Mit diesen einfachen, sattvischen Rezepten aus der Ayurveda-Küche genießt du einen besonderen Energiekick und sagst dem Frühjahrsblues Ade. Gerade im Frühjahr sorgt Tamas oft für Schwere und Antriebslosigkeit – Gefühle von Kraftlosigkeit, Traurigkeit und Benommenheit machen sich breit. Mit gezielten Rezepten weiß Ayurveda das Feuer erneut zu entfachen und unser System wieder zum Laufen zu bringen. Frische, leichte Mahlzeiten, bestehend aus den Geschmacksrichtungen bitter, zusammenziehend und scharf, tragen zur Belebung von Tamas bei. Jetzt stehen pfeffrige Suppen, nährstoffreiche Sprossen sowie frische Beeren und Zitrusfrüchte auf dem Speiseplan. Wir stellen sattvische Rezepte für einen klaren Geist und mehr Vitalität vor und wünschen viel Spaß beim Nachkochen! Tipps gegen die Frühjahrsmüdigkeit Treib täglich etwas Sport, am besten gleich morgens. Iss regelmäßig und mäßig, nicht zu viel auf einmal. Iss abends, wenn überhaupt, nur etwas Leichtes und nicht später als 19 Uhr. Iss nur dann, wenn du auch tatsächlich Hunger verspürst. Versuch, deine Bildschirmzeit an TV, PC, Tablet oder Smartphone bewusst zu verringern. Stell dein System auf frühe Nachtruhe (22 Uhr) und frühe Tagwache (6 Uhr) um. Vermeide Schlafphasen während des Tages.   Die hier vorgestellten Rezepte stammen aus dem Buch von Kate O’Donnell: Ayurveda-Kochbuch für einen klaren Geist. 100 einfache sattvische Rezepte für jeden Tag, Unimedica Verlag 2019, ISBN 9783 962 571 023 Alle Fotos wurden mit freundlicher Genehmigung des Unimedica-Verlags abgedruckt.   Würze Vitalisierende Gewürzmischung ergibt ca. 5 Esslöffel Die Schärfe dieser Mischung kann Widerstand und Trägheit zum Schmelzen bringen und gleichzeitig das Verdauungsfeuer entfachen. 1 TL Bockshornkleesamen 1 EL Koriandersamen 1 EL Kreuzkümmelsamen 1 EL Senfsamen ¼ TL Nelkenpulver (oder 1 ganze Nelke, wenn du selbst mahlen willst) 1 TL Zimtpulver 1 TL schwarzer Pfeffer, frisch gemahlen ¼ TL Asantpulver (optional) Bockshornkleesamen rund 3–5 Min. in einer kleinen Pfanne bei mittlerer Temperatur rösten. Abkühlen und anschließend mit Mörser und Stößel […]

