die Datenverarbeitung im Rahmen des Besuchs einer Facebook (by Meta) Fanpage erfolgt auf Grundlage einer Vereinbarung zwischen gemeinsam Verantwortlichen gemäß Art. 26 DSGVO. Weitere Informationen (Informationen zu Insights-Daten) finden Sie hier.

      Instagram (by Meta) ist ein Angebot der Meta Platforms Ireland Ltd., 4 Grand Canal Square, Dublin 2, Irland („Meta Platforms Ireland“) Die durch Meta Platforms Ireland automatisch erhobenen Informationen über Ihre Nutzung unserer Online-Präsenz auf Instagram werden in der Regel an einen Server der Meta Platforms, Inc., 1 Hacker Way, Menlo Park, California 94025, USA übertragen und dort gespeichert. Für die USA liegt kein Angemessenheitsbeschluss der Europäischen Kommission vor. Unsere Zusammenarbeit mit ihnen stützt sich auf Standarddatenschutzklauseln der Europäischen Kommission.  Die Datenverarbeitung im Rahmen des Besuchs einer Instagram (by Meta) Fanpage erfolgt auf Grundlage einer Vereinbarung zwischen gemeinsam Verantwortlichen gemäß Art. 26 DSGVO. Weitere Informationen (Informationen zu Insights-Daten) finden Sie hier.

      YouTube ist ein Angebot der Google Ireland Ltd., Gordon House, Barrow Street, Dublin 4, Irland („Google“). Die von Google automatisch erhobenen Informationen über Ihre Nutzung unserer Online-Präsenz auf YouTube werden in der Regel an einen Server der Google LLC, 1600 Amphitheatre Parkway Mountain View, CA 94043, USA übertragen und dort gespeichert. Für die USA liegt kein Angemessenheitsbeschluss der Europäischen Kommission vor. Unsere Zusammenarbeit mit ihnen stützt sich auf Standarddatenschutzklauseln der Europäischen Kommission. 

      9. Kontaktmöglichkeiten und Ihre Rechte

      9.1 Ihre Rechte

      Als Betroffener haben Sie folgende Rechte:

      • gemäß Art. 15 DSGVO das Recht, in dem dort bezeichneten Umfang Auskunft über Ihre von uns verarbeiteten personenbezogenen Daten zu verlangen;
      • gemäß Art. 16 DSGVO das Recht, unverzüglich die Berichtigung unrichtiger oder Vervollständigung Ihrer bei uns gespeicherten personenbezogenen Daten zu verlangen;
      • gemäß Art. 17 DSGVO das Recht, die Löschung Ihrer bei uns gespeicherten personenbezogenen Daten zu verlangen, soweit nicht die weitere Verarbeitung
        • zur Ausübung des Rechts auf freie Meinungsäußerung und Information;
        • zur Erfüllung einer rechtlichen Verpflichtung;
        • aus Gründen des öffentlichen Interesses oder
        • zur Geltendmachung, Ausübung oder Verteidigung von Rechtsansprüchen erforderlich ist;
      • gemäß Art. 18 DSGVO das Recht, die Einschränkung der Verarbeitung Ihrer personenbezogenen Daten zu verlangen, soweit
        • die Richtigkeit der Daten von Ihnen bestritten wird;
        • die Verarbeitung unrechtmäßig ist, Sie aber deren Löschung ablehnen;
        • wir die Daten nicht mehr benötigen, Sie diese jedoch zur Geltendmachung, Ausübung oder Verteidigung von Rechtsansprüchen benötigen oder
        • Sie gemäß Art. 21 DSGVO Widerspruch gegen die Verarbeitung eingelegt haben;
      • gemäß Art. 20 DSGVO das Recht, Ihre personenbezogenen Daten, die Sie uns bereitgestellt haben, in einem strukturierten, gängigen und maschinenlesbaren Format zu erhalten oder die Übermittlung an einen anderen Verantwortlichen zu verlangen;
      • gemäß Art. 77 DSGVO das Recht, sich bei einer Aufsichtsbehörde zu beschweren. In der Regel können Sie sich hierfür an die Aufsichtsbehörde Ihres üblichen Aufenthaltsortes oder Arbeitsplatzes oder unseres Unternehmenssitzes wenden.


