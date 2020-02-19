In dieser YOGA AKTUELL-Ausgabe erschienen:

Über die sanfte und rezeptive Erforschung jener Technik, die das Erwecken der Kundalini unterstützen kann und uns – wenn sie ohne zwanghafte Anstrengungen praktiziert wird – am kontinuierlichen Fluss der Kräfte des Erwachens teilhaben lassen kann. Übersetzung: Nina Haisken Mula-Bandha ist das spontane Zusammenfließen und Emporsteigen des subtilen Atems vom Beckenboden bis zur Kopfkrone. Diese verheißungsvolle Bewegung soll den zentralen Kanal des Körpers öffnen, angestaute Erinnerungen und Emotionen bereinigen und das Bewusstsein des ursprünglichen Ganzseins wiederherstellen, das wir einst im Mutterleib genießen durften. Der traumatische Einschnitt der Geburt setzt uns den äußeren Kräften aus. Wir werden anfällig für Verletzungen und Tod und beschränken unser Bewusstsein auf die Perspektive eines separaten, isolierten und fragilen Organismus. Das Gleichgewicht der inneren und äußeren Kräfte wird zu einem Problem, das alle Aspekte unseres Lebens durchzieht. Diese Herausforderung zu bewältigen, ist der Fokus der traditionellen indischen Medizin, der Alchemie, der Astrologie, der Philosophie und des Yoga. Diese Disziplinen streben – jeweils im Rahmen ihres eigenen Themenfelds – danach, die Geheimnisse der Ausrichtung unserer inneren Kräfte mit ihren kosmischen Geschwistern zu erforschen und dadurch jene Art von Balance zu erzeugen, die für unsere Evolution erforderlich ist. Nach der Theorie des Hatha-Yoga wird Gleichgewicht wiederhergestellt, indem man die solare und die lunare Atmung aufhebt und sie im zentralen Kanal des Körpers miteinander verschmelzen lässt. Dieser Zusammenschluss ruft einen dritten Strom hervor, der die Kraft des Erwachens durch den Geist als Grundlage in sich trägt. Diese Kraft heißt Kundalini, und sie wird durch eine weibliche Schlange symbolisiert, die im Beckenboden schläft und mit ihrem Maul den Eingang zum zentralen Kanal versiegelt. Ihr zusammengerollter, schlummernder Leib repräsentiert den Schlafzustand, in dem sich unsere Geisteskraft befindet, und unser latentes Potenzial für seelische Entwicklung. Das Ausbalancieren von solarer und lunarer Atmung erweckt die Göttin – mit Unterstützung des hydraulischen Drucks, der […]

Ty Landrum
http://www.tylandrum.com
Ty Landrum ist Leiter des Studios The Yoga Workshop in Boulder, Colorado. Er unterrichtet Ashtanga Vinyasa Yoga im kontemplativen Stil seiner Mentoren Mary Taylor und Richard Freeman. Mit einem Doktor-Titel in Philosophie hat Ty einen speziellen Ansatz, die Theorie des Yoga farbenfroh und kreativ zu erklären. Seine Leidenschaft als Lehrer liegt darin, die Großartigkeit des Yoga mit jedem zu teilen, der lernen möchte.

