Diesmal: Buddhi – Willenskraft, Intelligenz, Intuition und Weisheit. In den vergangenen Teilen der Kolumne haben wir uns mit Manas und Ahamkara beschäftigt. Manas bezeichnet den wahrnehmenden, fühlenden und denkenden Teil unseres Geistes. Und Ahamkara ist unser Ich, das alle Wahrnehmungen, Gedanken und Gefühle integriert und zu den unseren macht: Mein Gefühl, mein Gedanke und so weiter. In diesem Teil nun wollen wir uns mit einem Aspekt des Geistes beschäftigen, den die Yogaphilosophie Buddhi nennt: unsere Willenskraft, Intelligenz, Intuition und Weisheit. Das Selbst liegt verborgen in allen Wesen und ist deshalb nicht sichtbar. Doch wenn Buddhi hochentwickelt und in der Lage ist, subtile Dinge zu sehen, kann es erkannt werden. (Katha-Upanishad) Buddhi kommt von budh, das meint: erwachen oder erkennen. Als Gautama Siddhartha einmal gefragt wurde, wer er denn sei – Mensch, Engel oder Gottheit –, da soll er gesagt haben: „Ich bin ein Buddha – ein Erwachter.“ Gautama war nicht von Geburt an erwacht, vielmehr wurde Buddhi durch seine Meditationspraxis gereinigt, so dass sein wahres Selbst sich schließlich darin spiegeln konnte. So wurde Gautama zu Buddha. Der Seher ruhte in sich selbst, wie Patanjali es ausdrücken würde. Die Sankhya-Philosophie, die dem Yogasutra und vielen anderen Schriften zugrundeliegt, sagt sehr klar, dass Buddhi sowohl erworben ist als auch entwickelt werden kann: Wir bringen eine bestimmte Grundausstattung mit ins Leben, und wir können diese dann weiter entfalten, so dass einmal Weisheit und sogar absolute Erkenntnis darin aufscheinen kann. Ein Mensch, dessen Buddhi Unterscheidungsvermögen besitzt und ihn wie ein guter Wagenlenker auf die richtigen Pfade führt, erreicht das Ende des Weges, den höchsten Ort Vishnus. (Katha-Upanishad) Warum die Reinigung und Entwicklung der Buddhi so wichtig ist Zum besseren Verständnis können wir Buddhi in einen „niedrigeren“ und in einen „höheren“ Teil gliedern, was nicht werten will, sondern einfach nur unterschiedliche Stufen der Evolution abbildet. […]

Dr. Ralph Skuban
Dr. Ralph Skuban ist promovierter Sozialwissenschaftler und Buchautor. Er leitete über zwei Jahrzehnte lang eine Einrichtung für Demenzkranke. Die intensiven Begegnungen mit Alter und Krankheit, dem zerfallenden Geist und Tod des Menschen führten ihn zur Mystik des Ostens, insbesondere zur Philosophie und Praxis des Yoga. Ralph Skuban publiziert Bücher und hält Seminare zu Themen der spirituellen Philosophie. Er begleitet regelmäßig Teacher-Trainings und gründete kürzlich zusammen mit seiner Frau eine eigene Yogaschule. Seine Übertragungen und Kommentare wichtiger spiritueller Grundlagenwerke gehören mittlerweise zur Standardliteratur in vielen Yogalehrer-Ausbildungen. Ralph Skuban lebt in der Nähe von München.

