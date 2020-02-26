In dieser YOGA AKTUELL-Ausgabe erschienen:

Seit nunmehr 70 Jahren wird die weltberühmte Autobiographie eines Yogi ununterbrochen aufgelegt. Anlässlich dieses Jubiläums präsentieren wir einen Auszug aus dem berührenden Werk, das unzählige spirituell Suchende zutiefst inspiriert hat. Die in diesem Buch so oft erwähnte Wissenschaft des Kriya-Yoga ist im heutigen Indien durch Lahiri Mahasaya, den Guru meines Gurus, weithin bekannt geworden. Die Sanskrit-Wurzel des Wortes Kriya ist kri (tun, handeln oder reagieren). Dieselbe Wurzel finden wir in dem Wort Karma (Kausalprinzip oder Ursache und Wirkung). Kriya-Yoga bedeutet also „Vereinigung (Yoga) mit dem Unendlichen durch eine bestimmte Handlung oder einen bestimmten Ritus (Kriya)”. Ein Yogi, der diese Technik getreulich übt, wird allmählich von seinem Karma, d.h. von der gesetzmäßigen Kette der Ursachen und Wirkungen, befreit. Paramahansa Yogananda gilt weithin als eine der herausragenden geistigen Persönlichkeiten unserer Zeit. Er ist Autor der Autobiographie eines Yogi, eines Bestsellers und Klassikers, der vor genau 70 Jahren veröffentlicht wurde. Yogananda wurde am 5. Januar 1893 in Gorakhpur, Indien, geboren und kam im Jahre 1920 als junger Mann in die USA, wo er damit begann, im ganzen Land Techniken der Yoga-Meditation zu lehren. Im gleichen Jahr gründete er die Self-Realization Fellowship, um seine Lehre über die altehrwürdige Yoga-Philosophie Indiens und ihre seit alters geschätzte Wissenschaft der Meditation weltweit zu verbreiten (www.yogananda-srf.org). Sein Leben wurde in dem preisgekrönten Film AWAKE: Das Leben des Yogananda dargestellt. Ein fortgeschrittener Yogi verwandelt seine Körperzellen in reine Energie. Elia, Jesus, Kabir und andere Propheten der Vergangenheit waren Meister im Kriya oder in einer ähnlichen Technik, die es ihnen ermöglichte, ihren Körper beliebig zu materialisieren oder zu entmaterialisieren. Kriya-Yoga ist eine einfache, psycho-physiologische Methode, mit deren Hilfe dem menschlichen Blut Kohlendioxid entzogen und Sauerstoff zugeführt wird. Diese zusätzlichen Sauerstoffatome werden in einen „Lebensstrom“ verwandelt, der das Gehirn und die Rückenmarkzentren neu belebt. Indem der Yogi die Anhäufung venösen Blutes […]

