Datenschutzerklärung

Wir freuen uns über Ihr Interesse an unserem Online-Angebot. Der Schutz Ihrer Privatsphäre ist für uns sehr wichtig. Nachstehend informieren wir Sie ausführlich über den Umgang mit Ihren Daten.

1. Zugriffsdaten und Hosting

Sie können unsere Webseiten besuchen, ohne Angaben zu Ihrer Person zu machen. Bei jedem Aufruf einer Webseite speichert der Webserver lediglich automatisch ein sogenanntes Server-Logfile, das z.B. den Namen der angeforderten Datei, Ihre IP-Adresse, Datum und Uhrzeit des Abrufs, übertragene Datenmenge und den anfragenden Provider (Zugriffsdaten) enthält und den Abruf dokumentiert. Diese Zugriffsdaten werden ausschließlich zum Zwecke der Sicherstellung eines störungsfreien Betriebs der Seite sowie der Verbesserung unseres Angebots ausgewertet. Dies dient der Wahrung unserer im Rahmen einer Interessensabwägung überwiegenden berechtigten Interessen an einer korrekten Darstellung unseres Angebots. Alle Zugriffsdaten werden spätestens sieben Tage nach Ende Ihres Seitenbesuchs gelöscht.

Hostingdienstleistungen durch einen Drittanbieter

Im Rahmen einer Verarbeitung in unserem Auftrag erbringt ein Drittanbieter für uns die Dienste zum Hosting und zur Darstellung der Webseite. Dies dient der Wahrung unserer im Rahmen einer Interessensabwägung überwiegenden berechtigten Interessen an einer korrekten Darstellung unseres Angebots. Alle Daten, die im Rahmen der Nutzung dieser Webseite oder in dafür vorgesehenen Formularen im Onlineshop wie folgend beschrieben erhoben werden, werden auf seinen Servern verarbeitet. Eine Verarbeitung auf anderen Servern findet nur in dem hier erläuterten Rahmen statt. Dieser Dienstleister sitzt innerhalb eines Landes der Europäischen Union oder des Europäischen Wirtschaftsraums.

2. Datenerhebung und -verwendung zur Vertragsabwicklung und bei Eröffnung eines Kundenkontos

Wir erheben personenbezogene Daten, wenn Sie uns diese im Rahmen Ihrer Bestellung, bei einer Kontaktaufnahme mit uns (z.B. per Kontaktformular oder E-Mail) oder bei Eröffnung eines Kundenkontos freiwillig mitteilen. Pflichtfelder werden als solche gekennzeichnet, da wir in diesen Fällen die Daten zwingend zur Vertragsabwicklung, bzw. zur Bearbeitung Ihrer Kontaktaufnahme oder Eröffnung des Kundenkontos benötigen und Sie ohne deren Angabe die Bestellung und/ oder die Kontoeröffnung nicht abschließen, bzw. die Kontaktaufnahme nicht versenden können. Welche Daten erhoben werden, ist aus den jeweiligen Eingabeformularen ersichtlich. Wir verwenden die von ihnen mitgeteilten Daten zur Vertragsabwicklung und Bearbeitung Ihrer Anfragen. Nach vollständiger Abwicklung des Vertrages oder Löschung Ihres Kundenkontos werden Ihre Daten für die weitere Verarbeitung eingeschränkt und nach Ablauf der steuer- und handelsrechtlichen Aufbewahrungsfristen gelöscht, sofern Sie nicht ausdrücklich in eine weitere Nutzung Ihrer Daten eingewilligt haben oder wir uns eine darüber hinausgehende Datenverwendung vorbehalten, die gesetzlich erlaubt ist und über die wir Sie in dieser Erklärung informieren. Die Löschung Ihres Kundenkontos ist jederzeit möglich und kann entweder durch eine Nachricht an die unten beschriebene Kontaktmöglichkeit oder über eine dafür vorgesehene Funktion im Kundenkonto erfolgen.

3. Datenweitergabe

Zur Vertragserfüllung geben wir Ihre Daten an das mit der Lieferung beauftragte Versandunternehmen weiter, soweit dies zur Lieferung bestellter Waren erforderlich ist. Je nach dem, welchen Zahlungsdienstleister Sie im Bestellprozess auswählen, geben wir zur Abwicklung von Zahlungen die hierfür erhobenen Zahlungsdaten an das mit der Zahlung beauftragte Kreditinstitut und ggf. von uns beauftragte Zahlungsdienstleister weiter bzw. an den ausgewählten Zahlungsdienst. Zum Teil erheben die ausgewählten Zahlungsdienstleister diese Daten auch selbst, soweit Sie dort ein Konto anlegen. In diesem Fall müssen Sie sich im Bestellprozess mit Ihren Zugangsdaten bei dem Zahlungsdienstleister anmelden. Es gilt insoweit die Datenschutzerklärung des jeweiligen Zahlungsdienstleisters.

