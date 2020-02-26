In dieser YOGA AKTUELL-Ausgabe erschienen:

Möglicherweise ist er der letzte Lehrer einer langen Tradition: Peter Clifford reist durch die Welt, um Anahata Yoga weiterzugeben. Wir haben ihn gefragt, was hinter diesem Stil steckt und welche Rolle die Elemente im Yoga spielen. Anahata Yoga ist dieser Tanz von Shiva und Shakti. Es handelt sich dabei um einen fließenden Vinyasa-Stil. Der Bewegungsfluss ist mit dem Atem synchron. Wenn du einatmest, steigt Shiva auf, weitet und öffnet sich. Wenn du ausatmest, gibt sich Shakti hin und wird weich. Alles ist Shiva und Shakti, ein Spiel der Gegensätze. Interview YOGA AKTUELL: Wo liegt der Ursprung von Anahata Yoga, und wie bist du dazu gekommen? Peter Clifford: Ich bin 1966 nach Indien gereist, nachdem ich mein Studium beendet hatte. Ich hatte die Idee, Yoga ein Jahr lang zu erforschen. Dann wollte ich wiederkommen und als Ingenieur arbeiten. Ich kam in Kalkutta an – und es war furchtbar. Alles war dreckig, und überall waren so viele Menschen und Bettler. Es war ganz anders als das beschauliche Leben, das ich in Tasmanien geführt hatte. Ich war kurz davor, nach Hause zu fliegen, als ich einen Freund traf, der mir von einem Festival in Assam erzählte. Also fuhren wir den weiten Weg nach Guwahati. Als wir dort ankamen, dachte ich, ich hätte Shangri-La gefunden: Dort gab es riesige Berge, diesen mächtigen Fluss und faszinierende Menschen. Es war großartig. Wir suchten den Kamakhya-Tempel, wo das Festival stattfand. Die Legende dahinter ist folgende: Nach dem Tod seiner geliebten Partnerin Shakti tanzte Shiva mit ihrem leblosen Körper. Allmählich verweste dieser und fiel zur Erde. In Guwahati landete ihre Yoni. Diese ist nun als steinerne Yoni unter dem Tempel zu finden. Wasser fließt durch sie hindurch, und jedes Jahr verfärbt es sich für sieben bis zehn Tage rot, wenn Shakti menstruiert. Das ist der Anlass für das […]

Mit YOGA AKTUELL Plus kannst du den kompletten Beitrag lesen.

Melde dich direkt hier an und profitiere u.a. von folgenden Vorteilen:

  • Zugriff auf tausende exklusive Artikel, Beiträge und Interviews zu Yoga, Ayurveda, Gesundheit und Spiritualität 
  • Digitaler Zugriff auf alle YOGA AKTUELL- Ausgaben ab 2015
 

Anzeige:

Verwandte ArtikelMehr vom Autor