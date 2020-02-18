In dieser YOGA AKTUELL-Ausgabe erschienen:

Durch Meditation die Energie aktivieren – was „Energie“ genau bedeutet, und wie du sie in einen heilsamen, freien Fluss bringen kannst. Noch vor wenigen Minuten sprang der Junge vor Freude über den glitzernden roten Luftballon auf und nieder. Plötzlich trug eine Windböe den Ballon fort. Nun wälzte er sich in einem Anfall von Wut auf dem Boden. Kinder drücken ihre Gefühle, und damit den Fluss ihrer Energie, häufig körperlich sichtbar aus. Anders wir Erwachsenen: Als ich auf der Fahrt zum Flughafen war, um zum 100. Geburtstag meiner Oma nach England zu fliegen, fiel es mir siedendheiß ein: Ich hatte mein Portemonnaie mitsamt Personalausweis vergessen. Panik durchfloss meinen Körper. Alle Muskeln spannten sich an. Ich erstarrte innerlich. Nach Hause fahren und es holen? Das würde ich niemals schaffen. Ich konnte das Portemonnaie vor meinem geistigen Auge sehen, wie es auf der Kommode lag. In meiner Verzweiflung fuhr ich rechts ran und suchte noch einmal in meiner Tasche. Da war es! Die Panik verwandelte sich in einen riesigen Schwall von Erleichterung. Glück gehabt! Glücksgefühle durchströmten meinen Körper. Emotionen sind Energie in Bewegung. Was genau ist diese Energie, und wie können wir sie zum Fließen bringen? Darum geht es in diesem Beitrag. Die Lebensenergie In unterschiedlichen Kulturen und Traditionen wird Energie – und damit Lebensenergie – unterschiedlich definiert: Dem Buddhismus nach kann der Mensch seinen Geist so weit sammeln, dass seine Energie frei fließt und er glücklich ist. In der chinesischen Energielehre wird von Qi, der Lebensenergie, gesprochen. Auch im Yoga regen wir den Fluss dieser Energie, hier Prana genannt, gezielt an. Energie ist also etwas, was sich verändern kann. Was aber ist Energie beim Menschen genau? Zunächst: Wir bestehen aus Atomen. Jedes Atom besteht zu 99,999… % aus Energie und nur zu 0,000…1 % aus Materie. Atome sind elektromagnetisch. Sie verbinden sich zu Molekülen, […]

http://www.nicolewendland.de
Nicole Wendland ist Lehrerin, Yoga- und Meditationslehrerin sowie Mindshift-Coach. Seit ihrer frühen Jugend praktiziert sie Yoga. Mit viel Freude unterrichtet sie Vinyasa Yoga, Yin Yoga und Meditation. Durch Dr. J. Dispenza entdeckte sie die Meditation für sich neu und unterrichtet sie nach seinem Ansatz in Workshops und Kursen. Ihr intensiver und einfühlsamer Meditationsunterricht führt die Teilnehmer gezielt in ihr tiefstes Inneres. Ihre Workshops sind geprägt von ihrer unterhaltsamen und kurzweiligen Art, grundlegendes Wissen zu vermitteln: die neurobiologischen Zusammenhänge der Meditation. So offenbart sich den Teilnehmern recht schnell ein Zugang zu ihrer Lebensfreude und ihrer Schöpfernatur – getreu ihrer Maxime: It will make you smile.

