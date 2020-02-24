In dieser YOGA AKTUELL-Ausgabe erschienen:

Spannendes über die Bedeutung der vierundzwanzig inneren Organe und die Auflösung von Traumata und Schocks über den Puls – eine Einführung in die traditionelle Heilarbeit, die ihren Ursprung in den Klöstern Tibets nahm. „Der Pulsschlag geht vom Herzen aus und schwingt im Einklang mit dem Pulsschlag des ganzen Universums. Ihr könnt ihn als Vehikel benutzen, das euch zu eurem inneren Sein führt, in euer Nervensystem hinein, zu eurer Seele.“ (aus: Shantam Dheeraj: Bardo live. Where does the World come from, Edizioni Naropa, 1999) Tibetan Pulsing ist eine tiefgehende Körper- und Energiearbeit, die ihre Ursprünge im Heilwissen tibetischer Klöster hat. Sie wurde vom Amerikaner James Murley (alias Shantam Dheeraj) für den Westen wiederentdeckt und in vielen Jahren intensiver Arbeit weiterentwickelt. Nachdem Murley mehrmals an einer Bauchspeicheldrüsenentzündung erkrankt war, entdeckte er die tibetische Pulsing-Arbeit für sich. Dheeraj forschte über die Zusammenhänge von Organen, Schmerzpunkten und dem Ausdruck von Tönen bis hin zur Zuordnung der Organe zu zeitlichen Abläufen sowie zur Visualisierung in Diagrammen (siehe Augenrad). Die punktuelle Berührung von Schmerzpunkten in Verbindung mit dem Pulsschlag, die er im Selbstexperiment an sich ausführte, eröffnete ihm einen Weg der Heilung. Er entwickelte eine Heilkraft, mit der er Tumoren zum Schmelzen bringen konnte. Er erweiterte und vollendete seine Forschungen im Ashram von Poona in den Neunzehnhunderachtzigern und -neunzigern, wo ich ihm begegnete und von ihm lernen durfte. Er war ein charismatischer Mensch und überzeugt davon, dass diese Methode zur vollständigen Reinigung des Nervensystems und zum Erwachen führen kann. Wie funktioniert Tibetan Pulsing? „Tibetan Pulsing nimmt den Weg von innen nach außen. Die innere Kraft des Pulsschlags unseres Herzens wird als Motor benutzt, um einen bioelektrischen Energiefluss zu kreieren, der mit subtilen Bewegungen kombiniert wird. Diese stimulierenden Energieflüsse werden dann mit Hilfe der pulsierenden Berührung zu den betreffenden Nerven geleitet. Die negative elektrische Aufladung, welche die […]

Elvira Schneider
http://www.heilpraxis-schneider.de
Elvira Schneider ist Heilpraktikerin für Homöopathie, Trauma- und Körperarbeit und Yogalehrerin nach Sivananda. Sie wurde direkt von Dheeraj in die Heilarbeit von Tibetan Pulsing initiiert und gibt seit über fünfundzwanzig Jahren Einzelsitzungen, Seminare und seit einigen Jahren Ausbildungen. Sie lebt und arbeitet auf Gut Saunstorf – Ort der Stille in einer Gemeinschaft um den spirituellen Lehrer OM C. Parkin, in dessen Mysterienschule sie Schülerin ist. Sie ist vertraut mit dem Enneagramm der Charakterfixierungen und der Inneren Arbeit und begleitet Menschen im Dunkelretreat.

