Die Kombination von Yoga und Thai-Massage gehört mittlerweile fest zum Feld der Yogatherapie. Die einzigartige Verbindung von Yoga und Körperarbeit macht es möglich, den Verstand zu transzendieren und tiefe Heilung zu erfahren – ein Interview mit Krishnataki. Krishnataki unterrichtet seit gut zwanzig Jahren Thai-Yoga-Massage sowie Yoga und Qigong. Der gebürtige Grieche lebte und lernte lange Zeit in Indien und in Thailand. Heute lebt er gemeinsam mit seiner Familie im Sunshine House auf der Insel Evia. Dort und bei seinen weltweiten Gastworkshops kann man die heilsame Symbiose aus Yoga und Body-Work erlernen, über die er im Interview spricht. INTERVIEW YOGA AKTUELL: Wie ist die Thai-Yoga-Massage entstanden, und worum handelt es sich dabei? Krishnataki: Bei der Thai-Yoga-Massage geht es um heilende Berührung, und Berührung in all ihren Formen existiert, seit es die Zeit gibt. Die Thai-Massage stammt aus der Zeit des Buddha und wird seitdem von Lehrer zu Schüler mündlich und in Bildern tradiert. Ashokananda ist der erste Westler, der über Thai-Yoga-Massage geforscht und geschrieben hat und die Praxis von Meditation, Yoga und Thai-Yoga-Massage zusammenbrachte. Ich habe mit diesem Format des Lehrens weitergemacht, weil es mein eigenes Leben verändert hat. Nach Ashokanandas Tod im Jahr 2005 beschloss ich, mein Leben dem Unterrichten von Thai-Massage zu widmen und einen Sangha zu schaffen, in dem sie praktiziert werden kann. Ashokananda hatte diese Vision, Menschen zusammenzubringen, denen die Thai-Yoga-Massage als Anker dient. Die Thai-Yoga-Massage ist das Verständnis und die Übertragung von Buddhas Lehre durch achtsame Berührung. Während wir massieren, wenden wir die grundlegenden buddhistischen Lehren über wahre Liebe an, die in Metta (liebende Güte), Karuna (Mitgefühl), Mudita (Freude), Upekkha (Gleichmut) und Achtsamkeit bestehen. In Thailand hat die traditionelle Thai-Yoga-Massage das Motto „kein Schmerz, kein Gewinn“. Im Laufe der Jahre habe ich jedoch verschiedene Elemente in meine Massage eingebracht, um sie an westliche Köpfe und Körper […]

Doris Iding
Doris leitet Seminare, Fort- und Ausbildungen zum Thema Yoga, Meditation und Achtsamkeit. Nach dem Motto „Alles was ist, darf sein. Es gibt kein Richtig und Falsch, sondern immer nur die eigene subjektive Erfahrung des gegenwärtigen Moments“ ist es ihr sowohl in ihren Kursen als auch in ihren Artikeln und Büchern ein großes Anliegen, den Menschen zu vermitteln, dass es in der Praxis um Selbsterkenntnis geht, nicht aber um Selbstoptimierung. Begegnen wir uns also mit viel Selbstmitgefühl, Wohlwollen und Geduld, wird das Leben leichter und die Achtsamkeits- und Meditationspraxis erfüllender. 18 ihrer Bücher wurden in andere Sprachen übersetzt.

