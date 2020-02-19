In dieser YOGA AKTUELL-Ausgabe erschienen:

Laut Buddha sind wir alle bereits vollkommen. Wir tragen einen Klumpen Gold in uns, der nur darauf wartet, poliert zu werden, und bestimmte Qualitäten stellen sozusagen das Schmirgelpapier dar. Hier erfährst du, wie du dein Innerstes zum Leuchten bringen kannst. Buddha hinterließ ein schönes Erbe: Er gab uns die Botschaft mit auf den Weg, dass wir alle bereits vollkommen sind. Wir alle tragen eine erleuchtete Essenz in uns. Wir sind reines Licht, vollkommener Frieden, pures Gold. Und jeder von uns besitzt einen unzerstörbaren Kern. Dieser Schatz, purem Gold gleich, verkrustet jedoch in den unzähligen Zyklen unseres menschlichen Daseins. Wie wir diesen Kern in uns selbst und anderen freilegen und polieren können, damit er strahlen kann, das vermittelte Buddha unablässig in seinen Lehrreden. Das Schleifpapier hierfür wird als Paramita bezeichnet, übersetzt mit „Tugend“ oder „Vollkommenheit“. Je nach Tradition variiert die Anzahl: Mal sind es sechs, mal zehn verschiedene Paramitas. „Paramita“ bedeutet im Wortsinn, zum jenseitigen Ufer zu gelangen. Damit ist ein Zustand gemeint, in dem der Geist frei von inneren Kämpfen, Identifikationen und Konzepten ist. Die Meditationslehrerin Marie Mannschatz beschreibt diese zehn Vollkommenheiten in ihrem Buch Vollkommen unvollkommen und listet sie folgendermaßen auf: 1. Großzügigkeit2. Energie3. Entschlossenheit4. Wohlwollen5. Nichtverletzendes Handeln6. Wahrhaftigkeit7. Geduld 8. Weisheit 9. Gelassenheit 10. Einfachheit, Loslassen Wenn wir sie kultivieren, können diese Paramitas auf unserem spirituellen Weg zu einem Kompass werden, der uns darin unterstützt, innerlich frei zu werden, um ein furchtloses und freies Leben zu leben. Jede einzelne von ihnen können wir verinnerlichen, indem wir uns intensiv mit ihnen beschäftigen, sie in unsere Praxis einbeziehen und in unser Leben integrieren. Gedacht sind sie als ein Kreis oder Rad, in dem alle eine gleich wichtige Rolle spielen. Dennoch möchte ich hier nur vier davon vorstellen, ganz nach dem Motto: „Weniger ist mehr.“ Großzügigkeit Gleich am Anfang steht die […]

