Das Projekt „Yoga Anatomie KIDS“ schärft den Blick für die Bedürfnisse von Kindern, insbesondere im Hinblick auf Bewegung, und trägt zur Qualitätssicherung im Kinderyogabereich bei. Bei Yoga Anatomie KIDS geht es um altersgerechten Yoga mit Kindern und darum, die Meilensteine der kindlichen Entwicklung zu kennen, die Besonderheiten. Kinder sind eben Kinder und keine Mini-Erwachsenen. Sie wachsen und entwickeln sich über einen Zeitraum von 18 Jahren, und ihr Körper „funktioniert“ dabei noch ganz anders. Im Yoga mit Kindern braucht es daher geschulte und erfahrene Lehrer. Das Wissen um die Asanas und ihre Varianten geht Hand in Hand mit dem Wissen um die kindliche Entwicklung. Yoga mit Kindern ist nicht nur Spielen und Spaß, sondern viel mehr als das. In diesem Artikel möchte ich einen kurzen Überblick über einige wichtige Faktoren geben, die es im Yoga mit Kindern zu berücksichtigen gilt. Entwicklung findet immer ganzheitlich statt: geistig, körperlich, sozial, emotional, motorisch usw., und alle diese Bereiche spielen im Yogaunterricht mit Kindern eine wichtige Rolle. Um einen Gruppenunterricht altersgerecht aufbauen zu können, ist es für den Lehrer also wichtig, zu wissen, wo die Kinder in ihrer Entwicklung stehen. Die Ausführung eines Asana wird durch Alter und Entwicklung beeinflusst. Das heißt, je nach Alter setze ich als Lehrer andere Schwerpunkte. Warum? Die Lebensphasen Der Weise Nathamuni beschreibt im Yoga-Rahasya drei Lebensphasen. Die Phase der Kindheit und Jugend nennt er Srshti-Krama. Sie dauert ca. bis zum 25. Lebensjahr. Hier geht es ganz allgemein um Aufrichtung, Muskelaufbau und Körperwahrnehmung. Die heutige Fachliteratur beschreibt folgende Altersgruppen: 0–2 Jahre Säuglingsalter, früheste Kindheit 3–5 Kleinkind 6–10 Grundschulalter 11–13 Übergangsphase 14–18 Jugendalter Um eine passende Anstrengung zu ermöglichen, hilft es mir als Kinderyogalehrerin, über die motorische Entwicklung Bescheid zu wissen. Hintergrund: Die Entwicklung kennt so genannte Meilensteine, sie sind nach Alter definiert und beschreiben eine idealmotorische Bewegungsentwicklung. Diese wird durch […]

