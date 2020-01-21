In dieser YOGA AKTUELL-Ausgabe erschienen:

Die Mantra- und Meditationslehrerin Anandra George ist für ihre Gabe bekannt, Menschen behutsam und ihrer individuellen Konstitution entsprechend in tiefere Erfahrungsräume zu führen. Im YOGA-AKTUELL-Interview erzählt sie von dieser Berufung und von den Mantras als Bindeglied zum verborgensten Punkt des Herzens. Die Amerikanerin Anandra George studierte viele Jahre klassische Hindustani-Musik. Einer ihrer Ausbilder war der Meisterlehrer Pandit Baldev Raj Verma von der Indore Gharana. Anandra George lebt in Indien, ist aber auch international als Lehrerin für Sanskrit-Mantras und für Meditation bekannt. Im Juli 2019 hatte ich das große Glück, an ihrem Teacher-Training Heart of Sound teilnehmen zu dürfen. Bereits bei unserer allerersten Übung am ersten Morgen der Ausbildung öffnete Anandra eine Tür in mir, die zuvor noch niemand durch den Klang geöffnet hatte. Mir offenbarte sich in dem Moment das unendlich große, tiefe, weite und vollkommene Universum des Yoga – und offenbar nicht nur mir: In den darauffolgenden Tagen hörte ich auch von anderen Teilnehmern, dass sie vom heilenden Klang der Mantras tief berührt wurden. Interview YOGA AKTUELL: Wie bist du zu den Mantras gekommen? Anandra George: Zum ersten Mal folgte ich dem mystischen Ruf meiner Intuition nach Indien, als ich neunzehn war. Ich hatte nichts anderes als eine Stimme in meinem Herzen, die mir sagte, dass ich kommen musste. Zuvor hatte ich kein besonderes Interesse an Indien oder an der indischen Kultur gehabt, aber als ich das erste Mal Mantras hörte, war es, als würde an einem tiefen Ort in mir eine Bombe hochgehen – einem Ort, von dem ich nicht einmal gewusste hatte, dass er existiert. Von da an war ich fasziniert. Das war 1997. Was ist nach dieser Explosion passiert? Ich wurde sehr, sehr neugierig und wollte lernen, und glücklicherweise brachte mir jemand das Gayatri-Mantra bei und gab mir einige Anweisungen zum Singen des Mantras, und das […]

Doris Iding
Doris leitet Seminare, Fort- und Ausbildungen zum Thema Yoga, Meditation und Achtsamkeit. Nach dem Motto „Alles was ist, darf sein. Es gibt kein Richtig und Falsch, sondern immer nur die eigene subjektive Erfahrung des gegenwärtigen Moments“ ist es ihr sowohl in ihren Kursen als auch in ihren Artikeln und Büchern ein großes Anliegen, den Menschen zu vermitteln, dass es in der Praxis um Selbsterkenntnis geht, nicht aber um Selbstoptimierung. Begegnen wir uns also mit viel Selbstmitgefühl, Wohlwollen und Geduld, wird das Leben leichter und die Achtsamkeits- und Meditationspraxis erfüllender. 18 ihrer Bücher wurden in andere Sprachen übersetzt.

