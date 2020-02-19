In dieser YOGA AKTUELL-Ausgabe erschienen:

Mühelose Aufrichtung und kraftvolle Zentrierung: So kannst du Ardha Matsyendrasana mit seinen vielschichtigen Impulsen und Wirkungen bewusst und tief erfahren. Eine der wichtigen und ganzheitlich wirkenden Übungen im Yoga ist der Drehsitz (Ardha Matsyendrasana). Du wirst ihn hier unter Einbeziehung eines gezielt gelenkten Atems noch intensiver erfahren, als er gewöhnlich geübt wird, und du wirst dabei wahrnehmen, dass er dich kraftvoll zentriert und mühelos aufrichtet, dass er dir innere Weite und Entspannung gibt und mit der Zeit immer mehr Geschmeidigkeit verleiht. Er stärkt dein Energiesystem, ausgehend von der Sushumna, dem zentralen Energiekanal in der Wirbelsäule, bis zu den peripher gelegenen Nadis hin. Er fördert eine kraftvollere und harmonischere Tätigkeit sämtlicher Organe. Er regt das Lymphsystem zu vermehrter Ausscheidung der Schlacken an. Er dehnt, entkrampft und entmüdet die Muskulatur und löst allmählich die bewegungseinschränkenden Verklebungen zwischen Muskelfaszien und dem übrigen Bindegewebe auf. In diesem Zusammenhang wirkt er auch entlastend auf die Gelenke und beugt deren Verschleiß vor. Das Wesentliche bei dieser Variante der Ausführung ist, dass Energie und Bewusstheit sich auf deinen ganzen Körper ausweiten, ihn mit Prana anreichern bis in feinste Bereiche, bis in alle Zellen hinein, und du dich danach sehr vital, erfrischt und erneuert fühlst. Vorbereitung Dehnen, lockern, tief atmen Dehn und lockere dich zunächst im Stehen. Beim Dehnen einen vertieften Einatem mit einbeziehen und dabei spüren, wie jeder Einatem dir Weite in den Körper sowie frischen Sauerstoff und Energie zu den Zellen bringt. Mit dem Lösen geht auch der Ausatem, und mit ihm verlassen die Spannungen deinen Körper, ebenso Schlacken und alles, was nicht zu dir gehört. Genieß das Dehnen und den Atem ausgiebig, wie auch das Freiheits- und Entspannungsgefühl, das beide erzeugen. Wechselatmung Praktiziere dann zunächst im entspannt aufgerichteten Sitz für ca. zwei bis drei Minuten die Wechselatmung. Sie vitalisiert, indem sie den zentralen Energiefluss fördert. […]

Mit YOGA AKTUELL Plus kannst du den kompletten Beitrag lesen.

Melde dich direkt hier an und profitiere u.a. von folgenden Vorteilen:

  • Zugriff auf tausende exklusive Artikel, Beiträge und Interviews zu Yoga, Ayurveda, Gesundheit und Spiritualität 
  • Digitaler Zugriff auf alle YOGA AKTUELL- Ausgaben ab 2015
 

Anzeige:
Bhajan Noam
Bhajan Noam
http://www.bhajan-noam.com
Bhajan Noam, geb. 1950, Dozent, Yogalehrer, Therapeut, Mystiker, Dichter und Autor von zehn Büchern sowie zahlloser Artikel im Bereich Yoga, Yogaphilosophie, Spiritualität, Weltreligionen, Mystik, alternative Heilmethoden, gesunde Ernährung / gesunde Lebensweise, Vater von vier erwachsenen Söhnen und zwei erwachsenen Töchtern, die von klein auf an vielen seiner Seminare und Ausbildungen teilnahmen und gerade deshalb ihren jeweils ganz eigenen Weg in dieser Welt gehen.

Verwandte ArtikelMehr vom Autor