Ist die Welt nur eine Illusion? Welche Rolle spiele ich dabei? Der indische Philosoph Adi Shankara fand bereits vor 1200 Jahren praktische Antworten. Christian Salvesen stellt Shankaras Philosophie des Advaita-Vedanta anhand einer berühmten Analogie vor. Die Welt ist Maya“, das hört heute auch der Yogaschüler im Westen immer wieder mal. In der indischen Philosophie bedeutet der Begriff Maya Illusion, Täuschung. Aber was heißt das? Das Zimmer um mich herum, die Straße draußen mit den Menschen und Autos, ja, sogar mein eigener Körper – ist alles, was ich gerade wahrnehme, nur ein Traum? Der Gedanke, dass wir Menschen unser Leben womöglich nur träumen, ist weder neu noch typisch indisch. Schon der weise Sokrates erzählte von der Höhle, wo die Menschen gebannt auf die Schatten starren, die durch ein Feuer auf der Wand erscheinen. Wie die Dinge tatsächlich aussehen, draußen im Sonnenlicht, davon haben sie keine Ahnung. In den berühmten Matrix-Filmen sind es Roboter, intelligente Maschinen, die den Menschen eine falsche Welt vorgaukeln. Der Held findet schließlich den Ausweg und gelangt in die „echte Realität“. Ich möchte diesen Gedanken hier aufgreifen, vertiefen, und einen ganz praktischen Weg aufzeigen, wie wir die Täuschung, falls es denn eine gibt, aufdecken können. Dabei soll unser weiser Führer Adi Shankara sein, der indische Sokrates. Er gilt in Indien als wichtigster Interpret und Erneuerer der vedischen Philosophie der Nicht-Dualität, die bereits in den um 500 v. Chr. entstandenen Upanishaden überliefert ist. A-dvai = „nicht-zwei“, so heißt es im Sanskrit. Shankara (788–820 n. Chr.) soll bereits als Achtjähriger die Veden auswendig gekannt haben. In diesem Alter verließ er sein Heimatdorf in Kerala (Südindien) und zog nach Norden – auf der Suche nach einem Guru. Er fand ihn in Govindapada, einem Schüler des berühmten Gaudapada. Gaudapadas Lehre vom „Yoga ohne Stützen“ (Asparsha-Yoga) und seine Kommentare der Upanishaden (speziell die […]

