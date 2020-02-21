In dieser YOGA AKTUELL-Ausgabe erschienen:

„Alles ist wesentlich, jeder ist wesentlich!“ – davon ist Ausnahme-Gitarrist Estas Tonne überzeugt. YOGA AKTUELL sprach mit ihm über die Spiritualität hinter seiner eindringlichen Musik, die zur Innenschau einlädt. „Jeder hat eine Geschichte, daher kann meine Geschichte in bestimmten Aspekten dieselbe sein wie die aller anderen. Am Ende ist alles nur eine Geschichte.“ Interview YOGA AKTUELL: Du kommst ursprünglich aus der Ukraine, bist aber in Israel aufgewachsen. Wo ist „Heimat“ heute für dich? Estas Tonne: Das ist so eine Sache. Ich komme ursprünglich aus der Sowjetunion und habe nie in der Ukraine als einem unabhängigen Land gelebt. Als ich mit meiner Familie nach Israel gezogen bin, haben wir ein riesiges Land namens UdSSR verlassen. Mit 15 habe ich das Zugehörigkeitsgefühl zu einem bestimmten Staat völlig verloren und seitdem auch nie mehr wiedergefunden. Ich habe dieses Konzept eines Heimatlandes also nicht. Deine Familie lebt noch in Israel? In Israel, aber auch in verschiedenen anderen Teilen der Welt, denn die wahre Familie hat nichts mit Blutsverwandtschaft zu tun. Die wahre Familie ist eine Geschichte. Der Umzug war ein ziemlich einschneidendes Erlebnis für mich, und ich habe elf Jahre gebraucht, um herauszufinden, was ich mit meinem Leben anfangen möchte. Seitdem ich Israel verlassen habe, komme ich nur noch gelegentlich auf Besuch. Ich bin von dort damals direkt nach New York gegangen. Was hat New York für dich bereitgehalten? Ein lieber Freund schenkte mir eine Gitarre, und ich habe wieder angefangen zu spielen, ohne zu wissen, was. Also zog ich einfach durch die Straßen und machte bald nichts anderes mehr. Ich habe aufgehört, mich für Jobs zu bewerben. Ich hätte wohl auch keinen bekommen, da ich keinerlei Abschluss oder Ausbildung in der Tasche hatte. Ich wollte Filme machen – deshalb kam ich eigentlich nach New York. Ich fing also an, auf den Straßen zu […]

Mit YOGA AKTUELL Plus kannst du den kompletten Beitrag lesen.

Melde dich direkt hier an und profitiere u.a. von folgenden Vorteilen:

  • Zugriff auf tausende exklusive Artikel, Beiträge und Interviews zu Yoga, Ayurveda, Gesundheit und Spiritualität 
  • Digitaler Zugriff auf alle YOGA AKTUELL- Ausgaben ab 2015
 

Anzeige:

Verwandte ArtikelMehr vom Autor