      Widerspruchsrecht

      Soweit wir zur Wahrung unserer im Rahmen einer Interessensabwägung überwiegenden berechtigten Interessen personenbezogene Daten wie oben erläutert verarbeiten, können Sie dieser Verarbeitung mit Wirkung für die Zukunft widersprechen. Erfolgt die Verarbeitung zu Zwecken des Direktmarketings, können Sie dieses Recht jederzeit wie oben beschrieben ausüben. Soweit die Verarbeitung zu anderen Zwecken erfolgt, steht Ihnen ein Widerspruchsrecht nur bei Vorliegen von Gründen, die sich aus Ihrer besonderen Situation ergeben, zu.

      Nach Ausübung Ihres Widerspruchsrechts werden wir Ihre personenbezogenen Daten nicht weiter zu diesen Zwecken verarbeiten, es sei denn, wir können zwingende schutzwürdige Gründe für die Verarbeitung nachweisen, die Ihre Interessen, Rechte und Freiheiten überwiegen, oder wenn die Verarbeitung der Geltendmachung, Ausübung oder Verteidigung von Rechtsansprüchen dient.

      Dies gilt nicht, wenn die Verarbeitung zu Zwecken des Direktmarketings erfolgt. Dann werden wir Ihre personenbezogenen Daten nicht weiter zu diesem Zweck verarbeiten.

      9.2 Kontaktmöglichkeiten

      Bei Fragen zur Erhebung, Verarbeitung oder Nutzung Ihrer personenbezogenen Daten, bei Auskünften, Berichtigung, Einschränkung oder Löschung von Daten sowie Widerruf erteilter Einwilligungen oder Widerspruch gegen eine bestimmte Datenverwendung wenden Sie sich bitte direkt an uns über die Kontaktdaten in unserem Impressum.

      Datenschutzbeauftragter:

      Wendelins 1d
      87487 Wiggensbach
      Deutschland

      webmaster@yogishop.com

      Widerrufsbelehrung für physische Produkte

      Widerrufsrecht

      Sie haben das Recht, binnen vierzehn Tagen ohne Angabe von Gründen diesen Vertrag zu widerrufen. Die Widerrufsfrist beträgt vierzehn Tage ab dem Tag, an dem Sie oder ein von Ihnen benannter Dritter, der nicht der Beförderer ist, die letzte Ware in Besitz genommen haben bzw. hat. Um Ihr Widerrufsrecht auszuüben, müssen Sie uns ( Yoga Verlag GmbH, Wendelins 1d, D-87487 Wiggensbach, Germany, tel: +49/(0)8370/92 17 50, fax: +49/(0)8370/92 17 522, Geschäftsführer: Matthias Beck, Uwe Haardt. E-mail: service@yoga-aktuell.de) mittels einer eindeutigen Erklärung (z. B. ein mit der Post versandter Brief, Telefax oder E-Mail) über Ihren Entschluss, diesen Vertrag zu widerrufen, informieren. Sie können dafür das beigefügte Muster-Widerrufsformular verwenden, das jedoch nicht vorgeschrieben ist.

      Sie können das Muster-Widerrufsformular oder eine andere eindeutige Erklärung auch auf unserer Webseite [ https://www.yoga-aktuell.de/widerrufsbelehrung/ ] herunterladen und übermitteln. Machen Sie von dieser Möglichkeit Gebrauch, so werden wir Ihnen unverzüglich (z.B. per E-Mail) eine Bestätigung über den Eingang eines solchen Widerrufs übermitteln. Jetzt herunterladen.

      Zur Wahrung der Widerrufsfrist reicht es aus, dass Sie die Mitteilung über die Ausübung des Widerrufsrechts vor Ablauf der Widerrufsfrist absenden.