Datenweitergabe an Versanddienstleister

Sofern Sie uns hierzu während oder nach Ihrer Bestellung Ihre ausdrückliche Einwilligung erteilt haben, geben wir aufgrund dieser Ihre E-Mail-Adresse an den ausgewählten Versanddienstleister weiter, damit dieser vor Zustellung zum Zwecke der Lieferungsankündigung bzw. -abstimmung Kontakt mit Ihnen aufnehmen kann. Die Einwilligung kann jederzeit durch eine Nachricht an die unten beschriebene Kontaktmöglichkeit oder direkt gegenüber dem Versanddienstleister unter der im Folgenden aufgeführten Kontaktadresse widerrufen werden. Nach Widerruf löschen wir Ihre hierfür angegebenen Daten, soweit Sie nicht ausdrücklich in eine weitere Nutzung Ihrer Daten eingewilligt haben oder wir uns eine darüber hinausgehende Datenverwendung vorbehalten, die gesetzlich erlaubt ist und über die wir Sie in dieser Erklärung informieren.

DHL Paket GmbH

Sträßchensweg 10

53113 Bonn

DPD Deutschland GmbH

Wailandtstraße 1

63741 Aschaffenburg

4. E-Mail-Newsletter und Postwerbung

E-Mail-Werbung mit Anmeldung zum Newsletter

Wenn Sie sich zu unserem Newsletter anmelden, verwenden wir die hierfür erforderlichen oder gesondert von Ihnen mitgeteilten Daten, um Ihnen regelmäßig unseren E-Mail-Newsletter aufgrund Ihrer Einwilligung zuzusenden. Die Abmeldung vom Newsletter ist jederzeit möglich und kann entweder durch eine Nachricht an die unten beschriebene Kontaktmöglichkeit oder über einen dafür vorgesehenen Link im Newsletter erfolgen. Nach Abmeldung löschen wir Ihre E-Mail-Adresse, soweit Sie nicht ausdrücklich in eine weitere Nutzung Ihrer Daten eingewilligt haben oder wir uns eine darüber hinausgehende Datenverwendung vorbehalten, die gesetzlich erlaubt ist und über die wir Sie in dieser Erklärung informieren. Der Newsletter wird im Rahmen einer Verarbeitung in unserem Auftrag durch den Dienstleister CleverReach GmbH & Co. KG, Rastede, Deutschland, versendet, an den wir Ihre E-Mail-Adresse hierzu weitergeben und der diese speichert. Dieser Dienstleister hat seinen Sitz in Deutschland. CleverReach bietet uns Möglichkeiten, den Newsletter statistisch auszuwerten. Eine Weitergabe an Dritte erfolgt nicht. Sie können sich jederzeit aus dem Newsletter heraus abmelden oder Ihre Einwilligung jederzeit per E-Mail an service@yoga-aktuell.de widerrufen. Ihre Daten werden nach Beendigung des Newsletter-Empfangs innerhalb von 3 Monaten gelöscht, sofern der Löschung keine gesetzlichen Aufbewahrungspflichten entgegenstehen. Durch Absenden der von Ihnen eingegebenen Daten willigen Sie in die Datenverarbeitung ein und bestätigen unsere Datenschutzerklärung.

Postwerbung und Ihr Widerspruchsrecht

Darüber hinaus behalten wir uns vor, Ihren Vor- und Nachnamen sowie Ihre Postanschrift für eigene Werbezwecke zu nutzen, z.B. zur Zusendung von interessanten Angeboten und Informationen zu unseren Produkten per Briefpost. Dies dient der Wahrung unserer im Rahmen einer Interessensabwägung überwiegenden berechtigten Interessen an einer werblichen Ansprache unserer Kunden.

