Unser Umgang mit dem Planeten ist jetzt in aller Munde, doch lange Zeit waren große Teile der Menschheit für ökologische Belange blind. Gedanken zum Thema Umweltbewusstsein, mit dem sich auch die „spirituelle Szene“ schwertut. Treffen sich zwei Planeten: „Siehst du schlecht aus!“ – „Ich hab‘ Homo sapiens …“ – „Keine Sorge, das geht auch wieder vorbei!“ Spiritualität hat für mich immer etwas mit der Aufhebung von begrenztem, exklusivem und linearem Denken und Handeln zu tun, welches die Individualität, das Materielle und Weltliche als das Maß aller Dinge sieht. Stattdessen rücken ganzheitliche Bewusstheit und Mitgefühl in den Vordergrund. Robert Adams drückt das so aus: „Mitgefühl bedeutet eigentlich, dass du völlig im Einklang mit dem gesamten Universum bist. Im ganzen Universum gibt es nichts, was du ablehnst. Mitgefühl bedeutet Ehrfurcht vor allem Lebendigen, und alles ist lebendig, es gibt keine tote Materie. Alles hat sein eigenes Leben. Wenn du das Leben verehrst, respektierst du alles, du hast keine Ablehnung gegen irgendetwas oder irgendjemanden.“ Die Art und Weise, wie wir als Individuen und als Gesellschaft mit unseren körperlichen, mentalen und seelischen Facetten umgehen, spiegelt unseren Umgang mit Mitmenschen, Lebewesen und Umwelt wider. Naturverbundene Völker mussten schon vor hunderten Jahren auf brutale Weise erfahren, wie sehr sich unsere „zivilisierten Vorfahren“ von der Natur entfremdet hatten. So hatte Häuptling Seattle schon vor 150 Jahren mit seiner sensiblen Weitsichtigkeit jene apokalyptischen Katastrophen vorhergesehen, mit denen die ganze Menschheit heute auf komplexe Art konfrontiert ist: „Mutter Erde und Bruder Himmel werden vom weißen Mann wie Dinge zum Kaufen und Plündern behandelt. Der Hunger der Weißen wird die Erde verschlingen, und es wird nur noch eine Wüste zurückbleiben. Für ihn ist die Erde kein Bruder, sondern er beklaut die Erde, und wenn er an einem Ort der Erde alles geraubt hat, dann geht er zum nächsten Ort. Der […]