      Folgen des Widerrufs

      Wenn Sie diesen Vertrag widerrufen, haben wir Ihnen alle Zahlungen, die wir von Ihnen erhalten haben, einschließlich der Lieferkosten (mit Ausnahme der zusätzlichen Kosten, die sich daraus ergeben, dass Sie eine andere Art der Lieferung als die von uns angebotene, günstigste Standardlieferung gewählt haben), unverzüglich und spätestens binnen vierzehn Tagen ab dem Tag zurückzuzahlen, an dem die Mitteilung über Ihren Widerruf dieses Vertrags bei uns eingegangen ist. Für diese Rückzahlung verwenden wir dasselbe Zahlungsmittel, das Sie bei der ursprünglichen Transaktion eingesetzt haben, es sei denn, mit Ihnen wurde ausdrücklich etwas anderes vereinbart; in keinem Fall werden Ihnen wegen dieser Rückzahlung Entgelte berechnet. Wir können die Rückzahlung verweigern, bis wir die Waren wieder zurückerhalten haben oder bis Sie den Nachweis erbracht haben, dass Sie die Waren zurückgesandt haben, je nachdem, welches der frühere Zeitpunkt ist.

      Sie haben die Waren unverzüglich und in jedem Fall spätestens binnen vierzehn Tagen ab dem Tag, an dem Sie uns über den Widerruf dieses Vertrags unterrichten, an uns zurückzusenden oder zu übergeben. Die Frist ist gewahrt, wenn Sie die Waren vor Ablauf der Frist von vierzehn Tagen absenden.

      Sie tragen die unmittelbaren Kosten der Rücksendung der Waren. Bei Kunden aus Deutschland übernehmen wir ab 40,00 Euro Rücksendewert die Rücksendekosten aus Servicegründen.

      Sie müssen für einen etwaigen Wertverlust der Waren nur aufkommen, wenn dieser Wertverlust auf einen zur Prüfung der Beschaffenheit, Eigenschaften und Funktionsweise der Waren nicht notwendigen Umgang mit ihnen zurückzuführen ist.

      Das Widerrufsrecht besteht nicht bei Fernabsatzverträgen:

      • zur Lieferung von Zeitungen, Zeitschriften oder Illustrierten mit Ausnahme von Abonnement-Verträgen

      Unser Kundenservice ist Ihnen beim unkomplizierten Rücksendungs-Handling gerne behilflich. Tel: 0049 8370-921750 - E-Mail: service@yoga-aktuell.de


      Muster-Widerrufsformular

      Wenn Sie den Vertrag widerrufen wollen, dann füllen Sie bitte dieses Formular aus und senden Sie es zurück.

      An

      Firma:

      Adresse:

      E-Mail:

      Hiermit widerrufe(n) ich/wir (*) den von mir/uns (*) abgeschlossenen Vertrag über den Kauf der folgenden Waren (*):

      Bestellt am (*)/erhalten am (*)

      Name des/der Verbraucher(s):

      Anschrift des/der Verbraucher(s):

      Unterschrift des/der Verbraucher(s) (nur bei Mitteilung auf Papier)

      Datum

      (*) Unzutreffendes streichen.

      Ende der Widerrufsbelehrung


      Widerrufsbelehrung für digitale Produkte (Digital-Abos)

      Widerrufsrecht

      Das Widerrufsrecht erlischt gemäß § 356 Abs. 5 BGB bei einem Vertrag über die Lieferung von nicht auf einem körperlichen Datenträger befindlichen digitalen Inhalten (z.B. Digital-Abos), wenn der Unternehmer mit der Ausführung des Vertrags begonnen hat, nachdem der Verbraucher ausdrücklich zugestimmt hat, dass der Unternehmer mit der Ausführung des Vertrags vor Ablauf der Widerrufsfrist beginnt und seine Kenntnis davon bestätigt hat, dass er durch seine Zustimmung mit Beginn der Ausführung des Vertrags sein Widerrufsrecht verliert.

      Widerrufsrecht

