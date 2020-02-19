In dieser YOGA AKTUELL-Ausgabe erschienen:

Zu Gast im Bonfin: Im Zentrum der „Universellen Weißen Bruderschaft“ in Südfrankreich lernte YOGA-AKTUELL-Autorin Marianne Scherer die Lehren des Sonnen-Yogis Omraam Mikhaël Aïvanhov noch einmal ganz neu kennen. Mit spirituellen Lehren kann es sich ähnlich verhalten wie mit Menschen: Man kennt sie schon lange bzw. meint sie zu kennen, aber in Wirklichkeit kennt man sie doch nicht, weil man sich nicht intensiv genug mit ihnen auseinandergesetzt hat. Ähnlich erging es mir mit der Lehre Omraam Mikhaël Aïvanhovs, mit der ich mich schon seit vielen Jahren beschäftigt hatte. Mit der Zeit wurde der Wunsch immer stärker, endlich einmal in den Bonfin zu reisen, den Ort, an dem Aïvanhov viele Jahre gelebt und gelehrt hat, um zu erleben, wie seine Lehre in der Praxis umgesetzt wird. Und tatsächlich hat mir die Zeit, die ich dort verbrachte, viele neue Erkenntnisse gebracht, und die Lehre hat sich noch einmal in einem ganz neuen Licht gezeigt. Denn aus der Theorie, die ich aus zahlreichen Büchern kannte, wurde gelebte Praxis. Und das macht einen großen Unterschied. Eine universelle Lehre Die Pfeiler, auf denen die Lehre Aïvanhovs beruht, enthalten sowohl Elemente der gnostischen als auch der christlichen und der vedischen Tradition. Dies hat viel mit seiner Mission als spiritueller Lehrer zu Beginn des Wassermannzeitalters zu tun. Aïvanhovs Meister Peter Danov, der in der bogomilischen Tradition verwurzelt war und in Bulgarien die Weiße Bruderschaft gegründet hatte, sandte angesichts der politischen Umstände 1937 diesen besonderen Schüler mit dem Auftrag nach Frankreich, die Lehre dort weiterzugeben. Aïvanhov selbst, der sich in seiner Jugend intensiv mit Meditation und Atemübungen beschäftigte und im Alter von 16 Jahren eine tiefe mystische Erfahrung hatte, brachte aus früheren Inkarnationen das vedische Wissen mit. So teilte ihm bei seinem ersten Indien-Aufenthalt ein sehr alter Meister namens Madrassi Baba mit, dass er ihn in einer Vision von […]

