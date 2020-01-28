In dieser YOGA AKTUELL-Ausgabe erschienen:

In einer Gesellschaft, in der das omnipräsente Motto „Höher, besser, weiter!“ viele in den Burnout treibt, ist Wertschätzung eine Seltenheit geworden. Kein Wunder, dass sich immer mehr Menschen danach sehnen. Hier erfährst du, wie du die heilsame Haltung kultivieren kannst. Halt doch gleich zu Beginn dieses Textes einmal inne, schließ die Augen und versuch, dich so lebhaft wie möglich an eine Situation zu erinnern, in der du Lob, Anerkennung oder Wertschätzung von jemanden erhalten hast, egal ob privat oder beruflich. Vielleicht war es für eine Yogastunde, die du gehalten hast, oder für deine verständnisvolle Art, die du in einem Gespräch gezeigt hast. Oder vielleicht hat dir eine Freundin gesagt, dass sie deine Ehrlichkeit so sehr schätzt. Was immer es im Einzelnen war – wahrscheinlich hast du dich in dem Moment sehr gefreut, warst berührt, vielleicht sogar stolz oder tief zufrieden. Wenn wir Anerkennung erfahren, schüttet unser Gehirn körpereigene Opiate aus und sorgt dafür, dass wir uns gut fühlen. Übrigens ist der Wunsch danach kein Phänomen, das mit der Erschaffung der Internetmedien entstanden ist. Es hat seine Wurzel in der Menschwerdung selbst. Beim Streben nach sozialer Anerkennung handelt es sich um ein evolutionsbiologisch bedingtes, grundlegendes Bedürfnis. Für uns Menschen ist es existenziell wichtig, von der sozialen Gruppe, in der wir leben, Anerkennung und Wertschätzung zu erhalten. Normalerweise begreift sich ein Kind ab dem dritten Lebensjahr als eigenständiges Wesen und ist in der Lage, die Reaktionen seiner Umwelt einzuordnen. Schon in dieser Zeit entsteht das wesentliche Bedürfnis nach Anerkennung und führt dazu, dass das Kind alles tut, um die Zuneigung seiner sozialen Gruppe zu gewinnen. Jedes Lob, jede Form der Anerkennung schüttet im Gehirn positive Botenstoffe aus, die neuronale Verknüpfungen und synaptische Schaltungen aktiviert. Das Kind lernt schnell, was akzeptabel ist, was es tun muss, um anerkannt zu werden, und was es […]

Mit YOGA AKTUELL Plus kannst du den kompletten Beitrag lesen.

Melde dich direkt hier an und profitiere u.a. von folgenden Vorteilen:

  • Zugriff auf tausende exklusive Artikel, Beiträge und Interviews zu Yoga, Ayurveda, Gesundheit und Spiritualität 
  • Digitaler Zugriff auf alle YOGA AKTUELL- Ausgaben ab 2015
 

Jetzt Digital-Abo beginnen   oder   Anmelden


Anzeige:

Doris Iding
Doris Iding
http://vomglueckderkleinendinge.blogspot.de/
Doris leitet Seminare, Fort- und Ausbildungen zum Thema Yoga, Meditation und Achtsamkeit. Nach dem Motto „Alles was ist, darf sein. Es gibt kein Richtig und Falsch, sondern immer nur die eigene subjektive Erfahrung des gegenwärtigen Moments“ ist es ihr sowohl in ihren Kursen als auch in ihren Artikeln und Büchern ein großes Anliegen, den Menschen zu vermitteln, dass es in der Praxis um Selbsterkenntnis geht, nicht aber um Selbstoptimierung. Begegnen wir uns also mit viel Selbstmitgefühl, Wohlwollen und Geduld, wird das Leben leichter und die Achtsamkeits- und Meditationspraxis erfüllender. 18 ihrer Bücher wurden in andere Sprachen übersetzt.

Verwandte ArtikelMehr vom Autor