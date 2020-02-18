In dieser YOGA AKTUELL-Ausgabe erschienen:

Wie können wir das reine Gewahrsein erfahren? Loch Kelly, Meditationslehrer und Direktor des gemeinnützigen „Open-Hearted Awareness Institute“, hilft Suchenden, einen Zugang zu dieser uns innewohnenden Ebene zu entdecken. Viele Menschen machen immer wieder eine Erfahrung von Einheit. In der Natur. In der Meditation. Mitten im Alltag. Erleben kann diese Erfahrung jeder. Seit einigen Jahren erscheinen immer mehr Bücher, die das Thema Erwachen in Augenschein nehmen, geschrieben von Menschen, die diese Erfahrung selbst kennen. Dabei geht es um ein Erwachen mitten im Alltag. Hier und Heute. Egal wo du bist, und unabhängig davon, wie du lebst. Erwachen ist auch dann möglich, wenn du eine Familie hast, gerade deinen Job verloren hast oder dich mit alltäglichen Verpflichtungen auseinandersetzen musst. Reise ins Erwachen ist eines der Bücher, die dies verdeutlichen. Darin beschreibt der Meditationslehrer Loch Kelly, wie wir lernen können, das uns zugrunde liegende Gewahrsein als unsere wahre Seinsnatur zu erkennen. Und dazu braucht es nicht viel. Seit mehr als zwei Jahrzehnten begleitet Loch Kelly Menschen, die erwachen möchten und dafür in sich den Raum des Gewahrseins entdecken wollen – einen Raum, der immer da ist, in dem alles Platz hat und in dem alles richtig ist, so wie es ist. In dem alles heil ist. Bereits als junger Mensch machte Loch selbst die Erfahrung, dass es etwas in uns gibt, das größer, weiter und weiser ist als unser kleines Ich. Später lernte er bei tibetischen Lehrern, wie er diesen Raum auch anderen Menschen zugänglich machen kann. Mahamudra Die Basis dafür bildet die tibetische Sutra-Mahamudra. Obwohl die Mahamudra heute besonders ein Teil der tibetischen Lehre ist, hat sie ihre Wurzeln im indischen Buddhismus des 2. Jahrhunderts. Damals wurde sie von Laien entwickelt, die nach einer Methode suchten, um ein Erwachen mitten im Alltag möglich zu machen. Diese Praxis fand einen sehr großen Anklang, […]

Mit YOGA AKTUELL Plus kannst du den kompletten Beitrag lesen.

Melde dich direkt hier an und profitiere u.a. von folgenden Vorteilen:

  • Zugriff auf tausende exklusive Artikel, Beiträge und Interviews zu Yoga, Ayurveda, Gesundheit und Spiritualität 
  • Digitaler Zugriff auf alle YOGA AKTUELL- Ausgaben ab 2015
 

Anzeige:

Verwandte ArtikelMehr vom Autor