Sarah Elsing arbeitet in einem Newsroom, wo täglich Katastrophenmeldungen auf sie einprasseln. Sollte man als Yogi solche Nachrichten ignorieren, um den eigenen Gleichmut nicht zu stören? Wie man trotz aller Professionalität Mitgefühl bewahrt und wieso Neuseelands Premier Jacinda Ardern Sarahs neues Vorbild ist. Neulich hatte ich fast einen Rückfall. Ich saß im Newsroom einer großen Rundfunkanstalt, in dem ich nicht mehr sitzen wollte, und auf mich prasselte ein, was ich nicht mehr in meinem Leben haben wollte: Tote, Blut, Massaker, ein schwer atmender Attentäter. Alles live und in Farbe. Dazu aufgeregte Kollegen, eine überforderte Chefin, Telefongeplärre, Elektrosmog – Alarm! Eilmeldung! Jetzt! Alles zu laut, zu schnell, zu toxisch. Erst recht für eine amtlich diagnostizierte Hypersensible wie mich. Ich wusste, was passieren würde. Lang genug hatte ich für ein großes deutsches Online-Medium Spätschichten geschoben, Bilder von aufgequollenen Tsunami-Leichen als „nicht zeigbar“, nackte schwarze Kinder mit Hungerbauch als „zu klischeehaft“ aussortiert, um dann mit Alpträumen, visueller Überreizung, emotionaler Leere und totalem Sinnverlust in den Burnout zu stürzen. Nach Jahren im Kokon der „Love-, Peace- and Vegetable-Welt“ des internationalen Yogazirkus hatte ich mich vorsichtig wieder in mein altes Leben als Journalistin gewagt. Nur noch Kultur, was Distanz zur „Nachrichtenfront“, Perspektive, Zeit für Reflexion und andere Charaktere unter den Kollegen versprach. Aber dann kam der Amoklauf von Christchurch. Mein Trigger war das Go-Pro-Video, auf dem die ganze Welt das Massaker live auf Facebook verfolgen konnte. Das „Manifest“ des Täters mit den SS-Symbolen und den Referenzen zu rechten Bewegungen in Europa war der „Dreh“, mit dem das Thema unsere schöne Kultursendung zerschoss. Ich war angewidert von der Kaltschnäuzigkeit, mit der die Sache auf der großen Konferenz verhandelt wurde. Bodycount, „keine Deutschen unter den Opfern“, Terror oder „nur Amoklauf“? Dann weiter mit „Wer sind die Neuen in Jogis Team?“ Auf der Journalistenschule heißt das „professionelles Verhalten“. […]

Sarah Elsing
Sarah Elsing ist Autorin, Journalistin und Yogalehrerin. Ihr Weg führte sie in Newsrooms, TV-Studios, den Literaturbetrieb, die Kunstszene, Architekturbüros, Agenturen und in den Dschungel der europäischen Finanzbürokratie. Überall spürte sie die Entfremdung, unter der viele Menschen heute leiden. Yoga und Meditation haben ihr geholfen, sich auf dieser Reise selbst nicht zu verlieren. In ihren beliebten „Yoga & Schreiben“-Retreats kombiniert Sarah deshalb Yin- und Jivamukti Yoga, Meditation und Geschichten, Buddhismus und Psychologie, Musik und Natur.

