Typgerecht, schmackhaft und wohltuend: Die ayurvedische Ernährung folgt weisen Prinzipien, die den individuellen Konstitutionstyp und äußere Bedingungen berücksichtigen. Hast du heute schon etwas Warmes gegessen? Wenigstens eine Suppe?“ Diese Frage hast du vielleicht noch von deiner Oma in Erinnerung. Heutzutage ist man cooler unterwegs, im wahrsten Sinne des Wortes. Ein Ernährungstrend, der an jeder Ecke lauert, sind die kühlen Smoothie-, Saft-, Salat- und Sandwichbuden. Sie werden hell ausgeleuchtet mit Slogans wie „natürlich – frisch – aus der Region“. Niemand denkt sich etwas Negatives dabei. Dabei bewegen sich hier viele Menschen, besonders wenn sie Vata- oder Kapha-Dosha haben, gewissermaßen in einer „Gefahrenzone“. Zitternd, mit kalten Händen und Füßen, klappern Anhänger der kalten Küche (meist genau die falschen Konstitutionstypen) nach dem Genuss ihres Saftes vor sich hin und wundern sich, dass es ihnen trotz gesunden Lebensstils nicht gut geht. Vata-Typen kämpfen ohnehin schon mit Schals und warmen Fäustlingen gegen Dauerfrösteln an, Kapha-Typen mit Übergewicht, das sie nicht loswerden. Beide, Vata und Kapha, werden von kühlen Elementen dominiert, daher sind kalte Getränke und Speisen tabu. Denn Kaltes vermehrt Kaltes. Omas warme Suppe wird beiden Typen tatsächlich helfen. Ayurveda-Minitest   VATA PITTA KAPHA Körpergröße, Körperbau klein oder sehr groß, zart, schlank, nimmt schwer zu, leicht ab mittel, kann je nach Verhalten gut abnehmen, aber auch stärker zunehmen mittel, stark, stämmig, nimmt leicht zu, sehr schwer ab Gesichtsform länglich oval rund, kantig Haare, Haaransatz dünn, gekraust, fein, trocken, verfilzt, hohe Stirn seidig, leicht, fein, am Haaransatz schnell fettig, rot, früh weiß oder grau, Geheimratsecken, Glatzenbildung dichtes, festes, meist glattes Haar, niedriger Haaransatz Nase dünn, länglich, spitz, ungewöhnliche Form gerade, mittel, klassisch groß, breiter Mund, Lippen schmal, trocken, Ober- und Unterlippe ungleich gleichmäßige Ober- und Unterlippe füllig, sinnlich, größer, befeuchtet Zähne klein oder sehr groß, kreuz und quer, unregelmäßig, Lücken, schief mittel, regelmäßig, gelblich, Zahnfleisch blutet […]

