In dieser YOGA AKTUELL-Ausgabe erschienen:

Anja Behrendt unterrichtet Kinderyoga in einer Berliner Flüchtlingsunterkunft. YOGA-AKTUELL-Autorin Janine Schneider war bei einer der Stunden dabei und erlebte Offenheit und Wärme. Das langgezogene „pssscht“ mit jeder Ausatmung wird zum Mantra der beginnenden Yogastunde, mit dem Anja Behrendt die Aufmerksamkeit der kleinen Yogis für sich gewinnen will. Kinderlachen erzeugt zusammen mit Unterhaltungen in verschiedenen Sprachen eine beachtliche Geräuschkulisse. Die Kinder kommen langsam immer mehr zur Ruhe – wohl auch, weil das Tablet, das die Yogalehrerin in den Händen hält, eine magische Anziehungskraft auf sie ausübt. Es zeigt das Bild einer lustigen Comic-Kuh mit großen Augen. „Wie macht die Kuh?“, fragt die Lehrerin. „Muhhh“ tönen die Kinder und kommen über den Vierfüßlerstand in Bitilasana (Kuh-Haltung). Jeden Mittwoch unterrichtet Anja Behrendt seit März 2016 Yoga in einer Berliner Flüchtlingsunterkunft. Auf der belebten Karl-Marx-Straße im multikulturellen Stadtbezirk Neukölln haben rund 500 geflüchtete Menschen aus Syrien, Afghanistan und dem Irak in einem ehemaligen C&A-Kaufhausgebäude eine vorübergehende Bleibe gefunden – darunter etwa 100 Kinder. Teilweise haben die Kleinen bereits viele herausfordernde Situationen in ihren jungen Jahren erfahren müssen, bevor sie als Schutzsuchende mit ihren Familien nach Deutschland kamen. Darum ist ein besonderes Feingefühl in den Yogastunden geboten. Ein offener Raum – Raum für Offenheit Die schwere Eisentür zu dem provisorischen Yogaraum steht während der Kinderyogastunden immer offen. Es herrscht ein reges Kommen und Gehen. Jeder kann mitmachen, ganz unabhängig von Alter, Herkunft oder Geschlecht. In manchen Stunden versammeln sich bis zu 30 Kinder im Alter zwischen zwei und zwölf Jahren. Anja Behrendt stört das nicht, auch wenn es darum manchmal ziemlich chaotisch zugeht. Sie will nicht selektieren und so wenig wie möglich reglementieren. „Wir machen Yoga bewusst alle zusammen“, sagt sie, „denn niemand soll das Gefühl haben, er müsste der Erste sein, damit er mitmachen darf.“ In ihrem Alltag in der Unterkunft, die durch den […]

Mit YOGA AKTUELL Plus kannst du den kompletten Beitrag lesen.

Melde dich direkt hier an und profitiere u.a. von folgenden Vorteilen:

  • Zugriff auf tausende exklusive Artikel, Beiträge und Interviews zu Yoga, Ayurveda, Gesundheit und Spiritualität 
  • Digitaler Zugriff auf alle YOGA AKTUELL- Ausgaben ab 2015
 

Anzeige:

Verwandte ArtikelMehr vom Autor