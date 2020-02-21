In dieser YOGA AKTUELL-Ausgabe erschienen:

Warum es nicht hilfreich ist, deinen Eltern zu verzeihen, wenn sie dich nicht geliebt haben – siebenundfünfzig Jahre, nachdem seine Mutter ihn ungewollt zur Welt brachte, reflektiert Robert Henderson den Heilungsprozess einer „kaputten“ Eltern-Kind-Bindung. Ich kam ungewollt zur Welt. Meine Mutter unternahm einen Selbstmordversuch, während sie mit mir schwanger war, und als ich geboren wurde, gab sie mich bei Verwandten ab, die sich um mich kümmerten. Als ich schließlich wieder an mein Elternhaus übergeben wurde, fand ich einen Ort vor, an dem niemand wirklich sein wollte, und an dem sich niemand an das erinnern wollte, was geschehen war. Es war ein Ort ohne Liebe. Da ich im Verlauf meiner späteren Kindheit jedoch die Erinnerung daran vergaß und meine Eltern nie darüber redeten, wuchs ich in der Annahme auf, ich sei ein ganz normales Kind. Erst als ich nach meiner Schulzeit damit begann, mich mit Frauen zu treffen und mich weiter zu sozialisieren, fielen mir gewisse kleine Dinge auf. Ich hatte niemals das Gefühl, dazuzugehören. Ich gehörte keiner Clique an und war nie in Gruppen integriert. In Beziehungen fand ich nie Liebe. Ich war meistens der Unterlegene und fühlte mich wie die zweite Wahl. Und selbst wenn ich das Glück hatte, eine gute Frau zu finden, funktionierte es nicht. Sie liebte mich dann stets mehr als ich sie, wenn ich überhaupt in der Lage war, sie zu lieben. All das hielt ich dennoch für normal – für etwas, das zum Erwachsenwerden dazugehört. Als ich jedoch in meinen Dreißigern war, gehörte ich noch immer zu keinem Freundeskreis, war unfähig, Liebe zu finden, und wusste nicht, was ich im Leben erreichen wollte. Erst als ich mit achtunddreißig Jahren begann, einen spirituellen Heiler zu konsultieren, der mir dabei half, zu verstehen, warum meine Beziehungen nicht hielten, lenkte der Heilungsprozess meine Aufmerksamkeit auf meine Mutter. […]

Robert Henderson ist Autor sowie Thai-Massage-Lehrer und -Therapeut. Sein Spezialgebiet ist die Energiearbeit, bei der es um das Befreien von emotionalem Schmerz aus dem Körper und das Wiederausrichten von Körper und Seele auf ihr wahres Ziel geht. Sein Buch Emotion and Healing in the Energy Body stellt eine detaillierte Untersuchung der Verbindung zwischen feinstofflicher Energie und dem physischen Körper dar. Robert arbeitet seit zehn Jahren mit der Yoga-Community und hilft Übenden, durch Blockaden und Widerstände zu gehen und ihre Praxis zu vertiefen. Er lebt in Wien, gibt jedoch Workshops in ganz Österreich und in Deutschland. Informationen zu den nächsten Workshops in deiner Nähe kannst du seiner Website entnehmen.

