Verspannungen im großen Nackenmuskel, dem Trapezius, sind ein Übel, das viele Menschen plagt. Folgende einfache Thai-Yoga-Techniken können eine deutliche Linderung verschaffen. Die Ursachen für einen verspannten Nacken sind vielfältig. Zu diesen Ursachen zählen Computerarbeit und andere Tätigkeiten im Sitzen, die dich dazu bringen, den Kopf nach vorn zu neigen. Bewegt sich der Kopf aus seiner natürlichen Achse, zwingt dies dem Trapezius eine enorme Last auf, für die er eigentlich nicht gemacht ist. Hinzu kommt all das, was sich als psychosomatische Ursachen beschreiben lässt: Überzogene Perfektionsansprüche, eigene oder fremde Erwartungen belasten uns, was sich dann körperlich als verspannter Nacken äußert. Man sagt nicht umsonst „Etwas lastet auf meinen Schultern“ oder „Die Angst sitzt mir im Nacken“. Loslassen leicht gemacht Thai Yoga Bodywork bietet viele Möglichkeiten, Verhärtungen der Nackenmuskulatur zu lösen, und wirkt auf körperlicher, energetischer und seelischer Ebene. Das Besondere an dieser Form von passivem Yoga: Sie ist sowohl für den Geber als auch für den Empfänger mit keinerlei Anstrengung verbunden. Die folgende Sequenz bietet dir eine Auswahl an leicht erlernbaren Techniken speziell für den Schulter- und Nackenbereich. Du kannst sie als Yogalehrer gut im Rahmen einer normalen Klasse einsetzen oder im Personal Training, oder einfach einem lieben Menschen damit etwas Gutes tun. Vor dem Einsatz im professionellen Kontext, d.h. beim Yogaschüler oder Klienten, empfehle ich, zunächst an Freunden zu üben. Thai Yoga im Sitzen Um die Nackenmuskulatur zu massieren, bietet sich die sitzende Position an. Für viele Empfänger ist es angenehmer, auf einem oder zwei Kissen zu sitzen, statt direkt auf dem Boden. Alternativ zum Schneidersitz (Sukhasana) kann auch der Fersensitz (Vajrasana) gewählt werden. Um die sitzende Position für den anderen noch entspannter zu machen, solltest du deine eigenen Knie beugen und damit den Rücken des Partners stützen. Damit kann er sich wie gegen eine Lehne anlehnen und muss sich […]

