Der Körper im Hier und Jetzt als zentraler Aspekt der Fokussierung: Aufmerksamkeit und Konzentration im Vinyasa-Flow. In stehenden Haltungen, wenn der Körper mit dem Streben nach Balance und mit der Ausrichtung im Raum beschäftigt ist, ist der Geist dazu aufgefordert, sich in jedem Moment mit Aufmerksamkeit am Geschehen zu beteiligen. Dieses mentale „Sich-Ausrichten“ fördert die Konzentration und macht Körper und Geist als Einheit erlebbar. Nun wird der Körper Mittelpunkt der Aufmerksamkeit. Ekagrata, die Sammlung des Geistes auf einen Punkt, hat schon Patanjali in den Sutras als sinnvolle Praxis empfohlen, um den Geist zu zähmen und um zur Ruhe zu kommen. Fünf Gemütszustände werden in den alten Schriften beschrieben – einige davon sind sicherlich jedem von uns nur zu gut bekannt. Der als kshipta bezeichnete Zustand meint einen zerstreuten und unruhigen Geist, mudha kann als „dumpf“, „unklar“ oder „verwirrt“ übersetzt werden. Ist der Geist vikshipta, nur noch teilweise abgelenkt, begibt man sich schon auf den Weg des Sich-Sammelns, das schließlich mit einem Geist, der ekagra ist, in Ekagrata, die Konzentration auf eine Sache, mündet. Diese Stufe ist die Voraussetzung für Nirodha, das vollständige Zur-Ruhe-Kommen der Fluktuationen des Geistes (der Geist ist dann niruddha, kontrolliert). Wenn die Essenz des Yoga mit einem Zustand der Ruhe in Wahrnehmung und Geist beschrieben wird, denkt man zunächst nicht an Vinyasa-Flow als mögliche Praxis, um in diesen Zustand zu gelangen. Doch die Vielfalt des Yoga, der Interpretationsmöglichkeiten und der Übungswege ermöglichen es, mit verschiedenen Praktiken zu experimentieren und über den Weg einer kraftvollen und dennoch achtsam ausgeführten Standing-Flow-Sequenz den Geist in ein angenehm klares „Einsgerichtetsein“ zu bringen. Während der Körper als Anhaltspunkt für den Geist fungiert, können wir in gehaltenen Asanas verschiedene Punkte ansteuern, um das Alignment auf der körperlichen Basis zu korrigieren. Dieses strukturierte Arbeiten bewirkt einen konzentrierten mentalen Zustand. Die Sinne begeben sich auf den […]

