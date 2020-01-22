In dieser YOGA AKTUELL-Ausgabe erschienen:

Der große Heiler: Was es mit dem Medizin-Buddha auf sich hat und wie man ihn mit Hilfe einer überlieferten Praxis im eigenen Geist erzeugen kann. Im Idealfall ermöglichen unser menschlicher Körper und unser Geist uns viele Freiheiten und Annehmlichkeiten, während ihre Maschinerie unauffällig im Hintergrund schnurrt. Doch weil wir überaus komplexe Gebilde sind, werden Krankheiten auftreten. Irgendwann geht etwas Wesentliches kaputt, abrupt oder schleichend, und dann tut sich ein bedrohlicher Abgrund auf: das Szenario eines Schattendaseins, Schmerz und Tod. In diesem seelischen Ausnahmezustand stützen sich Buddhisten als Kranke oder als deren Angehörige auf die hilfreichen Methoden des Medizin-Buddha, die eine trostvolle Berührung mit der erleuchteten Sphäre ermöglichen. Sie entstammen dem Mahayana-Buddhismus und wurden geschaffen, um akute Krankheit zu lindern, aber auch, um das Grundproblem „Leiden“ zu beheben. Die natürliche Reinheit von Geist und Lebenskraft freilegen Aus der Sicht eines Buddha durchwandern wir alle einen unruhigen Fiebertraum. Buddhismus erklärt in seiner Lehre vom „abhängigen Entstehen“, wie sich das zusammenfindet, was wir als unser Ich erleben, und das seinen körperlichen und geistigen Verlauf in Lebenszyklen mit Krankheit und Tod am Ende nimmt. Solange dieses Wissen nicht wirklich unter die Haut geht, hält man hartnäckig alle Wahrnehmungen für wahr und betrachtet diese „Anhäufung von Zerfall“ fälschlich als sein dauerhaftes Ich. Es braucht viele kluge Hilfen, um die Menschen da zu erreichen, wo sie stehen, und sie zu befähigen, sich Schritt für Schritt davon zu heilen. Wie kann Medizin-Buddha-Praxis dabei helfen? All die verschiedenen Meditations-Buddhas des Mahayana weisen ein gemeinsames Merkmal auf: eine Kombination aus Lotos und Juwel. Bei den zornvollen Buddhas ist die Blume drastisch durch eine Schädelschale voller Menstruationsblut ersetzt, und bei manchen das Juwel durch eine transzendente Waffe: durch das Diamantzepter, den Vajra. Lotos / Blutschale und Juwel / Waffe symbolisieren die Einheit aus Lebenskräften und Geist, die jedes bewusste Lebewesen […]

