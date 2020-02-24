Feuer hatte schon immer eine zutiefst faszinierende Wirkung auf mich. Wie transformierend es sein kann, erfuhr ich bei einer Feuerzeremonie auf Bali. Im Februar 2016 starb meine Mutter. Ihre Trauerfeier war für April angesetzt. Ich selbst flog Anfang März mit einer Yogagruppe von Tanja Seehofer und viel Trauer im Herzen nach Bali. Wir bereisten die Insel und verbrachten natürlich auch einige Tage in Ubud, dem künstlerischen und spirituellen Zentrum auf Bali. An einem Abend nahmen wir an einer Feuerzeremonie im Five Elements Resort teil, dass ein bisschen außerhalb von Ubud liegt. Es ist ein wunderschönes Resort, dass nur wenige Übernachtungsmöglichkeiten bietet und sich auf allen Ebenen durch eine hohe Qualität auszeichnet. Dies galt auch für den Priester, der an diesem Abend eine Feuerzeremonie mit 15 Yogis und einem Assistenten leitete. Bei dieser Zeremonie handelte es sich um eine Agni Hotra. Ausführlich wird der vedische Ursprung dieses Rituals in der Oktober/November-Printausgabe Nr. 118 von YOGA AKTUELL von 2019 beschrieben. Die Balinesen haben diese Tradition aufgegriffen und mit animistischen Elementen verbunden. Eintauchen in die Kraft des Feuers Im Five Elements findet die Feuerzeremonie an einem extra dafür ausgerichteten Platz statt. Die Feuerstelle selbst ist viereckig und so groß, dass wir mit 18 Teilnehmern genug Platz hatten, um uns dort niederzulassen. Von niederlassen konnte bei einigen aber leider gar nicht die Rede sein, denn sie waren wie besessen darauf, die Feuerzeremonie zu fotografieren und zu filmen. Jeder von uns bekam eine Schale mit Samen und eine Kokosnuss. Danach begann der Priester mit der Zeremonie, läutete permanent eine Glocke, goss Büffelbutter ins Feuer, warf Getreide hinterher und chantete Mantras, um Gesundheit und Fülle für uns herbeizurufen. Danach waren wir aufgefordert, ebenfalls Samen ins Feuer zu werden und uns etwas zu wünschen. So sangen wir im Wechsel und verbanden uns mehr und mehr mit der […]

