Einsamkeit als Mangelgefühl kann nur entstehen, wenn wir unser Glück von äußeren Faktoren abhängig machen. Wie du den Weg aus der Einsamkeit hinein in einen Zustand der Zufriedenheit und der Erfüllung findest. Übersetzung: Nina Haisken Einsamkeit hängt mit dem Gefühl zusammen, dass etwas fehlt: Wir fühlen uns innerlich unvollständig. Ob es die Abwesenheit einer Person, einer Sache oder eines bestimmten Erlebens ist – wenn ein Bedürfnis über lange Zeit unerfüllt bleibt, dann fühlt man sich einsam. Diese Erfahrung ist im Leben nahezu unvermeidlich, und wir neigen dazu, still vor uns hin zu leiden, wenn sie eintritt. Einsamkeit greift mitsamt ihren Auswirkungen beträchtlich um sich, und je mehr die Urbanisierung und die Digitalisierung unserer Gesellschaft voranschreiten – und zwar auf Kosten einer echten, real erlebten Verbindung zu anderen Menschen sowie zur Natur und zu uns selbst –, desto isolierter fühlen wir uns. Urteile und vorgefestigte Meinungen lassen Distanz zwischen dir und anderen entstehen. Wenn du urteilst, hast du keine Zeit, zu lieben. Worin liegen die Ursachen für Einsamkeit? Einsamkeit ist ein Effekt des Samsara, sie ist durch die Verstrickung mit dem Weltlichen bedingt: Wir lassen uns so in das verstricken, was im Außen geschieht, dass wir den Kontakt zu unserem Inneren verlieren. Einsamkeit ist eine Emotion, kein körperlicher Zustand. Wie bei allen Emotionen, haben wir die Macht, sie zu verhindern und zu kontrollieren. Wenn wir das versäumen, kann Einsamkeit in Depressionen münden. Einsamkeit rührt typischerweise von emotionaler Unsicherheit und einem Mangel an Selbstvertrauen her. Kam es dir jemals so vor, als ob niemand dich versteht? Überall bist du von Menschen umgeben – bei der Arbeit, auf der Straße, im Supermarkt, im Yogakurs. Und dennoch kennt dich niemand wirklich. Das führt dazu, dass du dich einsam, traurig und deprimiert oder sogar depressiv fühlst. Wir alle kennen dieses Gefühl. Einsamkeit ist die nächste […]

S.A. Sreedharan
http://www.vedantaworld.org
S. A. Sreedharan ist New-Age-Philosoph und Selbstmanagement-Experte. Seit über 20 Jahren vertieft er sich in die Erforschung alter Weisheit und ihrer praktischen Anwendung in der modernen Welt. Sein Fokus liegt darauf, Hilfestellungen für das Ausschöpfen des vollen menschlichen Potenzials und für die Erfahrung von Frieden und Fülle zu geben. Mit nunmehr 7500 Vorträgen in verschiedenen Teilen der Welt erreichte Sreedharan ein breites Publikum. Er ist Senior-Schüler von Swami Parthasarathy. Nachdem er einen dreijährigen Vollzeitkurs an der Vedanta Academy in Indien absolvierte, widmet er sein Leben den Lehren des Vedanta.

