In dieser YOGA AKTUELL-Ausgabe erschienen:

Natalie Stenzel unterrichtet seit Jahren Yogagruppen mit demenzerkrankten Teilnehmern. Im Gespräch mit YOGA AKTUELL erzählt sie von ihren Erfahrungen. Aktuellen Statistiken zufolge sind in Deutschland 1,7 Millionen Menschen von Demenz betroffen, jedes Jahr kommen rund 300.000 Neuerkrankte hinzu. Sowohl für die Betroffenen selbst als auch für ihre Angehörigen stellt die Diagnose Demenz eine große Herausforderung dar. Kann Yoga Demenzerkrankten in ihrer meist nicht einfachen Situation helfen? Welche Besonderheiten sind zu beachten, wenn man mit an Alzheimer oder an anderen Formen der Demenz erkrankten Kursteilnehmern Yoga übt? YOGA AKTUELL sprach mit Natalie Stenzel, der es ein Herzensanliegen ist, Menschen mit Demenz die Möglichkeit zur Yogapraxis zu geben. Die Yogalehrerin aus Peißenberg unterrichtet regelmäßig in Seniorenzentren, Altenpflegeheimen, in ambulant betreuten Wohngemeinschaften für Menschen mit Demenz und auf geriatrischen Stationen im Krankenhaus. Immens wichtig ist außerdem die Zuwendung zum Einzelnen. Ich bin stets bei den Teilnehmern, stehe nicht distanziert vorne. Interview YOGA AKTUELL: Was hat Sie dazu geführt, Yoga für Menschen mit Demenz zu unterrichten? Natalie Stenzel: Ich bin in einem kleinen Pfälzer Dorf innerhalb einer Großfamilie aufgewachsen. Mein Uropa war zum Beispiel Jahrgang 1903. Manche der älteren Familienmitglieder waren irgendwann „verkalkt“, wie man damals sagte. Man ging damit anders um als heute, die Einbettung in den Familienverband spielte eine große Rolle. Vielleicht lagen da bereits die Wurzeln. Zudem habe ich mich schon immer zu älteren Menschen hingezogen gefühlt – ich mag ihre Geschichten, ihre Gemütsruhe, die sie im Alter ausstrahlen, ihr ganzes Dasein. Vor etlichen Jahren fragte mich eine Nachbarin, die Sozialpädagogin in einem Seniorenheim war, ob ich mir vorstellen könne, dort demenziell veränderte Menschen zu unterrichten. Ich gab eine Probestunde und stellte fest, dass ich das alles ganz natürlich aus mir selbst heraus nehmen konnte. In diesem Seniorenzentrum üben noch heute Teilnehmerinnen aus der ersten Yogastunde vor mehr als fünf Jahren. […]

Mit YOGA AKTUELL Plus kannst du den kompletten Beitrag lesen.

Melde dich direkt hier an und profitiere u.a. von folgenden Vorteilen:

  • Zugriff auf tausende exklusive Artikel, Beiträge und Interviews zu Yoga, Ayurveda, Gesundheit und Spiritualität 
  • Digitaler Zugriff auf alle YOGA AKTUELL- Ausgaben ab 2015

Jetzt informieren und anmelden

Anzeige:

Verwandte ArtikelMehr vom Autor