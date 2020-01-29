In dieser YOGA AKTUELL-Ausgabe erschienen:

Das Knie hämmert, die Hüfte pocht, der Rücken brennt. Ein Hitzeschwall durchflutet den Körper. Der Kopf rast: „Raus hier! Sofort!“ Dann eine andere Stimme: „Nicht aufgeben. Atmen.“ – ein Erfahrungsbericht von einem Vipassana-Retreat in Jaipur. Verstehen wir uns und die Welt, weil wir Atome spalten und die Schwerkraft bezwingen können? Buddhas Antwort: ein klares Nein. Darum sitze ich mit hundertneunundneunzig weiteren Personen aufrecht im Schneidersitz, die Augen geschlossen, den Blick nach innen gerichtet, in der Meditationshalle des Vipassana-Retreats nahe Jaipur, Indien. Seit vierzehn Stunden ist es still – außer wenn jemand niest, pupst oder schnarcht, was im Laufe eines Tages gar nicht so selten vorkommt. Es ist Tag 3 des zehntägigen Retreats. Vipassana bedeutet im Pali „Einsicht“: die Dinge so zu sehen, wie sie sind. Dabei geht es nicht um die Außenwelt, die wir oft als „Realität“ bezeichnen, sondern um den Blick nach innen, um unsere Emotionen, Gedanken und Affekthandlungen. Nach innen zu schauen, ist uns Menschen allerdings nicht selten suspekt. Denn was wir dort vielleicht entdecken – etwa Scham, Angst oder Neid –, entspricht oft so gar nicht unserem Wunschbild von uns selbst. Das Problem ist jedoch: Solange all dies unbeachtet in uns liegt, ist kein innerer Frieden möglich – und damit auch kein äußerer. Genau darin liegt jedoch das Ziel von Vipassana, seit der Buddha diese Meditationstechnik vor gut zweitausenfünfhundert Jahren in Indien lehrte. Nach innen zu schauen, ist uns Menschen allerdings nicht selten suspekt. Denn was wir dort vielleicht entdecken – etwa Scham, Angst oder Neid –, entspricht oft so gar nicht unserem Wunschbild von uns selbst. Tag null Jaipur, Indien Zum dritten Mal schlägt das Steißbein auf dem Sitz des Tuk-Tuks auf, während ich meinen Arm um das Gestänge des Sonnendaches klammere. Es ist aussichtslos. Die Straße besteht aus Schlaglöchern. Und nicht einmal der Fahrer weiß, ob wir […]

Lisa Brandau
Lisa Alix Brandau ist freiberufliche Autorin mit Schwerpunkt Gesundheit, Reisen, Kultur, Spiritualität sowie Yoga- und Pilates-Trainerin. Für ihre Artikel zieht es die diplomierte Sportwissenschaftlerin und Publizistin, M.A. immer wieder für lange Zeit ins Ausland – unter anderem nach Indien, wo sie im Vipassana-Retreat landete.

