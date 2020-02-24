In dieser YOGA AKTUELL-Ausgabe erschienen:

Tägliches Leid in unfassbarem Ausmaß. Über ein globales Phänomen, hinter dem sich Milliarden traurige Schicksale verbergen. Die Bilder von zusammengepferchten Hunden, die voller Pein auf ihr brutales Ende durch Menschhand warten und schließlich vor den Augen ihrer Leidensgenossen lebendig gehäutet, gegrillt oder in den Kochtopf geworfen werden, haben sich tief in die Seelen vieler Menschen eingebrannt. Sie stammen aus verschiedenen asiatischen Ländern und lassen uns fassungslos zurück. Dass wir darauf mit einem Gefühl völliger Verstörung, mit Trauer und mit Wut reagieren, ist zutiefst verständlich. Eine solche Reaktion wäre ebenso zu erwarten, wenn es um die Grausamkeiten nahe unserer eigenen Haustür geht, die sich tagtäglich in der Massentierhaltung und in der Produktion von Fleisch, Eiern sowie Milchprodukten ereignen. Zusammengedrängte Hühner, die sich kaum noch auf den Beinen halten können und nie Tageslicht sehen, Schweine, die sich in ihren engen Boxen kaum drehen können, Kälber ohne Mütter, zur Mast verurteilt oder allein zum Sterben zurückgelassen (gerade haben Recherchen in großen US-Betrieben wieder dokumentiert, wie „unbrauchbare“ Tiere dort einsam vor sich hin vegetieren), Kühe, die förmlich in den Anhänger hineingetreten werden, wenn sie ihren Gang zum Schafott nach lebenslangen Torturen nicht mehr aus eigener Kraft schaffen, Besamungsszenarien wie im Horrorfilm, brachiale Schlachtungen, die das Tier bei vollem Bewusstsein erlebt … Eigentlich, ja eigentlich, weiß doch jeder um das Thema. Medienberichte über das Schweinehochhaus in Sachsen-Anhalt etwa lenkten in jüngerer Vergangenheit die Aufmerksamkeit eines breiten Publikums auf die sich dort besonders grotesk offenbarenden Missstände, und auch die unhaltbaren Bedingungen im Schlachthof Oldenburg fanden Eingang in die Mainstream-Medien. Auch die qualvollen Ferkelkastrationen ohne Betäubung, die – dem kaltherzigen Profitdenken der Mastbetriebe und dem Lobbyismus bestimmter Politiker geschuldet – nach wie vor erlaubt sind, waren öffentliches Gesprächsthema, ebenso wie das unfassbare Schreddern oder Vergasen von männlichen Küken, das auch in diesem Jahr wieder Millionen frisch geschlüpfte […]