5. Cookies und Webanalyse

Um den Besuch unserer Website attraktiv zu gestalten und die Nutzung bestimmter Funktionen zu ermöglichen, um passende Produkte anzuzeigen oder zur Marktforschung verwenden wir auf verschiedenen Seiten sogenannte Cookies. Dies dient der Wahrung unserer im Rahmen einer Interessensabwägung überwiegenden berechtigten Interessen an einer optimierten Darstellung unseres Angebots. Cookies sind kleine Textdateien, die automatisch auf Ihrem Endgerät gespeichert werden. Einige der von uns verwendeten Cookies werden nach Ende der Browser-Sitzung, also nach Schließen Ihres Browsers, wieder gelöscht (sog. Sitzungs-Cookies). Andere Cookies verbleiben auf Ihrem Endgerät und ermöglichen uns, Ihren Browser beim nächsten Besuch wiederzuerkennen (persistente Cookies). Die Dauer der Speicherung können Sie der Übersicht in den Cookie-Einstellungen Ihres Webbrowsers entnehmen. Sie können Ihren Browser so einstellen, dass Sie über das Setzen von Cookies informiert werden und einzeln über deren Annahme entscheiden oder die Annahme von Cookies für bestimmte Fälle oder generell ausschließen. Jeder Browser unterscheidet sich in der Art, wie er die Cookie-Einstellungen verwaltet. Diese ist in dem Hilfemenü jedes Browsers beschrieben, welches Ihnen erläutert, wie Sie Ihre Cookie-Einstellungen ändern können.Diese finden Sie für die jeweiligen Browser unter den folgenden Links:

Bei der Nichtannahme von Cookies kann die Funktionalität unserer Website eingeschränkt sein.

Einsatz von Google (Universal) Analytics zur Webanalyse

Zur Webseitenanalyse setzt diese Website Google (Universal) Analytics ein, einen Webanalysedienst der Google LLC (www.google.de). Dies dient der Wahrung unserer im Rahmen einer Interessensabwägung überwiegenden berechtigten Interessen an einer optimierten Darstellung unseres Angebots. Google (Universal) Analytics verwendet Methoden, die eine Analyse der Benutzung der Website durch Sie ermöglichen, wie zum Beispiel Cookies. Die automatisch erhobenen Informationen über Ihre Benutzung dieser Website werden in der Regel an einen Server von Google in den USA übertragen und dort gespeichert. Durch die Aktivierung der IP-Anonymisierung auf dieser Webseite wird dabei die IP-Adresse vor der Übermittlung innerhalb der Mitgliedstaaten der Europäischen Union oder in anderen Vertragsstaaten des Abkommens über den Europäischen Wirtschaftsraum gekürzt. Nur in Ausnahmefällen wird die volle IP-Adresse an einen Server von Google in den USA übertragen und dort gekürzt.

Die im Rahmen von Google Analytics von Ihrem Browser übermittelte anonymisierte IP-Adresse wird grundsätzlich nicht mit anderen Daten von Google zusammengeführt. Die Google LLC hat ihren Hauptsitz in den USA und ist zertifiziert unter dem EU-US-Privacy Shield. Ein aktuelles Zertifikat kann hier eingesehen werden. Aufgrund dieses Abkommens zwischen den USA und der Europäischen Kommission hat letztere für unter dem Privacy Shield zertifizierte Unternehmen ein angemessenes Datenschutzniveau festgestellt. Sie können die Erfassung der durch das Cookie erzeugten und auf Ihre Nutzung der Website bezogenen Daten (inkl. Ihrer IP-Adresse) an Google sowie die Verarbeitung dieser Daten durch Google verhindern, indem sie das unter dem folgenden Link verfügbare Browser-Plugin herunterladen und installieren: http://tools.google.com/dlpage/gaoptout?hl=de

6. Social Media PlugIns

Verwendung von Social Plugins von Facebook, Instagram

Auf unserer Website werden sogenannte Social Plugins („Plugins“) von sozialen Netzwerken verwendet. Wenn Sie eine Seite unseres Webauftritts aufrufen, die ein solches Plugin enthält, stellt Ihr Browser eine direkte Verbindung zu den Servern von Facebook, Google, Twitter oder Instagram her. Der Inhalt des Plugins wird vom jeweiligen Anbieter direkt an Ihren Browser übermittelt und in die Seite eingebunden. Durch die Einbindung der Plugins erhalten die Anbieter die Information, dass Ihr Browser die entsprechende Seite unseres Webauftritts aufgerufen hat, auch wenn Sie kein Profil besitzen oder gerade nicht eingeloggt sind. Diese Information (einschließlich Ihrer IP-Adresse) wird von Ihrem Browser direkt an einen Server des jeweiligen Anbieters (ggf. in die USA) übermittelt und dort gespeichert. Sind Sie bei einem der Dienste eingeloggt, können die Anbieter den Besuch unserer Website Ihrem Profil in dem jeweiligen sozialen Netzwerk unmittelbar zuordnen. Wenn Sie mit den Plugins interagieren, zum Beispiel den „Like“- oder den „Share“-Button betätigen, wird die entsprechende Information ebenfalls direkt an einen Server der Anbieter übermittelt und dort gespeichert. Die Informationen werden außerdem in dem sozialen Netzwerk veröffentlicht und dort Ihren Kontakten angezeigt. Zweck und Umfang der Datenerhebung und die weitere Verarbeitung und Nutzung der Daten durch die Anbieter sowie eine Kontaktmöglichkeit und Ihre diesbezüglichen Rechte und Einstellungsmöglichkeiten zum Schutz Ihrer Privatsphäre entnehmen Sie bitte den Datenschutzhinweisen der Anbieter.

