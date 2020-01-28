In dieser YOGA AKTUELL-Ausgabe erschienen:

Achtsam durch die Weihnachtszeit: Mit diesen einfachen Kochtipps bringst du Besinnlichkeit und Ruhe in die hektischste Zeit des Jahres. Der Duft von Zimt und Lebkuchen liegt in der Luft und versetzt dich sofort in eine wohlige Stimmung, du fühlst dich geborgen. Zufriedenheit macht sich in Körper und Geist breit. Kennst du dieses Gefühl? Faszinierend, wie der Körper sich mit dem Geist vereinen kann. Ein körperlicher Sinneseindruck kann binnen Sekunden Zufriedenheit und Entspannung auslösen. Wir nehmen einen Geruch wahr und spüren, wie unser Herz warm wird, unser Bauch sich entspannt und die Sorgenfalte auf der Stirn endlich mal Pause hat. Weihnachtszeit, besinnliche Zeit – Zeit, sich den eigenen Sinnen zu widmen und sich selbst Aufmerksamkeit zu schenken. Die schöne Vorstellung von einer besinnlichen Jahreszeit trifft dann allerdings meist auf die Realität. Die zahlreichen Vorbereitungen und Veranstaltungen zum Jahresende können uns schnell einen Strich durch den Wunsch nach einer entspannten Weihnachtszeit machen. Allzu leicht geraten wir aus dem Gleichgewicht – denn überall lauert ein Zuviel an Konsumrausch, an Weihnachtsmarktbesuchen mit Glühwein und mit süßem Kram. An Yoga und Achtsamkeit ist dabei wirklich nicht zu denken. Wann soll das noch reinpassen? Doch ganz besonders diese Jahreszeit, die Zeit der Liebe, können wir nutzen, um Achtsamkeit für uns selbst zu entwickeln. Gerade wenn um uns herum alles wirbelt, kann innere Stabilität ein Anker sein, um uns wieder auf das Wesentliche zu besinnen. Leichter gesagt als getan? Auf sich selbst zu achten, kann die größte Herausforderung unseres Lebens sein. Doch wie es mit Herausforderungen eben so ist – hinter jeder Herausforderung steckt ein großes Lernpotenzial. Achtsamkeit Achtsamkeit ist eine Form der Aufmerksamkeit: eine bewusste Art, etwas oder sich selbst wahrzunehmen, zu beobachten, ohne zu bewerten. Es ist unter anderem die Fähigkeit, ganz im Hier und Jetzt, ganz im Augenblick präsent zu sein. Dabei ist es weniger […]

