Die von Paramahansa Yogananda gegründete „Self-Realization Fellowship“ blickt in diesem Jahr auf ein ganzes Jahrhundert zurück, das vergangen ist, seit der große Yogi die Lehren des Kriya Yoga in den Westen brachte. Im Interview spricht SRF-Mönch Bruder Satyananda über Zeitlosigkeit und Aktualität der tiefen Weisheitslehren. Die Self-Realization Fellowship feiert in diesem Jahr ein wichtiges Jubiläum: Hundert Jahre ist es her, dass Paramahansa Yogananda in die USA kam und dort mit der Verbreitung des Kriya Yoga begann. Sein Buch Autobiographie eines Yogi hat spirituell Suchende beeindruckt, wie kaum ein anderes Werk es je vermochte, und sein Wirken hat den Lehren des Yoga in der westlichen Hemisphäre maßgeblich den Weg bereitet. Die 1920 von Yogananda selbst gegründete SRF widmet sich nach wie vor den von ihm vermittelten Weisheiten und Techniken und trägt sie auch weiterhin in die Gesellschaft hinein. Anlässlich des Jubiläums und der bevorstehenden Feierlichkeiten sprachen wir mit Bruder Satyananda, der seit über vierzig Jahren dem Mönchsorden der SRF angehört. INTERVIEW YOGA AKTELL: Wie sind Sie mit Yoganandas Lehren in Berührung gekommen, und wie kam es dann dazu, dass Sie den monastischen Weg gewählt haben? Bruder Satyananda: Mein Name, Satyananda, ist Sanskrit und hat die Bedeutung „Freude durch Wahrheit“. Er benennt sehr gut den Grund, aus dem ich Yoganandas spirituellen Weg eingeschlagen und mich für ein Leben als Mönch entschieden habe. In meinen frühen Zwanzigern war ich mit meinem Leben unzufrieden – ich war nicht glücklich mit meinen Entscheidungen, meinen Optionen, mit der Zukunft, die ich für mich sah. Im Grunde suchte ich nach einem tieferen Bedeutungsgehalt, nach einem Sinn im Leben. Also begab ich mich auf eine persönliche Suche. Damals war mir das nicht bekannt, aber in Indien sagt man, dass ein spirituell Suchender in seinem Streben nach der Wahrheit auch tatsächlich Antworten auf seine wichtigsten Fragen finden wird. Ich […]

