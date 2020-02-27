In dieser YOGA AKTUELL-Ausgabe erschienen:

Diesmal: Der Geist als zentrales Thema bei Patanjali – Was bedeutet der im Sutra so häufig vorkommende Begriff Chitta, und welche Komponenten bilden den Geist? Frag mal ein paar Leute: „Was ist Geist?“ Du wirst viele Antworten hören: Intelligenz oder Verstand. Wahrnehmungen, Gedanken oder Gefühle. Gedächtnis, Bewusstsein, Psyche und auch Seele. Vielleicht sagt auch jemand „Spirit“ und meint das Transzendente. Aber was genau ist nun Geist? Sich darüber Klarheit zu verschaffen, ist für ein Verständnis des Yogasutra sehr wichtig, denn kein Begriff kommt dort häufiger vor als Chitta, das Sanskrit-Wort für Geist oder Bewusstsein. Es ist das zentrale Thema Patanjalis.Chitta kommt von chit, das heißt „bemerken“, „erkennen“ oder „wahrnehmen“. Wir könnten sagen: Chitta ist alles, was wir jemals erfahren haben. So ist Chitta – in einer ersten Annäherung – alles, was jemals das Tor unserer Sinne erreicht hat, dazu jeder mentale Prozess, der jemals vollzogen wurde, mithin: die Totalität unseres individuellen Geistes, seien dies nun bewusste oder unbewusste Inhalte, aus diesem oder einem früheren Leben. Schauen wir genauer hin: Es sind vier Aspekte, die Chitta bilden. Sie heißen Manas, Ahamkara, Buddhi und Chitta. Damit hier keine Verwirrung aufkommt: Chitta ist sowohl ein Begriff für unseren Geist als Ganzes als auch für einen Teil davon. Diesmal soll es uns um den ersten Aspekt von Chitta gehen. Er heißt Manas. Unser Wort „Mensch“ kommt daher. Manas ist die Bühne unseres Geistes. Alle Schauspieler unseres Lebens treten dort auf: Das sind zum einen unsere Wahrnehmungen. Mit der äußeren Welt treten wir über unsere Sinne in Verbindung. Aber wir nehmen auch unsere Innenwelt wahr, viele Eindrücke und Bilder, die immer wieder in uns aufsteigen. Zu Manas gehören auch unsere Instinkte und Reflexe, jene biologischen Mechanismen, die dem unmittelbaren Überleben dienen: Wenn es in nächster Nähe knallt, gehen wir blitzschnell – und ohne darüber nachzudenken! […]

Mit YOGA AKTUELL Plus kannst du den kompletten Beitrag lesen.

Melde dich direkt hier an und profitiere u.a. von folgenden Vorteilen:

  • Zugriff auf tausende exklusive Artikel, Beiträge und Interviews zu Yoga, Ayurveda, Gesundheit und Spiritualität 
  • Digitaler Zugriff auf alle YOGA AKTUELL- Ausgaben ab 2015
 

Anzeige:
Dr. Ralph Skuban
Dr. Ralph Skuban
http://www.skaivalya-yoga.de
Dr. Ralph Skuban ist promovierter Sozialwissenschaftler und Buchautor. Er leitete über zwei Jahrzehnte lang eine Einrichtung für Demenzkranke. Die intensiven Begegnungen mit Alter und Krankheit, dem zerfallenden Geist und Tod des Menschen führten ihn zur Mystik des Ostens, insbesondere zur Philosophie und Praxis des Yoga. Ralph Skuban publiziert Bücher und hält Seminare zu Themen der spirituellen Philosophie. Er begleitet regelmäßig Teacher-Trainings und gründete kürzlich zusammen mit seiner Frau eine eigene Yogaschule. Seine Übertragungen und Kommentare wichtiger spiritueller Grundlagenwerke gehören mittlerweise zur Standardliteratur in vielen Yogalehrer-Ausbildungen. Ralph Skuban lebt in der Nähe von München.

Verwandte ArtikelMehr vom Autor