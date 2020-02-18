In dieser YOGA AKTUELL-Ausgabe erschienen:

Schnee, Eis und inneres Feuer: von der kleinen Himalaya-Ortschaft Gangotri aus machte sich Autorin Srila Devi auf den Weg zum Gletschertor Gaumukh, wo die heilige Ganga entspringt. Der Himalaya: sagenumwobenes Domizil von Sadhus und Yogis, Schauplatz von Erzählungen der indischen Mythologie, Wohnsitz von Lord Shiva, dem Adi-Yogi und Gott der Auflösung. Die großen Meister leben hier abgeschieden in Höhlen, praktizieren ihre spirituellen Übungen und unterrichten einige wenige, würdige Schüler. Der unsterbliche Yogi Mahavatar Babaji soll hier mit einer kleinen Gruppe von Schülern von Ort zu Ort ziehen. Und es war auch hier, im Himalaya, wo Shiva seiner geliebten Gattin Parvati die 84 Yoga-Asanas beibrachte und somit der erste Yogalehrer des Universums wurde. Das Sanskrit-Wort hima bedeutet „Schnee“, und alaya „Ort“. Das höchste Gebirge der Erde zieht sich über 2400 km durch fünf Länder. Hier, auf 3415 Metern im indischen Staat Uttarakhand, liegt Gangotri, eine der heiligsten Pilgerstätten Indiens. Gangotri ist der mythologische Ort, an dem die Göttin Ganga in Form eines mächtigen Flusses auf die Erde herabkam. Lord Shiva hat sie in seinen Dreadlocks aufgefangen, weil der Aufprall sonst die Erde zerstört hätte. Hier oben heißt die Urquelle noch Bhagirathi, bis sie in Devprayag mit der Alaknanda zusammenfließt und ab da als Mutter Ganga durch Indien fließt. Etwa 18 Kilometer oberhalb Gangotris befindet sich das Gletschertor Gaumukh (Kuhmaul) auf 4023 Metern, umgeben von vielen hohen Gipfeln wie Shivling, Meru und Thalay Sagar. Hier entspringt der Fluss aus dem größten Gletscher im Himalaya, dem Gangotri. Die Form des Gletschertors ähnelt einem Kuhmaul und wurde schon in den Puranas erwähnt. Auf nach Gangotri Im Mai 2014 reise ich voller Vorfreude das erste Mal nach Gangotri. Schon die Fahrt ist atemberaubend: schlängelnde, an tiefen Abgründen liegende Bergstraßen, bewaldete Hügel, Tempel, bunte Häuser, und überall um uns herum die schneebedeckten Berge. Der Morgen ist […]

Srila Devi
http://www.tizianastupia.com
Srila Devi reist seit 2008 regelmäßig nach Indien und verbrachte vier Jahre ihres Lebens im Himalaya, um sich dort intensiv mit den Praktiken der vedischen Tradition zu beschäftigen. Sie ist Autorin, Yogalehrerin und Seminarleiterin mit Schwerpunkt Transformation. Auf ihrer jüngsten Reise verschlug es sie nach Varanasi, um dort an einer Ausstellung über hinduistische Todesrituale zu arbeiten, die bald in Deutschland zu sehen ist.

