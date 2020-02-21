In dieser YOGA AKTUELL-Ausgabe erschienen:

Vertrauen in den Körper: eine Sequenz, in der du deine inneren Ressourcen aktivieren und die vielfältigen Geschenke des Yoga aufs Neue erfahren und anwenden kannst. Wer kennt den Gedanken nicht: „Das kann doch nicht so schwer sein! Oder sind die Asanas, die bei anderen Praktizierenden kinderleicht aussehen, nicht für mich gemacht?“ Das Wort „Abenteuer“ leitet sich vom lateinischen Verb advenire – „ankommen“ ab. Ankommen bei sich, im eigenen Körper, mit dem Selbst in Verbindung sein und durch sich selbst hindurch die eigene Verbindung zum großen Ganzen spüren. Atman, „reflection in action“. Wenn du dies als Grundidee nimmst, um selbst nach unzähligen nach-unten-schauenden Hunden neugierig zu bleiben und zu erleben, dass sowohl Körper als auch Geist sich in jedem Moment der Praxis verändern, kannst du diesen Prozess der Veränderung mit Bewusstheit wahrnehmen und Schritt für Schritt in eine fortgeschrittene Praxis gehen. Das, was gleich bleiben kann, ist der Zustand des Beobachtens: kshana pratiyogi parinamaparanta nirgrahyah kramah, heißt es in Kapitel IV (Kaivalya-Pada) von Pantanjalis Yoga-Sutra 33: „(Zeitliche) Aufeinanderfolge (Krama) wird (nur dann) beobachtet, wenn die Verwandlung, die den einzelnen Momenten zukommt, ans Ende gelangt ist.“1 Dem zu begegnen, was sich zeigen möchte, erfordert oftmals Mut – auch Gleichmut. Den Dämonen, die auftauchen, nicht auszuweichen, und ebenso wenig den schönen Dingen zu verfallen. Raga (Zuneigung) und Dvesha (Ablehnung), Asmita (Ich-Bezogenheit), Avidya (Nicht-Wissen) und Abhinivesha (Angst) – alle Kleshas sind gegenwärtig, und sie gilt es zu überwinden. Das erfordert innere Stärke, Beständigkeit und Vertrauen. Spielerisch interpretiert, nehmen wir die Hinweise Patanjalis mit auf die Matte und experimentieren mit dem Körper und seinen Möglichkeiten. Koordination, Balance, Kraft und mentale Ruhe schulen den Übenden während der Annäherung an eine schwierige Haltung. Nur mit Vertrauen auf die Stärke in der Körpermitte gelingt es in Bakasana (in der Kranich-Haltung), den Oberkörper zu senken, das Becken zu heben […]

