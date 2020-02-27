In dieser YOGA AKTUELL-Ausgabe erschienen:

Yoga unter Palmen, türkisblaues Meer und Spaziergänge entlang endloser Traumstrände: Unsere Autorin Jeanette Fuchs hat das pure Glück auf der Karibikinsel Aruba ausfindig gemacht. Vermutlich ist es „Yogagirl“ Rachel Brathen zu verdanken, dass Aruba in der Yogawelt ein Begriff ist. Die junge Schwedin hat sich vor sechs Jahren gleichzeitig in die Insel und ihren Mann Dennis verliebt – und ist geblieben. Dass diese Entscheidung zu den besten ihres Lebens zählt, beweisen täglich Fotos auf ihrem Instagram-Kanal, dem zwei Millionen Yogafans folgen. Statt in der Hängematte zu liegen, hat Rachel viel zu tun: Sie bloggt, dreht Online-Yogavideos, veranstaltet Retreats und kümmert sich mit ihrem Rescue-Center Sgt Pepper’s Friends um bedürftige Tiere. Ihr neuestes Projekt: ein Yogazentrum namens Island Yoga. Seit Rachel schwanger ist, lässt sie ihre Anhänger auch an diesem Ereignis teilhaben. Aruba macht mich neugierig. Nicht nur, weil die 180 Quadratkilometer große Antillen-Insel Rachels Wahlheimat ist, sondern weil dort das pure Glück wohnen soll. Von Amsterdam geht’s daher für mich in zehn Stunden direkt auf die „One Happy Island“. Schon am Flughafen läutet beschwingte Steel-Pan-Musik ein völlig neues Lebensgefühl ein, das Stress und Hektik sofort durch Frohsinn und Gelassenheit ersetzt. 5 Fakten über Aruba: 1) Auf Aruba leben 120.000 Menschen aus mehr als 90 Nationen. 2) Aruba ist die Heimat der Divi-Divi-Bäume, die durch den Wind kunstvolle Formen annehmen. 3) Trinkwasser wird in Aruba mit einer der weltgrößten Meeresentsalzungsanlagen gewonnen und kann bedenkenlos aus der Leitung getrunken werden. 4) Aruba hat 360 Sonnentage im Jahr. 5) In den Höhlen Arubas finden sich geheimnisvolle Felszeichnungen, die einst Schamanen hinterließen. Biba dushi – karibische Lebensfreude Das mit einer Durchschnittstemperatur von 28 Grad garnierte „süße Leben“ (das in der Landessprache Papiamento biba dushi heißt) zeigt sich am berühmten Palm Beach zu meiner Überraschung erst mal mit Hotelwolkenkratzern, Shopping-Malls und Casinos. Die so genannte […]

Jeanette Fuchs
Jeanette Fuchs ist Journalistin und Yogalehrerin aus Salzburg. Dazu gesellt sich das Reisen als dritte große Leidenschaft. Auf ihrem Blog „Follow Your Trolley“ schreibt Jeanette über ihre Yoga- und Reiseerlebnisse an inspirierenden Kraftorte rund um den Globus. Das Meer ist ihre ultimative Kraftquelle. So führen ihre Yogareisen sowie eigene Retreats mit Vorliebe an die wilde Atlantikküste, auf idyllische Mittelmeerinseln oder an karibische Traumstrände. (Foto: Bryan Reinhart Photography)

