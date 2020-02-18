In dieser YOGA AKTUELL-Ausgabe erschienen:

Eine 15- bis 20-minütige Sequenz auf der Couch: tiefe Entspannung für Körper, Geist und Seele. Erfrischt und erholt – so fühlen wir uns meist nach einem wohlverdienten Urlaub. Oft schwindet dieses Gefühl jedoch allzu schnell wieder. Insbesondere in der Winterzeit, wenn es an Sauerstoff, Wärme und Vitamin D mangelt, fühlen wir uns oftmals energielos und ermüdet. Einen Winterschlaf zu halten, um die körpereigenen Ressourcen zu schonen, können sich die Wenigsten von uns leisten. Unser Alltag mit all seinen Anforderungen erlaubt uns kaum, den Rhythmen der Natur zu folgen und mehr als nur einen Gang herunterzuschalten. Entspannung ist jedoch der Dreh- und Angelpunkt, wenn wir gesund bleiben wollen. Sie ist auch ein Schlüssel zum Glücklichsein, und sie hält uns jung. Es ist erwiesen, dass uns Stress, insbesondere Dauerstress, alt und krank macht. Unser Körper und unser Geist sind heutzutage den vielfältigsten Stressfaktoren ausgesetzt: Informationsflut, Lärm, Umweltgifte, toxische Lebensmittel und Lebensweisen, mangelnde Zeit für uns selbst und für unsere sozialen Kontakte, Leistungsdruck und Minderwertigkeitsgefühle usw. Ohne es zu wissen, stehen wir dauerhaft unter Adrenalin, unsere Batterien brennen früher oder später aus, es mangelt uns an Lebensfreude und an echter Lebendigkeit. Yoga ist zum Therapeutikum unserer dauergestressten Zivilisation avanciert. Zwar wäre es ungerecht, diese uralte Tradition ausschließlich darauf zu reduzieren, nichtsdestotrotz ist die Wissenschaft des Yoga ein äußerst effektives Heilmittel für Körper, Geist und Seele. Die alten Yogis hatten gar die Idee, Unsterblichkeit zu erreichen, und versuchten, ihre Körperfunktionen, wie Atmung, Herzfrequenz, Körpertemperatur etc., zu beeinflussen. Sie erkannten, dass wir Teil des Universums sind und unsere Körper aus den gleichen chemischen Substanzen bestehen wie die Sterne. Sie begriffen, dass sich alles Leben, und somit auch wir, aus den fünf Elementen zusammensetzt. In Meditation erfuhren sie, dass Bewusstsein grenzenlos, form- und zeitlos ist. Die Rshis, die Seher, sahen Energiebahnen, die Nadis, und entwickelten Praktiken, […]

Mit YOGA AKTUELL Plus kannst du den kompletten Beitrag lesen.

Melde dich direkt hier an und profitiere u.a. von folgenden Vorteilen:

  • Zugriff auf tausende exklusive Artikel, Beiträge und Interviews zu Yoga, Ayurveda, Gesundheit und Spiritualität 
  • Digitaler Zugriff auf alle YOGA AKTUELL- Ausgaben ab 2015
 

Anzeige:
Diana Schöpplein
Diana Schöpplein
http://www.dianaschoepplein.com
Diana Schöpplein ist E-RYT500 mit Leib und Seele. Ihr Yogaweg begann vor über 30 Jahren und führte sie damals nach Asien, wo sie auch heute noch tief in den Yoga eintaucht. Seit über zehn Jahren teilt sie ihre Liebe für diese Lebensphilosophie und deren Ursprungsland in ihren Workshops, Ausbildungen und insbesondere in ihren Indien-Retreats mit ihren Schülern. Um ihrer zweiten Heimat Indien etwas zurückzugeben, designt Diana Malas für ihre Kollektion Devadi Jewellery und unterstützt damit eine Naturschule im indischen Himalaya. In ihren Woman-Selfcare-Retreats verwebt Diana Yoga mit dem Wissensschatz aus Ayurveda, Atemarbeit und Somatic Movement, um Selbstpflege und Selbstliebe für Frauen zu fördern.

Verwandte ArtikelMehr vom Autor