http://www.facebook.com/policy.php

https://help.instagram.com/155833707900388

Wenn Sie nicht möchten, dass die sozialen Netzwerke die über unseren Webauftritt gesammelten Daten unmittelbar Ihrem Profil in dem jeweiligen Dienst zuordnen, müssen Sie sich vor Ihrem Besuch unserer Website bei dem entsprechenden Dienst ausloggen. Sie können das Laden der Plugins auch mit Add-Ons für Ihren Browser komplett verhindern, z. B. mit dem Skript-Blocker „NoScript“ (http://noscript.net/).“

Youtube Video Plugins

Auf dieser Webseite werden Inhalte dritter Anbieter eingebunden. Diese Inhalte werden von Google LLC zur Verfügung gestellt („Anbieter“). Youtube wird betrieben von der Google LLC, 1600 Amphitheatre Parkway, Mountain View, CA 94043, USA („Google“). Bei Videos von Youtube, die auf unserer Seite eingebunden sind, ist die erweiterte Datenschutzeinstellung aktiviert. Das bedeutet, dass keine Informationen von Webseitenbesuchern bei Youtube erhoben und gespeichert werden, es sei denn, diese spielen das Video ab. Zweck und Umfang der Datenerhebung und die weitere Verarbeitung und Nutzung der Daten durch die Anbieter sowie Ihre diesbezüglichen Rechte und Einstellungsmöglichkeiten zum Schutz Ihrer Privatsphäre entnehmen Sie bitte den Datenschutzhinweise von Google http://www.google.com/intl/de/+/policy/+1button.html.

7. Versand von Bewertungserinnerungen per E-Mail

Sofern Sie uns hierzu während oder nach Ihrer Bestellung Ihre ausdrückliche Einwilligung erteilt haben, verwenden wir Ihre E-Mail-Adresse zur Erinnerung zur Abgabe einer Bewertung Ihrer Bestellung über das von uns eingesetzte Bewertungssystem. Diese Einwilligung kann jederzeit durch eine Nachricht an die unten beschriebene Kontaktmöglichkeit widerrufen werden.

8. Kontaktmöglichkeiten und Ihre Rechte

Sie haben ein Recht auf unentgeltliche Auskunft über die bei uns zu Ihrer Person gespeicherten Daten sowie ggf. ein Recht auf Berichtigung, Einschränkung der Verarbeitung, auf Datenübertragbarkeit oder Löschung dieser Daten. Bei Fragen zur Erhebung, Verarbeitung oder Nutzung Ihrer personenbezogenen Daten, bei Auskünften, Berichtigung, Sperrung oder Löschung von Daten sowie Widerruf erteilter Einwilligungen oder Widerspruch gegen eine bestimmte Datenverwendung wenden Sie sich bitte direkt an uns über die Kontaktdaten in unserem Impressum. Daneben haben Sie ein Beschwerderecht bei der zuständigen Datenschutz-Aufsichtsbehörde.

********************************************************************

Widerspruchsrecht

Soweit wir zur Wahrung unserer im Rahmen einer Interessensabwägung überwiegenden berechtigten Interessen personenbezogene Daten wie oben erläutert verarbeiten, können Sie dieser Verarbeitung mit Wirkung für die Zukunft widersprechen. Erfolgt die Verarbeitung zu Zwecken des Direktmarketings, können Sie dieses Recht jederzeit wie oben beschrieben ausüben. Soweit die Verarbeitung zu anderen Zwecken erfolgt, steht Ihnen ein Widerspruchsrecht nur bei Vorliegen von Gründen, die sich aus Ihrer besonderen Situation ergeben, zu. Nach Ausübung Ihres Widerspruchsrechts werden wir Ihre personenbezogenen Daten nicht weiter zu diesen Zwecken verarbeiten, es sei denn, wir können zwingende schutzwürdige Gründe für die Verarbeitung nachweisen, die Ihre Interessen, Rechte und Freiheiten überwiegen, oder wenn die Verarbeitung der Geltendmachung, Ausübung oder Verteidigung von Rechtsansprüchen dient. Dies gilt nicht, wenn die Verarbeitung zu Zwecken des Direktmarketings erfolgt. Dann werden wir Ihre personenbezogenen Daten nicht weiter zu diesem Zweck verarbeiten.