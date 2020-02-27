In dieser YOGA AKTUELL-Ausgabe erschienen:

Wenn dieses kleine Insekt dir in Visionen, Träumen oder Meditationen erscheint, solltest du sein Erscheinen ernstnehmen. Die Kraft der Ameise kann dich dabei unterstützen, deinen Platz in einer Gemeinschaft einzunehmen und deine Arbeit gut und ordentlich auszuführen. Denn: Die Ameise ist ein kleines Krafttier mit großer Wirkung! Mit ihren 4–12 Milligramm und ihren bis zu 20 Millimetern ist die Ameise der Inbegriff der Arbeit. Formicidae lautet ihr lateinischer Familienname, und ihr veralteter Name Emse sowie der der altdeutsche Name âmeizâ bringen ihre Qualitäten auf den Punkt, denn âmeizâ bedeutet „das emsige, arbeitsame Tier“. Mal schwarz, mal rot, braun oder gelb wird sie, je nachdem, welcher der über 10.000 verschiedenen Arten sie angehört, nur drei Monate oder aber sogar 20 Jahre alt. In der Antarktis ist es ihr zu kalt, ansonsten aber ist sie überall auf der Welt zu finden. Biologisch werden die Ameisen zusammen mit den Schmetterlingen, dem Skorpion und dem Ohrenkneifer zu den Gliederfüßern gezählt. Ihr besonderes Merkmal ist, dass alle Ameisenarten in großen Staaten zusammenleben, wobei die Größe variiert. Mal finden sich lediglich einige hundert dieser kleinen Insekten zusammen, ein anderer Staat kann wiederum bis zu mehrere Millionen Individuen zählen. Allein hier in Europa sind 200 Ameisenarten zu finden. In unseren Breitengraden besonders verbreitet sind die Rote Waldameise, die in Laub- und Nadelwäldern lebt, sowie die Schwarze Wegameise und die Gelbe Wiesenameise, die allesamt zu den Räubern und Aasfressern gehören. In einem Ameisenbau finden sich grundsätzlich drei verschiedene Typen von Ameisen: die Königin, die Eier legt, die geflügelten Männchen, die zur Fortpflanzung vor Ort sind, und die Arbeiterinnen, deren Aufgabe darin besteht, Nahrung zu sammeln und das Nest vor Feinden zu schützen. Während es sich die „Männer“ mit der Königin gutgehen lassen, sind die Arbeiterinnen fleißig und transportieren das 50- bis 100-Fache ihres Eigengewichts, während sie durch die […]

Mit YOGA AKTUELL Plus kannst du den kompletten Beitrag lesen.

Melde dich direkt hier an und profitiere u.a. von folgenden Vorteilen:

  • Zugriff auf tausende exklusive Artikel, Beiträge und Interviews zu Yoga, Ayurveda, Gesundheit und Spiritualität 
  • Digitaler Zugriff auf alle YOGA AKTUELL- Ausgaben ab 2015
 

Anzeige:

Verwandte ArtikelMehr vom Autor