In dieser YOGA AKTUELL-Ausgabe erschienen:

Mindful Self-Compassion (MSC) lässt uns die Perspektive wechseln: Durch Meditationen und Übungen lernen wir, gerade in schweren Zeiten achtsam und liebevoll mit uns umzugehen wie mit einem guten Freund. Achtsamkeit fällt leichter in der entlegenen Bergwelt des Mairatals. Nur das Selbstmitgefühl ist kniffliger als gedacht … Der erste Blick am Morgen streift die bewaldeten Berge des Piemonts, die jetzt im Herbst mit jedem Tag bunter werden. Den Kaffee trinke ich auf der Terrasse, im Hintergrund höre ich das Murmeln vergnügter Gespräche. Ich genieße das Bergpanorama, eingerahmt von Apfel- und Holunderbäumen, wildem Wein und Ringelblumen. Es riecht nach Herbstlaub und Kaminfeuer. Mancherorts liegt Schnee, doch die Morgensonne wärmt mir schon das Gesicht. Das Mindful-Self-Compassion-Seminar von Jörg Mangold beginnt in einem der liebevoll restaurierten Steinhäuser des Kulturzentrums Borgata San Martino. Hier sitzen wir im Meditationsraum mit Gipfelblick auf Decken im Kerzenschein. In der Ecke verbreitet ein knackender Holzofen Gemütlichkeit. Nach kurzer Meditation und ersten Kennenlernübungen stellen wir uns selbst zwei Fragen: Warum bin ich hier? Und: Warum bin ich wirklich hier? Eine Einladung zum Erforschen, die einen Vorgeschmack auf die Ausrichtung des Seminars gibt. Von Sonntagabend bis Samstagvormittag beschäftigen wir uns mit Selbstmitgefühl, dazwischen haben wir freie Nachmittage zum Kochen, Wandern oder Ausruhen. Achtsamkeit in Gemeinschaft Am nächsten Tag üben wir in behaglicher Atmosphäre Liebevolles Atmen, eine der Kernmeditationen im MSC. Dann erklärt Jörg uns unsere Motivationssysteme und die Formbarkeit des Gehirns durch Vorstellungskraft. Wir lernen die Hintergründe von MSC kennen, das sich aus den Komponenten Achtsamkeit, geteilter Menschlichkeit und Selbstfreundlichkeit zusammensetzt. Er erzählt von Kristin Neff und Christopher Germer, den Pionieren des MSC. Sie lehren uns, dass wir selbst unser Bedürfnis nach Liebe, Sicherheit und Akzeptanz erfüllen können. Und wie wir leidvolle Erfahrungen nutzen können, um unser Herz weicher zu machen. Dazu haben wir in den Tagen des Seminars genug Gelegenheit. […]

Mit YOGA AKTUELL Plus kannst du den kompletten Beitrag lesen.

Melde dich direkt hier an und profitiere u.a. von folgenden Vorteilen:

  • Zugriff auf tausende exklusive Artikel, Beiträge und Interviews zu Yoga, Ayurveda, Gesundheit und Spiritualität 
  • Digitaler Zugriff auf alle YOGA AKTUELL- Ausgaben ab 2015
 

Anzeige:

Verwandte ArtikelMehr vom Autor